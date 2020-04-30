The best mini Bluetooth speaker

Music is totally portable these days, and it's in no way limited to headphones. Now you can enjoy your favorite beats with those around you by investing in a mini Bluetooth speaker.

With their small footprint, mini Bluetooth speakers are easy to toss into your handbag or backpack. Whether you're heading to a campsite, park, or the office, a mini Bluetooth speaker is essential. Their long-lasting batteries and impressive sound quality make streaming music from your devices totally enjoyable and stress-free.

Keep reading this buying guide to hear more about these tiny wonders. At the end, you'll find our recommendations, including our top pick, the Bose Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II, which is compatible with digital assistants like Siri or Google Now.

Considerations when choosing mini Bluetooth speakers

Size and weight

Mini Bluetooth speakers are available in a variety of sizes and weights to suit your portability needs. The smallest ones are a mere two or three ounces, whereas larger ones weigh up to four pounds. Keep in mind that size may affect sound quality, especially in those with single or smaller speakers.

Bluetooth range

On average, mini Bluetooth speakers have a connection range of 20 to 100 feet. This is important if you intend to set it up in an open space, such as at a campsite, or if you would like to pair it with nearby devices within range.

Battery life

Most models will last between eight and 10 hours, though premium models have a robust battery life of almost 24 hours. Keep in mind that the battery life of mini Bluetooth speakers, as with other electronics, can be affected by a number of variables, such as charge quality or continuous play.

Sound quality

Smaller speakers can have a tendency to distort sound quality at louder volumes, so it's worth comparing specs to find a mini Bluetooth speaker with attributes to produce the best sound. It's a good idea to invest in those with higher wattage, as they can emit more decibels. Speakers with a higher frequency range and lower impedance will also have dramatically better sound quality.

Features

Device pairing

Select mini Bluetooth speakers can be paired with multiple devices. While it might not be an essential feature if your speaker is more for personal use, if you'd like to link up several speakers to create an enviable sound system, it's nothing short of a must-have.

Voice commands

Some mini Bluetooth speakers respond to voice commands, making it effortless to change songs or adjust settings. It's a nice feature if your hands are dirty or occupied, such as when you're working outdoors or cooking.

Mini Bluetooth speakers with built-in assistants, such as Google Assistant, have risen in popularity. In addition to listening to music, you'll be able to access apps, look up information, or set timers.

Durability

Mini Bluetooth speakers are usually designed to handle rough usage and outdoor conditions. Some are waterproof or water-resistant for use poolside or at the beach. There are also dust-resistant speakers, which are great for camping, as well as shock-resistant ones, typically used by hikers or bikers.

Price

Mini Bluetooth speakers priced between $30 and $75 often have 12 hours or more of playtime and some expanded functionality. Speakers closer to $125 often have built-in assistants. If you'd like superior sound quality and voice-command features, be prepared to spend $125 and up.

FAQ

Q. Are all smartphones and tablets compatible with mini Bluetooth speakers?

A. While most are, there are some outliers, including older devices or those with outdated software. Before you buy, be sure to check the speaker's compatibility requirements to make sure your phones and tablets will work with it.

Q. How many devices can I pair with my mini Bluetooth speakers?

A. It depends on the model. Some speakers, such as those manufactured by JBL, can be paired with as many as 100 devices. Other speakers are more limited, so they can only be paired with two or three at a time.

Mini Bluetooth speakers we recommend

Best of the best: Bose's Soundlink Color Bluetooth Speaker II in Soft Black

Our take: Offers signature Bose sound quality and a sleek design available in soft black (featured here) as well as several other colors, including aquatic blue, polar white, and yellow citron.

What we like: Voice-prompted connectivity. Compatible with nearly all smartphones and tablets.

What we dislike: May need to be reset when changing over from direct to battery power.

Best bang for your buck: JBL's Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: Packable design and superior sound quality. Budget-friendly option.

What we like: Water-resistant and outdoor-friendly. Can be connected to other JBL speakers to widen the sound area.

What we dislike: Can require more frequent charging than other units.

Choice 3: Anker's Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Our take: Well-suited for outdoor use with loud sound and exceptional battery life.

What we like: Full charge can last up to 24 hours. BassUp technology and dual speakers.

What we dislike: Could require resetting to pair with additional devices.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.