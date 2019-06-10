The best Miele vacuum

If you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you're probably already aware of the dizzying array of vacuums available. What sets Miele vacuums apart is that in addition to their traditional vacuum function of sucking up dirt, dust, and debris, they also address the allergens and particulates in your air with filters designed to remove them. Along with this stand-apart feature, Miele offers classic vacuum cleaner models like upright, cannister, and stick as well as robotic models to cover whatever flooring and needs you may have.

When investing in a high-end brand like Miele, you'll want to do market research before you purchase. Luckily, we've done it for you. Here you'll find everything you need to consider before buying, including the features and prices of Miele vacuums and a few of our top model recommendations. Our favorite option is the C3 canister vacuum - it's perfect if you have a number of rooms with different flooring.

Considerations when choosing Miele vacuums

There are four types of Miele vacuums. Each one is suited for different purposes and needs.

Upright vacuums

Upright vacuum cleaners are stellar at deep-cleaning carpets, especially the bagged models. Their all-in-one design is easy to store, but they are also heavy. They tend to be noisier than other types as well. Miele upright vacuums start at $400 and run upward of $600.

Canister vacuums

Canister vacuum cleaners are an excellent choice for bare floors, drapes, furniture (and underneath it), and upholstery. While they're quieter than upright models, they can be bulky and harder to store because of their two-piece design. Miele canister vacuums run between $300 and $1,500.

Stick vacuums

Stick vacuum cleaners have a similar design to upright vacuums but with less bulk. These thin models still have excellent suction at a third of the price: around $200. They can be cordless or corded, but they are easy to maneuver nonetheless.

Robotic vacuums

Robotic vacuum cleaners do all the work for you with hands-free operation. They can be set to clean while you're away from home or while you're watching TV. While they won't offer the deep-cleaning power of upright and canister vacuums, they get the job done. Expect to pay upward of $600 for one of these fully automated vacuums.

Features

HEPA filter

HEPA filters, or AirClean filters, are included with many Miele models to pick up dust, dirt, and allergens from the air. If you live in a household with pets, this feature is a huge bonus. Look for a HEPA filter to deal with dander.

Suction control

Suction control allows you to adjust the vacuum's suction power, which is desirable when cleaning drapes that could get sucked into the hose or upholstery that could be damaged from too much suction. Some models offer different speed settings, which by default will affect suction power.

Cleaning accessories

Cleaning accessories come with many Miele models, including an extended crevice tool, a suction hose extension, a dusting brush, and an upholstery tool. Also, some models (including stick vacuums) come with a combination floorhead that can clean different types of flooring.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean the filter in my Miele vacuum?

A. You will need to clean your filter regularly or whenever it's full. A full filter won't clean your air. To clean your filter, remove it, shake it out outside, then vacuum it clean (preferably with another vacuum). You can also replace the filter altogether.

Q. What type of Miele vacuum should I get if I have carpets in one room and hardwood floor in another?

A. Select a model with a "rug and floor combination brush." While conventional roller brushes help pick dirt and dust out of carpet, they can scratch your hardwood floor. Combination brushes are safe for your hard floors while also getting the job done on carpets.

Q. What is the automatic height adjustment feature that's offered by some Miele models?

A. This feature is for carpeting with different piles. If you own some carpets that are thicker than others, a vacuum with automatic height adjustment will automatically sense and accommodate the carpet's height.

Miele vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Miele Complete C3 Marin Canister Vacuum

Our take: This top-of-the-line canister vacuum has the most power and best features Miele has to offer.

What we like: Easy-to-maneuver "parquet twister" head for agile, 180-degree rotation. Automatic suction control that senses different flooring. Six speeds with foot pedals to switch between them.

What we dislike: Expensive. But built for a long-lasting investment.

Best bang for your buck: Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum

Our take: A budget Miele canister model with comparable power to our top pick.

What we like: Turbo-powered suction. Lightweight and easy to carry from room to room or different floors. Comes with a nice host of attachments.

What we dislike: Ideal for low- to medium-pile carpet but not high-pile carpeting.

Choice 3: Miele Swing H1 Quick Step Stick Vacuum

Our take: A cheaper version of Miele's upright vacuums that's easier to maneuver and store.

What we like: Stick vacuum is ideal for low-pile carpets and hard floors. Even such a lightweight model offers the brand's high-quality AirClean filter system.

What we dislike: Not for heavy-duty cleaning jobs.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.