The best mini crib

If you live in a compact home, the thought of squeezing a large crib into it can seem daunting. Instead, why not try a mini crib? It has all the benefits of a full-size crib in a smaller package. This is especially useful when you want your baby to sleep in the same room as you, as a full-size crib takes up more space than you'd imagine.

This guide to mini cribs can help you select the best one for you and your new baby. We've included some recommendations, including our top choice, the sturdy and safe DaVinci Alpha Mini Rocking Crib, which features three adjustable mattress levels.

Considerations when choosing mini cribs

Size

As the name suggests, a mini crib is smaller than a full-size crib. The standard dimensions for a mini crib mattress are 24 inches wide and 38 inches long, though the crib itself is slightly larger. By comparison, a full-size crib mattress measures 28 inches wide and 52 inches long. Most children don't outgrow a mini crib until they're two to three years old, by which time they should be safe in a toddler bed.

Convertible options

Some mini cribs are convertible, so once children have outgrown them as cribs, they can be turned into other useful pieces of furniture. The most common convertible options are mini daybeds and toddler beds, and sometimes both. You usually don't need any additional pieces to convert a mini crib into a mini daybed, but you'll probably need a conversion kit to turn it into a toddler bed.

Mattress

A mini crib may or may not come with a mattress. If a mattress is included with an inexpensive mini crib, it's likely to be thin and not terribly comfortable for nightly use. As such, many parents and caregivers prefer to buy a mini crib mattress separately, so they're sure it meets their high standards.

Features

Wheels

You can find mini cribs that come on wheels. This is especially useful if you live in an apartment and want to move the crib from the bedroom to the living room for daytime naps.

Adjustable mattress height

Many mini cribs allow you to adjust the mattress height. A high mattress makes life easier when your child is an infant, as it's easier to pick them up and check on them -- without even having to get up if you position the crib by your bed. As your child gets older and is able to roll over, sit up, and eventually stand, you need to lower the mattress so your child can't easily fall out or climb out of the crib.

Price

You can find a few basic mini cribs for less than $100, but the majority cost between $100 and $200. That said, you can find a handful of high-end models that cost as much as $400.

FAQ

Q. Do mini cribs have a maximum weight limit?

A. Yes, all mini cribs have a maximum weight limit. Double-check this weight limit (especially if you plan to sleep twins in the crib), but it tends to be quite generous. Many cribs can hold up to 50 pounds, so your child is likely to become too tall for the crib years before they become too heavy for it.

Q. Can I use a mini crib instead of a bassinet?

A. You can absolutely use a mini crib instead of a bassinet for a newborn baby, which means you only need to buy one crib. It makes life much easier when using a mini crib like a bassinet: if the mattress height is adjustable, you don't have to reach deep into the crib every time your baby needs feeding, changing, or comforting.

Mini cribs we recommend

Best of the best: DaVinci's Alpha Mini Rocking Crib

Our take: This compact, well-made crib feels sturdy and is available in a range of finishes to suit all decorative styles.

What we like: Comes on wheels, though you can detach them for a rocking motion. Option to buy with or without mattress. Greenguard Gold Certified for low chemical emissions.

What we dislike: Rocking function only suitable for young babies.

Best bang for your buck: Delta Children's Folding Portable Mini Baby Crib

Our take: An affordable option that's great for travel as it folds flat for easier transportation.

What we like: Adjustable mattress height. Mattress pad included. Easy to assemble. Made from sustainable New Zealand wood.

What we dislike: Mattress is only 1.5 inches thick and may not be comfortable for long-term use.

Choice 3: Dream On Me's Mini Crib

Our take: The gently curved design makes this mini crib stand out from others on the market.

What we like: Converts to a daybed and a twin bed when your child has outgrown it. Three adjustable mattress positions. Choose from several finishes.

What we dislike: Mattress sold separately.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.