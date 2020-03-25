The best Michael Kors handbag

If you're thinking about investing in an upscale handbag that's classy and fashion-forward, look no further than Michael Kors. The brand's signature style of refined, modern elegance is why Michael Kors handbags are iconic -- and have become wardrobe staples.

Indeed, there's a Michael Kors handbag to match every outfit, need, and personality, and our buying guide is here to help you choose the one that's right for you. Our favorite is Michael Kors' Selma Top-Zip Satchel. This structured design is equipped with modern hardware to keep your look contemporary.

Considerations when choosing Michael Kors handbags

Sophisticated structure

Michael Kors bags are known for their sophisticated structure, which is a product of their high-quality, upscale design. Well-reinforced stitching functions as boning that keep bags upright when placed on a table.

Iconic branding

Whether it's the MK print, branded lining, or signature keyring, it's easy to identify a piece by Michael Kors. More recent designs feature the designer's name in an embossed metal plate or an oversized MK logo in certain leather designs.

Sizes of Michael Kors bags

Small: Michael Kors' line of small handbags include mini bags, crossbody bags, and clutches, just to name a few. Since they only fit a handful of items, they're best for those who have mastered the art of traveling light.

Midsize: If you prefer room for more than essentials, take a look at midsize designs. These Michael Kors handbags average 12 inches in width and can hold tablets, e-readers, or cosmetics bags. You can typically find totes and satchels in this category, as well as some backpacks.

Large or oversized: Some of the most popular Michael Kors handbags are large and oversized handbags. They're popular choices as carryalls and are often used for school or work or as overnight bags. Many of them have fully open tops, so you may wish to secure your cash and cards inside an interior pocket.

Materials

Leather: Leather Michael Kors bags come with the highest price tags, but their craftsmanship makes them worth every penny. Given the weight of leather, these designs tend to be the heaviest, especially when filled to capacity.

Cloth: Michael Kors handbags made of cloth are well-liked for their elegant, lightweight designs. These are much softer and more collapsible than leather handbags, and they absorb moisture, so it's best to leave these indoors during wet weather.

Nylon: Nylon Michael Kors bags are typically the most affordable and lightweight designs. They're incredibly versatile and popular for travel, though filling them to capacity means you end up with a rather lumpy handbag.

Price

The smallest Michael Kors handbags (like crossbody wallets) cost between $100 and $150. The majority of Michael Kors handbags fall in the range of $150 to $400, including bags of all sizes and materials. If you'd like a trendy or limited edition handbag, expect to spend as much as $500 or more on it.

FAQ

Q. Do all Michael Kors handbags come with dust cases?

A. No, it depends on the design and the materials. Many leather and cloth styles -- particularly expensive ones -- come with dust cases. Nylon styles typically don't.

Q. Is a Michael Kors handbag with a busy print difficult to match with some outfits?

A. It depends on how loud the print is. The MK logo print is versatile enough to match most outfits, but if you're considering a floral or other vibrant design, your options might be somewhat limited. However, this only applies if you'd like a coordinated look. Otherwise, wear your Michael Kors handbag however and whenever you like.

Michael Kors handbags we recommend

Best of the best: Michael Kors' Selma Top-Zip Satchel

Our take: Classic structured silhouette that dresses up every outfit.

What we like: Carry by its strap or handles. Premium saffiano leather construction. Available in over a dozen colors and designs.

What we dislike: Has one main compartment as opposed to several smaller ones.

Best bang for your buck: Michael Kors' Jet Set Top-Zip Tote

Our take: Spacious, versatile design. Simple and elegant with a charming keyring.

What we like: Several interior compartments and two exterior side pockets. Comfortable shoulder straps.

What we dislike: Limited strap adjustability.

Choice 3: Michael Kors' Jet Set Large Carryall Tote

Our take: Casual, lightweight, oversized tote with signature MK print.

What we like: Single large compartment. Doubles as an overnight essentials bag. Popular choice as a carry-on.

What we dislike: Design is casual and better suited for everyday use.

