The best mini bike

In the world of childhood biking, there's usually a natural progression. Once the training wheels come off, the quest is on for bigger and faster models. Along the way, many riders discover the excitement of a mini bike, which offers the speed and off-road handling of a motorcycle with the safety and control of a motocross bike.

Mini bikes are not considered street-legal vehicles, but they allow younger riders to develop the same riding skills they need later for mopeds, scooters, and other street-legal machines. Mini bikes are also fun to ride on dirt tracks and off-road trails.

If you're in search of a mini bike, read our buying guide. Our recommendations cover both electric and gas-powered models that appeal to riders of all ages. At the top of our list is Coleman Powersports Mini Trail Bike, a traditional gas-powered mini bike with a reliable four-stroke engine and a generous 200-pound weight capacity for teen or adult riders.

Considerations when choosing mini bikes

Engine type

A mini bike's power and speed are determined by both the type and size of its engine. Some gas-powered mini bikes built for teen or adult riders can reach speeds up to 60 mph, but many electric models for the youth market restrict speed to 25 mph or less.

Gas-powered engines are divided into two camps: four-stroke or two-stroke. A four-stroke engine uses high octane gas as fuel, with a tank that typically holds a few gallons. A two-stroke engine requires a mix of gasoline and oil, usually in a one-to-one ratio. This means the rider must pre-mix the fuel before adding it to the tank. Some users prefer the simplicity of a four-stroke engine, while others don't mind the additional mixing step.

An electric mini bike relies on a rechargeable battery that delivers power for a limited amount of time -- generally less than an hour. The advantage is that younger riders don't have to handle flammable fuel, but the total ride time and speed are both limited.

Design

First generation mini bikes bore little resemblance to full-size motorcycles, but later editions have taken on many of the elements riders seek in standard motocross or trail bikes. Modern mini bikes may have the enhanced suspension of a motocross bike, along with the oversized tires found in trail bikes.

One of the most common designs for a beginning rider is a pocket bike. A pocket bike is essentially a miniaturized street motorcycle with a very stable suspension system and a comfortable seat. Some riders prefer a pit bike, which more closely resembles a motocross racing bike.

A mini chopper duplicates the design of a customized street bike with an extended front fork. Some riders may prefer the stability and power of a mini ATV or quad bike, which features four wheels and is built for off-road conditions.

Safety features

Most mini bikes are not considered street legal, but local statutes vary. Electric mini bikes for younger riders sometimes include a switch that limits the total speed of the motor. Gas-powered models don't have such features, so riders need to learn about safe practices and wear protective gear while operating a mini bike. A motocross-style mini bike has the enhanced suspension necessary for performing off-road stunts and jumps, but younger riders need to be supervised.

Price

The price of a mini bike depends largely on the age of the rider and the model's source of power. An electric mini bike designed for younger riders can cost between $200 and $400, while gas-powered equivalents cost between $300 and $500. Older riders should expect to pay $400 to $700 for adult-size mini bikes, whether electric or gas-powered.

FAQ

Q. Is there any legal way my child can ride their mini bike on a public street?

A. The laws concerning legal mini bike use vary from place to place, but most prohibit the use of mini bikes on public roadways. Many mini bike riders are under the minimum age for a motorcycle permit, and most mini bike engines have limited power by design.

Q. What kind of protective gear should I wear while riding a mini bike?

A. Although there may not be a mandatory helmet law in your area, you should still consider an approved motocross helmet, sturdy motocross boots, and leather gloves, especially when riding on off-road trails or dirt bike courses.

Mini bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Coleman Powersports' Mini Trail Bike

Our take: This bike has the capacity for both younger and older riders and uses standard high-octane gas, not a special two-stroke mix.

What we like: Has a 196cc four-stroke engine, no oil mixing required. Features a 200-pound weight capacity. Throttle control and rear drum brake for maximum control. Easy to set up and maintain.

What we dislike: Does not include front or rear storage racks. Some shipping damage reported.

Best bang for your buck: Monster Moto's E250-PR 250W Electric Mini Bike

Our take: The Monster Moto may not have the range or power of gas-fueled models, but it's a great introduction to mini bike riding for younger first-time users.

What we like: Two-position power selector controls overall speed. Training wheels can be added for young riders. Run time is 45 minutes on a single charge. Has a 130-pound capacity.

What we dislike: Electronic parts can wear out over time. Some brake pad sticking reported.

Choice 3: Razor's MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike

Our take: This bike is a better choice for younger or first-time riders because of its relatively limited range and speed. It still has the authentic look of a motocross trail bike.

What we like: Very quiet operation. Its 350-watt motor provides a top speed of 14 mph. Lightweight but sturdy polymer frame.

What we dislike: Total operating time per charge is very limited. Older riders may not feel comfortable.

