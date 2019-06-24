Microdermabrasion is an intensive form of exfoliation that can buff away minor acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots, and dry patches. You can visit a dermatologist or spa to get a microdermabrasion treatment, but an at-home microdermabrasion machine can save you time and money while still delivering smooth, even, glowing skin. Choosing the right machine is key, though, so check out our handy buying guide for all the tips you need to find the best microdermabrasion machine for your skincare goals. Our top pick is from PMD, one of the best-known brands in home microdermabrasion. It's easy to use and can deliver results with just three minutes of use per week.

Considerations when choosing microdermabrasion machines

Exfoliation type

While all microdermabrasion machines exfoliate the skin, they use different methods to remove dead skin cells. Some machines spray a mist of fine crystals, while others feature tips or discs with fine diamond bits. Machines with diamond bit exfoliation are usually more durable and don't create any powder as they exfoliate. This limits skin irritation, so many skincare experts prefer fine diamond microdermabrasion machines over those that use crystal exfoliation.

Suction power

Many microdermabrasion machines offer suction to help remove the skin cells that the machine buffs away. The suction can also increase blood flow to the skin to help stimulate collagen and elastin production. Most models have at least 16 in/Hg of suction power, which can work effectively. However, many users find that a machine that provides at least 25 in/Hg of suction power does a better job.

Features

Speed options

Microdermabrasion machines usually operate on a single standard speed. However, some models offer a lower speed as well, which can limit irritation for more delicate or sensitive skin and provide greater control in areas that are more difficult to navigate like the sides of the nose. If you have sensitive skin, a microdermabrasion machine with a low-speed option is usually your best bet.

Tips/discs

Some microdermabrasion machines include a range of exfoliating tips or discs. They usually vary in size and coarseness, which allows you to choose the ideal tip or disc depending on whether you're treating skin that's more delicate or areas of the face where you want more intense exfoliation. For most users, it's worth paying a little extra for a machine that gives you this versatility.

Extra filters

Microdermabrasion machines that offer suction power usually have filters to remove skin flakes that the device buffs away. Clean filters allow the machine to operate more effectively, so some models include additional filters to ensure the machine always works properly.

Price

Microdermabrasion machines usually range from $30 to $300. Machines under $100 are pretty basic, but you can find effective, easy-to-use models for $100 to $150 that deliver smooth, glowing skin. Microdermabrasion machines that cost between $150 and $300 are usually professional-grade models that provide the most dramatic results.

FAQ

Q. Does microdermabrasion hurt?

A. A microdermabrasion machine only exfoliates the surface layers of your skin, so it usually isn't painful. If you apply too much pressure, use a tip that's too coarse, or have particularly sensitive skin, though, you may experience discomfort.

Q. What skin issues can microdermabrasion treat?

A. A microdermabrasion machine can help treat fine lines and wrinkles, clogged or enlarged pores, dark spots, sun damage, and stretch marks. It can reduce light acne scarring and help balance both oily and dry skin. Microdermabrasion is also an effective way to stimulate collagen production for anti-aging purposes.

Microdermabrasion machines we recommend

Best of the best: PMD Personal Microderm System

Our take: Pricier than most at-home microdermabrasion machines, but it boasts a wider range of features for more noticeable results.

What we like: Includes exfoliating discs of varying coarseness. Vacuum suction to increase blood flow for improved collagen production. Removes the top layer of dead cells to allow skincare products to penetrate 20 times deeper. Can be used on both the face and body.

What we dislike: Some users feel the information in the owner's manual is incomplete.

Best bang for your buck: Zeny 3-in-1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine

Our take: A more affordable option for microdermabrasion that's highly effective and includes all you need for at-home treatment.

What we like: Clear, easy-to-follow instructions. Provides suction power of up to 55 in/Hg. Includes multiple tips to allow for different exfoliation intensities.

What we dislike: Can take some time to learn how to operate the machine.

Choice 3: Trophy Skin MiniMD Handheld Portable Microdermabrasion Machine

Our take: An effective, portable microdermabrasion machine that won't break the bank.

What we like: A small, compact machine that's easy to take on the go. Offers simple operation, so even microdermabrasion beginners can use it. Comes at an affordable price. Offers two suction levels.

What we dislike: Isn't as intense as some larger machines.

