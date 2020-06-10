The best Minecraft game

It's one of the most popular, enduring, and versatile games ever created, capturing the imagination of young and old players alike: Minecraft. A pixelated builder game sounds simple and uneventful, but the creative possibilities are endless, and there are a lot of options when it comes to playing.

Minecraft is available across many different platforms with various styles, stories, and a lot of replay value. It's a game that fosters expression and nurtures your pace of play. If you're ready to dive in, our buying guide can help you narrow down the options. At the end, you'll find our top recommendations, including our number one choice, the comprehensive Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle.

Considerations when choosing Minecraft games

Platform

If you have an existing platform, you want the Minecraft game to match it. You may have multiple options, however, and deciding which one to embrace can be a tough decision. Minecraft is available on most Sony (Playstation) and Microsoft (Xbox) gaming consoles, as well as PC operating systems and mobile platforms. Think about where you'll be playing and what kind of screen you'll be looking at and consider the platform you'll play Minecraft on.

System requirements

Similarly, make sure the system you're using can handle Minecraft. For computer gamers, check the processor (CPU), graphics card (GPU), and memory (RAM) requirements. While meeting the minimum specifications is adequate to play, the gaming experience may not be as satisfying.

Features

Cross-platform play

Select versions of Minecraft can be played across multiple platforms, which is useful for those who want to play regardless of where they may be physically located. This is also useful when playing with friends. Look for Minecraft's "Bedrock" engine which allows this convenient feature.

Downloadable content

Popular games tend to get upgrades, expansions, or patches, released months or years after the game debuts. Downloadable content (DLC) may be free for everyone, free for certain subscribers or members, or cost a fraction of what a brand new game may cost. DLCs may include new outfits, environments, tools, or other fun surprises. You need an internet connection to download content when it becomes available.

Bundles

If you're looking to immerse yourself in Minecraft with a new gaming console alongside it, there are often bundles available that are worth the investment. These include a console, controller, a Minecraft game, and likely some other perks to get you into a new gaming experience. There are also bundles or versions available that include a base game along with features or modes that have been developed since.

Price

Most Minecraft video games cost between $30 and $60, depending on release date and how comprehensive the game collection is. Games prices are at their highest when they're released or when they're bundled with other perks.

FAQ

Q. Is Minecraft suitable for children?

A. Minecraft has been rated E10 by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which means it's suitable for everyone ages 10 and up. It occasionally contains mild, cartoonish violence against zombies or animals using crafted weapons. Parents are the best judge of what is appropriate for their child at what age.

Bear in mind that online interactions are not rated by the ESRB, and while online play does not guarantee foul language or bad behavior, it's possible to encounter it, so exercise caution when playing with strangers.

Q. What is the Minecraft Marketplace?

A. The Minecraft Marketplace is an online forum where players can buy and sell items using Minecraft currency. This currency can be bought with real money, so it's important to monitor your child's interactions or access to the Marketplace. Some editions or bundles may come with Minecraft currency included to get you started.

Minecraft games we recommend

Best of the best: Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle

Our take: Comprehensive bundle for those ready to dive into Minecraft and Xbox gaming.

What we like: Vast collection of Minecraft gaming potential. Includes starter and creative kits and marketplace currency. Xbox S supports popular streaming services and 4K HDR viewing.

What we dislike: Expensive bundle. Not practical if you already have a console.

Best bang for your buck: Minecraft Master Collection

Our take: Immersive collection for those with an Xbox ready to embrace Minecraft.

What we like: Includes main Minecraft game plus creator's pack featuring user-generated content. Starter pack helps you begin your journey, while 1,000 Minecraft coins give you a boost.

What we dislike: Although less expensive than buying versions separately, this bundle is the most costly upfront.

Choice 3: Minecraft Starter Collection

Our take: Base game and starter pack for those who are curious and want to test out Minecraft.

What we like: Inexpensive, fun version good for those who want to sample what the game offers. Includes some extras and coins.

What we dislike: May still be too vast for younger players starting off.

