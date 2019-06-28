The best microneedle derma roller

If your high-end skincare products aren't transforming your skin as much as you'd like, it may be time to invest in a microneedle derma roller. Not only can this skincare tool help your serums and treatment products penetrate your skin more easily, but it can also boost collagen and elastin production to soften texture issues and exfoliate the skin to fade hyperpigmentation. If you're not sure what to look for in a microneedle derma roller, our buying guide can help you choose the best roller to take your skincare routine to the next level. Our top pick from Sdara Skincare features over 500 needles made from durable titanium and includes a storage case to protect the roller when you travel.

Considerations when choosing microneedle derma rollers

Needle material

The needles on a microneedle derma roller can be made of stainless steel or titanium. Stainless steel needles are usually sharper and stay sterile longer. Though they typically don't cost as much, they can lose their sharpness quickly and need to be replaced more often. A derma roller with titanium needles is extremely durable and will maintain its sharpness longer. The needles aren't prone to rust or bending either, but you'll pay more for increased durability.

Needle size

The size of the needles on a microneedle derma roller also plays a role in how effective the tool is. When you're using a roller at home, you shouldn't choose a model with needles that are longer than 2.0 mm. Longer needles can actually scratch and cause damage to the skin.

Here are some standard needle sizes and the issues they can effectively treat:

0.25 to 0.5 mm: fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, and texture issues

0.5 to 1.0 mm: fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, texture issues, acne scars, dark spots, and sagging skin

1.0 to 1.5 mm: fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, sagging skin, stretch marks, and cellulite

1.5 to 2.0 mm: cellulite, surgical scars, and stretch marks

In terms of thickness, thinner needles should be used for the delicate skin on your face, while thicker needles work best for the tougher skin on your body. For face rolling, avoid rollers with needles thicker than 0.7 mm.

Number of needles

The number of needles on a microneedle derma roller determines how large an area the roller can cover and how often you'll need to move the roller over a single area. Rollers with 200 needles or fewer usually require multiple passes over the skin to provide results, which often means increased pain and risk of injury. Look for a microneedle derma roller with 500 or more needles to minimize the number of passes over the skin.

Features

Detachable heads

Some microneedle derma rollers feature detachable heads with different sized needles so you can treat a variety of skin issues with one tool. Simply swap out the heads to change the length of the needles based on the skin issue you want to treat.

Cover/case

A microneedle derma roller needs to stay sterile to prevent irritation and damage to your skin. It's important to protect the needles from getting bent, too. That's why some rollers come with a cover or case that protects the roller for storage and travel.

Price

Microneedle derma rollers usually cost between $6 and $32. Those with stainless steel needles typically range from $6 to $16, while rollers with titanium needles generally cost $10 to $32.

FAQ

Q. Is using a microneedle derma roller painful?

A. A microneedle derma roller's needles are small enough that most people don't feel any pain when they're rolled over the skin. If you do experience pain, you may want to switch to a roller with smaller needles or apply a lidocaine cream before you use the roller to numb your skin.

Q. How do I clean a microneedle derma roller?

A. To sterilize a microneedle derma roller, rinse it under warm water for several seconds to remove any dirt or residue. Next, fill a bowl with a mixture of warm water and dish soap, and let the roller soak for at least 10 minutes. Rinse it thoroughly, and then soak the roller in at least 60% isopropyl alcohol for five to 10 minutes to fully sterilize it. Allow it to dry before storing it in a case or container to keep it clean.

Microneedle derma rollers we recommend

Best of the best: Sdara Skincare Microneedle Derma Roller

Our take: A durable titanium microneedle derma roller that's ideal for anyone just starting out with at-home microneedling.

What we like: Features over 500 titanium 0.25 mm needles. An affordable option that fits most budgets. Doesn't cause much pain when rolled over the skin. Includes a storage case. Effective for smoothing fine lines, wrinkles, and enlarged pores.

What we dislike: The short needles may not be effective if you're looking for more dramatic results.

Best bang for your buck: HIEGOO Microneedle Derma Roller

Our take: A highly effective microneedle derma roller that comes at a budget-friendly price.

What we like: Offers more than 500 titanium needles that are 0.25 mm in length. Features an ergonomically designed handle for a non-slip grip. Doesn't cause pain or discomfort on the skin. Comes with a plastic storage case.

What we dislike: Some users find that the needles dull quickly.

Choice 3: The Adelie Titanium Gold Derma Roller

Our take: A titanium microneedle derma roller that's easy to use and doesn't cause any pain.

What we like: Titanium 0.25 mm needles are extremely durable. Handle is made of sturdy ABS plastic that's comfortable to hold. Pain-free usage makes this roller suitable for beginners. Includes a cover to protect the roller and keep the needles clean.

What we dislike: Some users find that the needles have a tendency to bend.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.