The best MIG welder

MIG welders are versatile tools, and because they are easy to use, they are popular with beginners as well as experts. Perhaps the biggest challenge you'll face is choosing the right model. Our concise guide with lots of valuable information will help, and our recommendations show several price and performance options. Our top pick, the Hobart Handler 190 with SpoolRunner 100, has the control required for handling lightweight tasks and plenty of power available for heavy-duty users like truck mechanics and farmers.

Considerations when choosing MIG welders

Know the basics

MIG is a type of arc welding. The arc is a short circuit caused by two electrodes being close together. The enormous heat generated is enough to melt metal. With MIG welding, one electrode is the object you want to weld, and the other is a spool of wire that's fed through a handheld gun (or torch).

On good-quality MIG welders the gun has a separate off switch, but on cheaper models its live unless you turn the main machine off. So, you need to be careful because contact with any metal object might cause an arc.

To keep out impurities that would cause weaknesses, a shield is required around the weld. Cheap MIG welders use a shield that's provided by chemicals within the wire. It's called flux core (or gasless) welding. With full MIG welding, gas is supplied from a separate bottle with its own regulator. The regulator and hose is usually provided, but the gas bottle will need to be sourced locally.

Flux core welding is straightforward and portable, but it's more difficult to use, so greater skill is needed to produce a strong weld. Gas and wire welding is easier, and materials are cheaper. Some mid-range and most high-end MIG welders offer both options and typically are both more powerful and more versatile.

Welder power

Amps

MIG welders are rated by their amp outputs -- anything from 25 amps to more than 200 amps. The higher the power, the thicker the material you can weld. Flexibility is also important. On cheaper welders you might have 130-amp maximum (good for 1/8" steel) but 60-amp minimum, which is too powerful for thin aluminum, for example. The greater the spread the better.

Duty cycles

Duty cycle is also a major consideration. Not surprisingly, welders become hot, so they need rest periods to cool down. The duty cycle is how long they can work uninterrupted, which is normally given as a percentage of 10 minutes. So for example, a 40% duty cycle at 50 amps gives four minutes of continuous welding. At 100 amps that might be as low as 10% (1 minute), but it depends on the machine. A more powerful model could have a duty cycle of 30% at 100 amps.

A printed guide should be supplied with the welder that shows both duty cycles and the amperage required for a given thickness of material. It may also be marked on the welder chassis.

Low- to medium-power MIG welders will run off 110V supply, but high-output machines might need 230V.

Price

The most affordable MIG welders, almost always of the flux core type, can be found for less than $150. They're perfectly good for occasional DIY use. You'll find semi-pro models starting at about $350. Heavy-duty MIG welders for full-time users can cost anywhere from $700 to $5,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need protective clothing for MIG welding?

A. The temperature of the weld is anywhere from 5,000ºF to 36,000ºF, so ordinary protective clothing is insufficient. You need proper welder's gloves and a leather apron that, at the very least, protects your torso. You also need a welding mask -- not just dark goggles. Noxious gases can accumulate, so be sure there's plenty of ventilation.

Q. How do I ensure my welds are strong?

A. Preparation is key. Both surfaces should be clean bare metal. Professionals usually prepare with emery cloth, a wire brush, or grinder. Don't use chemicals because they can contaminate the weld. Then it's about welding speed. Aim for "a stack of dimes" -- small ridges -- rather than a perfectly smooth weld.

MIG welders we recommend

Best of the best: Hobart's Handler 190 with SpoolRunner 100

Our take: Powerful multipurpose welding for the commercial user or pro.

What we like: Seven-position voltage switch (25 to 190 amps) gives the ability to weld aluminum, steel, or stainless and the power to handle up to 5/16" thickness.

What we dislike: Some would like fully variable voltage.

Best bang for your buck: Lincoln Electric's K2185-1 Handy MIG Welder

Our take: Outstanding value for the frequent DIY welder or home engineer.

What we like: Gas or flux core options provide tremendous flexibility. Capable of welding up to 1/8" steel. Mask, tools, and wire included. Terrific price.

What we dislike: Can overheat quickly; though, overload protection means it's not terminal.

Choice 3: Super Deal's Black Commercial MIG

Our take: Excellent low-cost kit for the occasional home user.

What we like: Everything you need, including wire, chipping hammer, wire brush, and mask. Easy to use. Compact and portable. Great value.

What we dislike: Flux core only. Inconsistent quality control.

