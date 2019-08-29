The best milling machine

A milling machine is the tool you turn to when you need to do more than just drill holes. They can do that, of course, but they also machine horizontally -- accurately dimensioning material, cutting keyways, slots, etc. This versatility makes them very popular, and there's plenty of choice, so the following guide is designed to help you pick the right model for your work. Our recommendations offer several popular options, from micro mills right up to our favorite, the JET JMD-18. This machine has the precision and capacity to satisfy both demanding home engineers and professionals.

Considerations when choosing milling machines

Size matters -- a lot. In essence, there are three size categories of milling machines: Micro/mini, benchtop, and full size. A micro mill can weigh as little as 10 or 15 pounds, while a full-size vertical milling machine can easily top 1,500 pounds.

Of course, there's much more to it than that -- actual machining capacities vary as much as weight. Micro/mini milling machines are used by modelers, miniaturists, jewelers, etc. A benchtop milling machine is likely to be used by home engineers/mechanics. Some have quite impressive capacities, and though they're called benchtop, you'll need a substantial stand as they can weigh hundreds of pounds. Full-size milling machines are usually used by engineering and industrial shops.

So, the most important aspects you need to consider are (1) table size, and the maximum distance from table to headstock, which determines the size of workpiece it can accommodate; (2) spindle travel, or the maximum depth of cut possible; (3) table travel (left, right, forward, and back), which determines the maximum distance you can machine horizontally.

Other considerations

Stability is important for precision, so a cast-iron pillar and base are preferred.

Variable speed range helps you cope with different materials and processes. Tapping (putting a screw thread in a hole) needs a very slow speed.

Digital readouts make it much quicker to adjust measurements accurately. Manual dials should have markings down to 1/1,000 inch.

A tilting head adds versatility, allowing you to machine at angles.

Most tables are wound by hand, but motor drive is available on some (on one axis or both). This makes speed control when machining much easier, and generally gives a better finish -- though it adds considerably to the price.

If you're buying a benchtop machine, it's strongly recommended to get a stand supplied by the manufacturer.

If you want to go from the drill chuck supplied to a tool collet (which allows you to use a wider range of cutters), you'll need to check spindle taper. R-8 is a common size, giving you lots of choice.

Motor power is not a major consideration. These tools almost always have more power capacity than required.

Clamps and/or a vise are a bonus. If not included, you'll need to buy them.

Price

If you're a miniaturist or model maker looking for a good micro or mini mill, you can expect to pay anywhere from $350 to $1,000. Quality benchtop mill/drills are around $2,000 to $3,000. Full-size, free-standing vertical milling machines start around $6,000, and it's not difficult to spend three times that.

FAQ

Q. What safety equipment do I need?

A. The most important thing is eye protection -- a face shield or goggles. If something flies off, it's traveling very fast. A lightweight respirator is also a good idea. Avoid wearing ties, scarves, or other loose clothing. Keep long hair back out of the way.

Q. Do I need cutting fluid when I'm milling?

A. If you're milling steel, definitely. Otherwise, the tool will overheat, cut poorly, and blunt quickly. In extreme cases, it can actually weld itself to the workpiece. With brass or aluminum, it's not absolutely necessary but still recommended. Some cutting fluids can cause dermatitis (severe skin inflammation and irritation), so always put barrier cream on your hands.

Milling machines we recommend

Best of the best: Jet JMD-18 Milling/Drilling Machine

Our take: High-performance benchtop mill capable of serious engineering work.

What we like: Cast iron column and heavy-duty build throughout. Powerful 2HP motor offers 12 speeds from 15 to 3,000 rpm. Large work table. Useful work light included.

What we dislike: Very little. Manual speed change. No stand (available, but for an additional $300).

Best bang for your buck: Proxxon 37110 Micro Mill

Our take: Versatile mill for modelers looking for the next step up from a rotary tool.

What we like: Offers precision and control not possible with a handheld device. Nice stability from cast iron base. Variable speed from 5,000 to 20,000 rpm.

What we dislike: Occasional quality-control issues. Smaller than some expected.

Choice 3: Shop Fox M1111 Mill and Drill

Our take: Good quality for the home engineer producing small to medium jobs.

What we like: Reliable, durable 1HP brushless motor. Smooth operation with accurate digital height control and speed gauge from 100 to 1,750 rpm. Separate tapping function is useful.

What we dislike: Restricted quill travel and modest capacities.

