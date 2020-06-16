The best mini desktop

If you're a big fan of all things mini, it's time to consider adding a mini desktop computer to your collection of mini donuts and Mini Coopers.

A mini computer gives you a better price than a full-size computer or a laptop, but you will have to sacrifice some performance to use the mini-computer format. It will give you enough power to handle basic computing tasks adequately, but it can't handle high-end computing needs.

Even though it's expensive, our favorite mini desktop is the Apple Mac Mini, which offers more power than a typical mini computer while delivering the popular Macintosh format.

Considerations when choosing mini desktops

Mini desktops are available in a few different formats. Each format will have a different size, giving you options to find the unit that best matches how you want to use the mini desktop.

Horizontal

The standard mini desktop will have a horizontal configuration, almost sized like a set top box or a modem. These mini desktops will be about one-half to two-thirds the size of a typical laptop computer (minus the screen).

Tower

The mini desktop tower configuration will look like a traditional computer tower box with a vertical orientation. This style is the largest type of mini desktop hardware, measuring roughly one-half to two-thirds the size of a full-size tower.

Stick

The stick format in a mini desktop is a little bigger than a USB thumb drive, making it the smallest format for a mini PC. Just plug the stick into a display screen and connect a keyboard and mouse wirelessly.

Features

Although quite a few reasons exist for people to select the mini desktop format, one of the most common reasons is because of the limited amount of power these computers need. This is an especially helpful feature for those who want to use the mini desktop on the go.

Here are some of the individual components you'll find in a mini desktop computer:

CPU: The central processing unit, or CPU, inside the mini desktop is the primary processing chip in the computer. It often will feature an Intel processor. The Intel Celeron model requires a limited amount of electrical power to run, while the Intel Core i3 or i5 will deliver more computing power.

Graphics: The majority of mini desktops make use of integrated graphics, which is not as powerful as a dedicated graphics processing unit, or GPU. The majority of minis are not good gaming machines because of the lack of dedicated GPUs. If you want to play games, look for a separate GPU in the mini.

RAM: Random access memory is the temporary storage area the computer uses to hold data and software currently in use. Minis with 2GB or 4GB of RAM will be significantly less powerful than those with 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Data storage: The majority of mini desktops will use SSD storage, which doesn't require as much physical space as HDD storage. However, because SSD is a more expensive type of storage than HDD, this format will limit how much storage space you receive in a mini with SSD (usually 64GB to 256GB). An HDD could give you 512GB or 1TB of storage.

Price

The least expensive mini desktops will cost between $50 and $200, but they won't have much power. For faster-performing minis, you could pay anywhere from $200 to $1,200.

FAQ

Q. Can I build my own mini desktop?

A. You can use a kit, such as the Raspberry Pi, to build your own mini PC. Some mini desktops will not ship with RAM or a hard drive, so you may have to add that part of the computer yourself.

Q. Why do mini desktops cost so much less than laptops or full-size desktops?

A. The mini desktop typically does not include a display screen, mouse, or keyboard. It also has less powerful components than a full-size computer or laptop.

Mini desktops we recommend

Best of the best: Apple Mac Mini

Our take: Its price point is well above average versus competitors, but this model has the power and features to justify its cost.

What we like: Provides high levels of security, similar to other Apple products. Above-average CPU and GPU power and speed.

What we dislike: Costs quite a bit more than other mini desktops.

Best bang for your buck: Guzila Mini PC

Our take: Very affordable mini desktop computer for those who don't need the highest levels of power.

What we like: Outperforms other minis in its price range. Offers strong graphics performance, including 4K resolution.

What we dislike: Does not have the speed and computing power of some other mini desktops.

Choice 3: ASUS Chromebox 3 Mini PC

Our take: With an Intel Core i3 processor, this mini desktop delivers more computing power than the typical model.

What we like: Runs the easy-to-use Chrome OS. Gives you 4K video and graphics resolution.

What we dislike: Price is above average. Only gives you 32GB of SSD storage capacity.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.