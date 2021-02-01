The best micellar cleansing water

Cleansing your face daily is an essential part of any skincare routine. Dirt, makeup, and oil can clog pores and cause blemishes. One easy way to clean your face is with micellar cleansing water, which doesn’t require rinsing. The method is simple: saturate a cotton pad or ball with micellar water, and as you wipe your face, tiny oil particles suspended in the water called micelles attract pollutants and oil and lift them away.

To learn more about whether this cleansing method is right for you, read our buying guide, which includes our top recommendations, like Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, which is soothing for sensitive skin.

Considerations when choosing micellar cleansing waters

Micellar cleansing water is gentle, effective, and works on all skin types. For best results, select a formula appropriate for your skin type.

Oily/combination: Although it sounds counterintuitive to use oil on oily skin, rest assured that micellar water doesn’t make your oily or combination skin worse. Like attracts like, and the micelles draw excess sebum away from your skin. To treat your shine, select a micellar cleansing water labeled mattifying, balancing, or for oily skin.

Normal: Micellar cleansing waters are perfect for normal skin types. A good micellar water cleanses, tones, and gently hydrates skin, keeping your complexion clear and supple. While most micellar waters work on normal skin, you can always select one specifically labeled for normal skin if you’re unsure.

Dry: If your skin is dry, select a micellar water labeled as hydrating to help your skin retain moisture. These formulas contain ceramides, glycerin, or other ingredients that hydrate skin and lock in moisture. Avoid formulas that contain alcohol or astringents that can dry skin.

Sensitive: Many micellar cleansing waters are targeted and labeled for sensitive skin. These mild formulas are free of skin-irritating additives like fragrance or parabens. If regular cleansers are too harsh on your skin, micellar water is a naturally gentle option. Just be sure the formula doesn’t contain alcohol or astringents.

Features

Waterproof makeup removal

One of the benefits of using a micellar cleansing water is that it’s very effective at removing makeup. Most formulas are safe to use on the eye and lip areas to remove your makeup. If you wear waterproof makeup (which is notoriously difficult to remove), select formulas that offer waterproof makeup removal in addition to cleansing.

Cleansing wipes

Similar to makeup wipes, micellar water cleansing wipes are a convenient way to cleanse your face, especially on the go. Saturated in micellar water, these disposable wipes come in a pack. Simply wipe your face to remove makeup and dirt, then dispose. Just like micellar water in its liquid form, you don’t need to rinse with water after using wipes.

Added botanicals

Some formulas add plant botanicals for skincare benefits. For example, aloe vera soothes the skin, rose water helps hydrate, and antioxidant-rich plant oils combat free radical damage. If you have very sensitive skin, however, read the label carefully, because even botanical ingredients can irritate some skin types.

Price

Micellar cleansing water typically comes in 10- to 16-ounce bottles. Inexpensive micellar waters cost as little as $0.15 per ounce, while luxury cleansing waters can cost up to $10 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Do I still need to moisturize my skin after cleansing with micellar water?

A. Even though micellar water adds some hydration to your skin, it’s wise to continue with your regular moisturizing routine.

Q. What are some other uses for micellar water?

A. In a pinch, micellar waters can double for makeup brush cleansers. Just pour a little micellar water into the palm of your hand, then swirl your brush bristles to remove buildup. You can also use micellar water solely as a makeup remover or to touch up smeared eye makeup.

Micellar cleansing waters we recommend

Best of the best: Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Our take: A dermatological micellar water that’s very gentle on the skin.

What we like: Sensitive skin formula doesn’t overstrip skin of its natural oils. Both cleanses and soothes skin.

What we dislike: While effective at removing makeup, may not work on all makeup.

Best bang for your buck: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

Our take: A popular all-around micellar cleansing water that works for most skin types.

What we like: Affordable and effective; cleanses and hydrates for under $10 a bottle. Can be used on sensitive skin. Removes eye makeup.

What we dislike: Contains fragrance that’s too strong for some users.

Choice 3: Burt’s Bees 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Towelettes

Our take: 3-in-1 micellar wipes that cleanse, hydrate, and remove makeup all in one swipe.

What we like: Disposable wipes made from repurposed cotton that’s gentle on the skin and eco-conscious. Hydrating formula contains plant botanicals and honey extract.

What we dislike: While no artificial fragrance is added, natural scent is too much for some sensitive users.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.