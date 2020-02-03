The best Mickey Mouse toy

Mickey Mouse, one of the most iconic animated characters in the world, has spunk and curiosity that engages kids and adults alike. One of the most popular licensed characters around, he shows up in play sets, on furniture, and even as cuddly plushies. Kids as young as infants can enjoy Mickey toys, as well as older kids who are loyal Mickey fans. They can even enjoy getting to know Mickey's friends Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, and Daisy and Donald Duck.

Check out our buying guide for Mickey Mouse toys to choose the best one for your kids. We're including our favorite, the Lionel Disney Mickey Mouse Express Ready-to-Play Train Set, which features plenty of sound effects and music to bring it to life.

Considerations when choosing Mickey Mouse toys

Fun vs. educational Mickey Mouse toys

Many parents introduce their kids to Mickey Mouse through toys first, followed by his animated cartoons. Other parents engage children with Mickey's cartoons to gauge interest level, helping them decide whether he's a character whose toys they may enjoy.

Mickey Mouse toys can be fun, educational, or both. If you prefer open-ended play for your child, virtually every Mickey toy allows kids to run with their imagination. For Mickey-themed educational toys, explore those with features that foster learning, such as interactive books or board games.

Other Mickey Mouse friends

As a Mickey fan, you're probably well-acquainted with many of Mickey's friends, such as Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto -- altogether they're known as the "Sensational Six." Many Mickey toys incorporate these six friends. Other popular Mickey characters include Chip and Dale, Clarabelle Cow, and Scrooge McDuck, but they can be trickier to find as toys.

Mickey Mouse toys by age

0 to 2 years: Popular Mickey Mouse toys for infants up to 24 months include age-appropriate plushies, bathtime buddies, and interactive toys. Developmental Mickey toys are also common, such as teething rings and block play sets that help with fine motor control.

Toddlers: As toddlers are a bit more independent, their Mickey Mouse toys have more engaging features. Interactive Mickey toys for this age group require more effort to produce sounds and voices. Mickey-themed musical instruments, puzzles, and riding toys are also common for this age group.

Ages 4 and above: Mickey Mouse toys designed for kids ages four and above are by far the most diverse. There are plushies intended for this age category, as well as plenty of figurines, cars, play sets, and educational toys. These Mickey toys have more movable parts and details, though they're still designed with safety in mind.

Price

You can find small Mickey Mouse figurines or plushies for $5 to $10. Playsets and activity sets cost closer to $30 to $40. If you're thinking about investing in Mickey-themed furniture or play tents, expect to spend between $20 and $75.

FAQ

Q. When will my kids outgrow their Mickey Mouse toys?

A. Each kid is different, but if they still love Mickey, appeal to their interests and continue buying age-appropriate Mickey toys. Some kids (and adults) remain Mickey fans for life and collect toys and merchandise throughout adulthood.

Q. Are all Mickey Mouse toys made by Disney?

A. Some are, but not all of them. Mickey Mouse is licensed to other companies who produce toys with the character's theme. Disney is picky when it comes to licensing their characters, so chances are you'll always end up with quality merchandise.

Mickey Mouse toys we recommend

Best of the best: Lionel's Disney Mickey Mouse Express Ready to Play Train Set

Our take: Christmas-themed set with quality design from two reputable toy makers.

What we like: Robust construction and detail. Functioning headlight, realistic sounds, and overall lively features.

What we dislike: Batteries aren't included, and the set requires considerable space.

Best bang for your buck: Delta Children's Disney Mickey Mouse Chair Desk with Storage Bin

Our take: A multipurpose toy -- coloring station, dining table, or homework desk.

What we like: Convenient storage compartment and side desk. Solid construction and vibrant licensed cartoons.

What we dislike: Desk is on the right side, so leftys might be slightly uncomfortable when coloring.

Choice 3: Disney's Classic Mickey Mouse Plush Toy

Our take: Cuddly classic 12-inch plush for kids ages 3 and up.

What we like: Proportional, true to design, and well-made. Adorable signature gloves, shorts, and shoes.

What we dislike: Totally huggable, but plush can look worn out after a while.

