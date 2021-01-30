The best military folding shovel

Keeping a shovel at home is no problem. It can be hung in a shed, stuck in a corner, or stashed in a closet until it is needed. But what if you want to keep an emergency shovel in your car or take one with you when camping? The average shovel doesn't fit easily in a car, and it doesn't fit at all in a backpack.

A military folding shovel, however, is a durable compact shovel that will fit in a backpack. You might even find one that is small enough to fit in a glove compartment. Our favorite is FiveJoy's Military Folding Shovel. Besides functioning as a shovel, this model is a multipurpose survival tool. If you'd like to learn more about this or other folding shovels, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing military folding shovels

Size

The reason you are interested in a military folding shovel is because of its compact size. You likely want something that can be easily packed in a backpack or kept in a vehicle so you have it on hand for emergencies. But remember, compact is only desirable up to a point. If you purchase a model that is too small, you won't be able to do as much with it. Consider your needs and purchase a shovel that is sized for the job at hand.

Handle

The two handle options are a straight handle or a handle with a D-shaped grip. With a longer shovel, the D-shaped grip is more of a matter of user preference. On shorter shovels, many find the D-shaped grip offers a little more leverage and allows the user to work in tighter spaces.

Durability

A military folding shovel needs to be durable and weather-resistant with a sturdy locking connection, so the shovel doesn't fold unexpectedly while using.

Features

Blade angle

Some folding shovels feature a blade that can be used at different angles. This makes the tool much more versatile. If it can be locked at close to 90 degrees, for example, it can also function as a hoe. If you would like a shovel that is capable of accomplishing a wider variety of tasks, look for a model that offers multiple blade angles.

Extras

Besides serving as a shovel, many of these models have extra features that increase the unit's functionality. The most common extras are a serrated edge, so the shovel can double as a saw. Additionally, you can have items such as flashlights, an axe blade, a bottle opener, a fish scaler, a whistle, a screwdriver, and more. If you prefer a shovel that is more of a survival tool, look for one with these extra features.

Storage/travel bag

For convenience, many military folding shovels come with storage/travel bags. While some are just freebie extras that are not very durable, others are manufactured using heavy-duty, high-quality materials. Not everyone needs or wants a storage/travel bag, but if you do, make sure the one that comes with your shovel is of acceptable quality.

Price

To get the best value, you'll want to look for a military folding shovel in the $25 to $60 range. Less than $25, you'll find mostly budget models for lighter duty tasks. More than $60, you'll have an arsenal of survival gadgets (which you may or may not need).

FAQ

Q. Should I get a camping shovel or a military shovel?

A. A folding shovel can have a wide variety of names: entrenching shovel, tri-fold shovel, E-tool, or camping shovel. All of these names are fairly interchangeable. Look for a folding shovel that does what you need it to do. Don't focus on what it is called.

Q. Do I need accessories?

A. While being prepared is important, only you know the type of tools and gadgets you regularly need. The more extras your shovel has, the more it will cost and the more it will likely weigh. If you just need to dig, a basic folding shovel will save you money and be easier to carry.

Military folding shovels we recommend

Best of the best: FiveJoy Military Folding Shovel

Our take: If you're looking for a durable, all-in-one survival tool, this model is the most versatile piece of gear on our short list.

What we like: It is capable of performing more than a dozen tasks, from digging to fish scaling. The shovel is compact, lightweight and comes with an impressive travel bag. The blade is adjustable, able to function at a 30-degree, 85-degree, or 180-degree angle.

What we dislike: While the compact design is greatly appreciated, the blade may be a bit smaller than expected.

Best bang for your buck: SOG Folding Shovel

Our take: This is a smaller, budget-friendly option that is best for lighter-duty tasks.

What we like: This smaller tool works as a gardening, sand or camping shovel. The edge of the blade is serrated so it can also function as a saw. It is manufactured using high-carbon steel.

What we dislike: The travel bag is not as impressive as the tool.

Choice 3: AMES Folding Shovel

Our take: A simple yet solid U.S. military shovel that can last for years with proper care.

What we like: This basic model features a rugged build. It is manufactured with a steel blade and an aluminum handle that are protected by a black powder-coat paint. The tri-fold design makes for easy portability and the sharpened edge can help cut through troublesome roots.

What we dislike: The serrated edges on this shovel do not have impressive functionality.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.