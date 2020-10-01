The best mini projector of 2020

Film projectors of yore were huge reel-to-reel machines, but now mini projectors can do the same job, while being practically small enough to slip in your pocket.

Whether you need one for work presentations, to use in the classroom, or simply to watch movies at home, projectors have never been more compact or simpler to use.

Buying a mini projector isn't quite as simple, however. You'll find hundreds of models on the market with a huge variety of features.

The good news for you is that we've researched extensively to find the best mini projectors of 2020. Our short list includes three new options from top brands.

Best mini projectors of 2020

1. LG's PF50KA Wireless Portable Projector: Weighing just 2.2 pounds, this newcomer to our top spot is a lightweight option for taking to business meetings or to friends' houses to watch movies. You can get the screen size between 25 and 100 inches.

2. Kodak's Luma 150 Pocket Projector: An affordable option considering its quality and that it comes from a well-known brand. It supports 4K resolution, but it won't upscale where the source resolution is lower.

3. Epson's EF-100 Mini Laser Wireless 3LCD Projector: This excellent mini projector has triple-chip technology for brighter and more impressive colors. The projector bulb is bright enough to give you a good picture, even in well-lit rooms.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a mini projector

Mini projectors are designed to project images onto a projection screen or a wall, though ideally the wall should be painted with projector screen paint. Depending on the model you choose, you can project images anywhere up to 200 inches, though 100 or 150 inches are more common maximum sizes.

The brightness of the projection bulb is measured in lumens and can range from around 100 to 2,000. The brighter the bulb, the clearer and brighter the image in less-than-perfect conditions. Under 500 lumens, your projector might work well in a completely dark room, but images will be pale and barely visible in a bright room. The trouble with looking at the lumen measurement is that it can be exaggerated by some manufacturers. ANSI lumens are a standardized measurement of brightness developed by the American National Standards Institute, so if you see a projector with its brightness listed in ANSI lumens, you know it's accurate.

In order to display a video or presentation from your projector, you need to link it up to a laptop, smartphone, or other device on which the file is stored. All projectors should have HDMI ports to physically link the projector to the device, but many contemporary models are also WiFi and/or Bluetooth compatible so you can play your video file wirelessly.

While you can find some mini projectors for less than $100, quality improves around the $200 to $300 mark. The best mini projectors can cost up to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do mini projectors have built-in speakers?

A. Yes, the majority of mini projectors have built-in speakers, but don't expect exceptional sound quality. If you're using your projector somewhere you don't have access to any external speakers, the built-in ones are alright. However, we recommend linking your projector to external speakers, where possible. You can either do this via the audio out jack or using Bluetooth to connect to wireless speakers.

Q. Are mini projectors noisy?

A. Mini projectors run fairly quietly, but there is some noise from the built-in fan that keeps the unit from overheating. This is rarely louder than 20 to 30 decibels, which is around the same volume as a fan on an average laptop. Once you're playing audio or talking to explain your visuals, it's unnoticeable background noise.

In-depth reviews for best mini projectors

Best of the best: LG's PF50KA Wireless Portable Projector

What we like: Shows video in full 1,080p HD. Can be plugged into an outlet or battery-powered with a 2.5-hour run time. Wireless capability.

What we dislike: No optical zoom.

Best bang for your buck: Kodak's Luma 150 Pocket Projector

What we like: Can be connected wirelessly to your smartphone to play videos. Extremely compact. Internal battery powers unit for 2.5 hours.

What we dislike: Bulb could be brighter, so you need a fairly dark room for an adequate display.

Choice 3: Epson's EF-100 Mini Laser Wireless 3LCD Projector

What we like: Thanks to its 2,000-lumen bulb, this projector displays bright, clear images, even in light rooms. WiFi compatible. Excellent image quality. Android TV dongle included.

What we dislike: A little larger than some other mini projectors.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.