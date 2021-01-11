The best mini chandelier

Eye-catching light fixtures aren’t just for those with vast spaces in mansions and clubs; they may occupy rooms in your home, too. Mini chandeliers provide ornate and elegant lighting to any space, particularly those that are smaller or cozy.

Mini chandeliers vary in design, shape, and relative size, which means it’s important to find the right one to fit your space and needs. Our buying guide lets you know all that should be considered and includes recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Amalfi Décor Theresa Four-Light Vintage Gold Crystal Plug-In Chandelier, is a striking fixture that creates a soft, inviting glow.

Considerations when choosing mini chandeliers

Construction

Look for mini chandeliers with metal frames that provide durability over time. Sockets are also worth inspection as they tend to be weak spots — you may need to exercise caution when changing a light bulb. Concerning the crystal portion, glass adds elegance to any space, but it tends to be more fragile than acrylic or polycarbonate crystal.

Design

As chandeliers serve as much of an aesthetic purpose as they do a functional one, it’s important to find a light that matches your décor, style, and taste. Some are modern and complementary, while others command attention.

What’s more, some may feature three or four bulbs, similar to a candelabra, while others may only sport a single larger bulb. The design and number of bulbs determines whether the mini chandelier can serve as ambient lighting or provides a brighter source.

Size

Most mini chandeliers fall between seven and 11 inches in length and width. Height provides a wider range, with options from as short as six inches to as tall as 17. Those that are flush with the ceiling have a fixed hanging distance, while those with chains offer adjustability.

Assembly

Some mini chandeliers arrived fully assembled, while others may require time and effort to put together. Installation can vary as well, and you’ll likely require assistance affixing the unit to the ceiling. Some units may involve power cords that can plug into an outlet, but others need to be hardwired into the electrical system, which requires extra care and caution.

Features

Light bulbs

The number of light bulbs varies from product to product, as does their effectiveness, quality, and longevity. They may or may not be included with purchase, and some fixtures may call for a single specific option or a preferred light bulb. Some mini chandeliers come with extra bulbs to serve as backups for when the main bulbs eventually burn out.

Dimming

Some mini chandeliers provide a fixed level of light, but certain options may be dimmable. This feature may prove useful to those who have the fixture function as the main source of light but want to dim it as day gives way to night.

Price

Most mini chandeliers cost between $30 and $60, with design and size options to suit most styles and spaces.

FAQ

Q. How do I know the right size mini chandelier to purchase?

A. Analyze your space at home and consider where the mini chandelier will hang. It should be balanced with the available space — not so large that it's overwhelming, but not so small that it looks meek in the center of the room. The most important measurement is height, since you don’t want anyone running into it.

Q. Do I need to hire a professional to install the mini chandelier?

A. The difficulty of installation is based on the type of mini chandelier as well as the home it's being installed in. Some users may be comfortable turning off the electricity and connecting cables, while others may want to hire an electrician.

Mini chandeliers we recommend

Best of the best: Amalfi Décor Theresa Four-Light Vintage Gold Crystal Plug-In Chandelier

Our take: Elegant miniature chandelier that attracts attention and provides a warm and welcoming ambience.

What we like: Detailed, shimmering mini chandelier that’s attractive without being overpowering. Stunning crystal pendants and beads. Dimmable feature.

What we dislike: Includes some plastic components.

Best bang for your buck: Surpars House Mini One-Light Crystal Chandelier

Our take: Bright, elaborate mini chandelier that looks more much expensive than its value price.

What we like: Crystal fixture and shade. Simple installation. Includes extra pieces and spare parts. Fits with various décor. Low price.

What we dislike: Assembly required. Sockets are weak.

Choice 3: Tadpoles White Diamond Collection Four-Bulb Mini Chandelier

Our take: Luminous mini chandelier that’s larger than average, featuring four bulbs to light up any room.

What we like: Provides bright, warm light. Elegant in design. Cord allows the fixture to hang from different heights. No assembly required.

What we dislike: Installation is tedious and can be complicated.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.