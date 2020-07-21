The best metal detector of 2020

Just below the earth, there's hidden treasure waiting to be discovered, and a metal detector can help you hunt it.

Whether you find ancient coins and jewelry or just another beer can tab, metal detecting is an interesting yet relaxing hobby that's ideal for anyone who likes to spend time outdoors.

You have plenty of options when buying a metal detector, from basic beginner models to high-end options for serious enthusiasts. We've researched the latest in metal detectors to bring you up to speed on what to look for and have included our all-new top picks for 2020.

Best metal detectors of 2020

1. Minelab Excalibur II 1000 Bundle: A newcomer to our top spot, this high-end metal detector can't be beaten. We love that the RCB amplifies weak signals to boost objects hidden deep below the ground and reduce background noise.

2. Bounty Hunter PL PROQD Multi-Purpose Detector: An affordable metal detector perfect for those just starting out, it has a target ID function to help figure out what you might have found before you dig and handy pinpoint mode. We love Bounty Hunter but this is a new model for us.

3. Garrett AT MAX Waterproof Metal Detector: Thanks to its waterproofing, this is a great option for searching beaches and riverbanks, but it's just as good on dry land.

4. XP DEUS Metal Detector: This is one for the serious metal detectorists out there, with a total of 35 frequencies and some excellent features that make it a top-notch model.

What you should know before buying a metal detector

Decent metal detectors should offer a range of frequencies and sensitivities that you can switch between depending on what you're searching for. If you're new to the hobby, having a handful of clear preset programs is useful as it saves you from using manual settings until you know what you're doing.

These days, even basic metal detectors usually have discriminators, which are microprocessors that can differentiate between various types of metal and "tune out" common junk metals, such as aluminum, so you aren't forever digging up old soda cans. That said, not all discriminators are created equal. On low-quality metal detectors, they often aren't particularly effective.

You can find basic metal detectors for less than $100, but you get more for your money if you pay at least $150 for a beginner model. If you're looking for a high-end option, you can pay anywhere from $1,000 up to $15,000.

FAQ

Q. How far below the ground can a metal detector find metal?

A. This depends on a range of factors including the type of ground, the size of the object, and the quality of the detector. A decent model should be able to detect small objects between six and 10 inches below the ground and large objects between 14 to 16 inches below the ground. Basic metal detectors are unlikely to penetrate to these depths -- some may only be able to find objects a few inches below the ground.

Q. Are there any laws regarding metal detector use?

A. Yes, and it's important to apprise yourself of your local metal detecting laws before you get started. State and city laws vary. In some areas, it's fine to metal detect on public land as long as you return it to the state in which you found it after digging any holes. In other areas, you may have to register or ask permission before detecting on public land. If you want to use your metal detector on private land (that doesn't belong to you), first you must ask permission from the landowner. The landowner can stipulate conditions, such as sharing the profit if you find anything of value.

In-depth recommendations for best metal detectors

Best of the best: Minelab's Excalibur II 1000 Bundle

What we like: You can use this model on dry land or in shallow water. It's great at noise reduction so you're more likely to find deeply buried objects. A range of accessories included.

What we dislike: On the pricey side, which isn't ideal if you're new to the hobby.

Best bang for your buck: Bounty Hunter's PL PROQD Multi-Purpose Detector

What we like: Stands out for its excellent features at an affordable price, making it a great first metal detector. The discriminator helps you avoid unwanted targets.

What we dislike: Poor depth capabilities.

Choice 3: Garrett's AT MAX Waterproof Metal Detector

What we like: Since this model is waterproof up to 10 feet, it's perfect for either wet or dry use. It comes with some nice accessories, including headphones, a cap, and a handheld pinpointer. A suitable mid-range choice for people looking for a step up from a beginner model.

What we dislike: A few reports of malfunctioning models, but those with working units seem pleased with them.

Choice 4: XP's DEUS Metal Detector

What we like: Large 11-inch coil searches deep underground. The 9 preset programs are great if you're not ready to go manual. We love the extended iron discrimination and audio response.

What we dislike: Somewhat expensive and complex enough to be off-putting to new detectorists.

