"Just one more dollar...please!" How many times have you heard that from your kids at the arcade? When they come so close to winning a prize in the claw machine, but canʻt quite finish the job, it feels like you might end up paying $100 for a $5 toy. Now you can save time, and money, with a mini claw machine that your kids can play at home.

Read the following buying guide for advice on choosing the best mini claw machine. We even included reviews at the end of a few favorites. Weʻre sure youʻll like our pick for Best of the Best, the Bigblue Home Claw Toy Grabber Machine. Its fun, LED lights and sound effects will make your little ones feel like they never left the arcade. Because these table-top machines are often battery operated, and some come with plastic coins to operate them, those looking for retail or commercial versions should check specialty vendors.

Considerations when choosing mini claw machines

Age range

While mini claw machines are generally intended for kids, some of them are designed with a number of small pieces. This means that some may not be a great option for toddlers or smaller children. If your kids are a little older, you may also want to opt for a machine that has a higher level of difficulty.

Size

Most mini claw machines are roughly 13 inches tall and have a base that measures close to 8 by 10 inches. Less expensive models may be smaller than this, so read the machineʻs specs before buying to make sure you know what size of a machine youʻre getting. Donʻt rely solely on a photograph.

Power

Mini claw machines can be either battery powered or plugged into a wall. Battery-powered models have the advantage of being more portable. With a plug-in model, however, you wonʻt have to worry about running out of battery power. A few models have the ability to operate on both battery and wall plug power, which is convenient.

Controls

Most mini claw machines have one of two different control styles. Some have a single joystick with a button that tells the claw when to open and drop down. Others might have three separate joysticks, which move the claw forward and back, left and right, and up and down. Which control style you choose is strictly up to personal preference.

Design

Mini claw machines come in all different colors and design styles. Some have your childʻs favorite movie (Toy Story) or video game (Pokemon) characters, while others might be circus themed. Think about whether the model you choose will appeal to your childʻs individual style, or how it will look on a shelf or table.

Features

Included toys

Mini claw machines that come with their own toys are convenient because you donʻt have to go through the trouble of purchasing separate items to put inside. Furthermore, this saves you some money up front because you donʻt have to spend extra to fill the machine for the first round of play. Some also come with small plastic coins or tokens to use in the slot in place of real coins.

Lights

Some mini claw machines have internal and external LED lights to make the experience more exciting. Although playing is still fun without the lights, having them is just an extra little bonus to the gameplay experience.

Music and sound effects

Some mini claw machines have sound effects and music that make the gameplay more engaging for your child. Some even have the sound of a cheering crowd when someone wins a prize.

Price

Most mini claw machines cost between $10 and $50 or more. A $20 machine will usually be battery powered and made completely of plastic with few features and a smaller sized claw. For $35, you can find a mini claw machine that will probably have sound effects and lights. If you spend $50 or more, youʻll get a machine that likely has lights, sounds, and the ability to work from a wall plug power source.

FAQ

Q. What can I use as prizes in a mini claw machine?

A. Small toys and wrapped candy are the best options. Unwrapped candy can be sticky and unsanitary. Make sure that whatever toys or candy you choose, they are easy to remove when grabbed by the crane.

Q. Are mini claw machines durable?

A. The more you spend on your mini claw machine, the more durable they will tend to be. Plastic is the least durable external material, while metal claw machines are the most durable. However, if a plastic machine is well-made, it should last for a few years.

Mini claw machines we recommend

Best of the best: Bigblue Home Claw Toy Grabber Machine

Our take: As this machine's colorful LED's light up, so will your child's face.

What we like: Works well with both wrapped candy and small toys. The exciting sounds make for a fun-filled experience for kids.

What we dislike: Does not come with toys/candy or batteries.

Best bang for your buck: Liteaid The Electronic Claw Game

Our take: Great fun for kids as young as 5.

What we like: Operates on small tokens provided or even a penny.

What we dislike: Some users reported that the coin slot isn't always dependable.

Choice 3: TSF Toys Electronic Toy Claw Grabber Machine With LED Lights And Toys

Our take: Easy to use, and fun to look at.

What we like: The three joystick control is easy to navigate, even for small children.

What we dislike: The music and sounds are too noisy for some parents.

