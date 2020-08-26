The best milkshake maker of 2020

Sometimes, all it takes to turn your day around is a little indulgence. One yummy treat that seems to always produce a smile is a milkshake.

With a milkshake maker, you can mix up your own cold and creamy snack whenever you'd like.

Quality models have two speed options so you can create a beverage that has the perfect consistency -- as thick or as thin as you prefer.

If you'd like to learn more about milkshake makers and see our top picks for 2020, keep reading.

Best milkshake makers of 2020

1. Hamilton Beach's DrinkMaster Classic: The classic styling of this milkshake maker and its 28-ounce stainless steel mixing cup are just two of the many reasons why this model is our new top pick for 2020.

2. Nostalgia's Two-Speed Electric Coca-Cola Limited Edition Milkshake Maker: A long-standing favorite of ours, this limited-edition Coca-Cola milkshake maker offers a fun design and versatility.

3. Brentwood's Classic Milkshake Maker: A newcomer to our list, this tiny treat-making machine features a wonderfully nostalgic design with retro coloring.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying a milkshake maker

A milkshake maker is a special type of kitchen appliance that's designed to excel at one thing: making milkshakes. While it can be versatile, performing a number of mixing tasks, the machine's primary focus is to whirl ingredients around, pulling air into the mix to create a smooth and creamy consistency.

The first element to consider is size. If you only need to make a milkshake for one, you can save some money by purchasing a smaller, more compact model that only makes a 12-ounce treat. On the other hand, if you have two or more people in your family who like milkshakes as much as you do, you'll likely need a model with a larger mixing cup. If a machine with just one large mixing cup doesn't sound like enough, you might want to consider a model that can make two milkshakes at one time.

When it comes to operating features, two speeds is a must, as it allows you to fine-tune the thickness level of your milkshake. You want a model that offers some flexibility when it comes to aiming the spindle (whether it's by moving the mixing cup or the mixing head) so you can create a shake with an even consistency.

Making and drinking your milkshake is obviously a great deal of fun, but cleanup shouldn't be so complicated that it stops you from making all the treats you want. Look for a model that can easily disassemble so cleaning is as simple as possible.

The final focus point is cost. For a state-of-the-art machine that could be used to open your own malt shop, you would need to spend several hundred dollars. Luckily, if all you want is a milkshake maker for family use, you can get a decent model for less than $50.

FAQ

Q. Are milkshake makers safe for kids to use?

A. It depends on the model and the kid. Most milkshake makers don't have sharp blades like a food processor or a blender. However, if your curious child reaches in while the machine is operating, it won't be a pleasant experience. Responsible adult supervision is the best strategy to ensure safety.

Q. My milkshake maker doesn't seem as powerful as my blender. Did I get a bad one?

A. Because the ideal milkshake for most is thick and creamy, a milkshake maker doesn't need the intense speed that a blender has. Slow and steady gets the job done without liquidating the ice cream. It's best to craft a milkshake by tending to it until you have an even consistency.

In-depth reviews for best milkshake makers

Best of the best: Hamilton Beach's DrinkMaster Classic

What we like: This 70-watt unit features two speeds and has a detachable spindle for easy cleaning. The tilting mixing head makes operating a breeze.

What we dislike: This model works best if you start with softened ice cream.

Best bang for your buck: Nostalgia's Two-Speed Electric Coca-Cola Limited Edition Milkshake Maker

What we like: Besides making milkshakes, this two-speed, 100-watt machine can whip up some scrambled eggs and mix pancake batter. The affordable price tag makes it even more desirable.

What we dislike: This machine is best for lighter-duty use. If you enjoy frequent milkshakes, you might want to consider a more rugged model.

Choice 3: Brentwood's Classic Milkshake Maker

What we like: This model can whip up a tiny shake in about two minutes. It has two speed options that allow you to be in complete control of the thickness.

What we dislike: With just a 15-ounce mixing cup, this milkshake maker is best for making small treats.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.