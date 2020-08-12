The best mesh WiFi system of 2020

It can be extremely frustrating when you can't get a signal to use your smart wireless devices in your own home. One option to remedy the situation is purchasing a mesh WiFi system.

A mesh WiFi system consists of a number of nodes that communicate with each other to provide the best possible signal in every room of your home.

While the technology itself may be rather advanced, knowing how to choose the right system is something anyone can do with a little knowledge.

Our buying guide can help you understand that technology a little more while offering solid options for the best mesh WiFi systems of 2020.

Best mesh WiFi systems of 2020

1. eero Mesh WiFi System: Fans love the simplicity of this intuitive mesh network. The trouble-free setup and compatibility with Alexa make this brand our top choice once again for the average homeowner.

2. TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System: This affordable system makes our list for the first time for its comprehensive WiFi coverage.

3. Linksys Velop Whole Home Mesh WiFi System: The dynamic tri-band technology and intelligent routing of this system, which is a newcomer to our list, help keep your WiFi at the fastest possible speed, no matter where you are in your home.

What you need to know before buying a mesh WiFi system

A mesh WiFi system is intelligent -- if you have three nodes, these nodes communicate with each other to get the best, strongest signal to your wireless devices, no matter which room they may be in. Opt for a system with clear directions that's easy to configure and get running.

There is some higher-level configuring you want at your fingertips. For example, being able to prioritize certain devices to get more bandwidth, whether it's for work or gaming, can make a huge difference in how satisfied you are with your service. Also, you may want a system that lets you set parental controls and time limits.

Privacy and security are important issues. The mesh WiFi system you choose should allow you and your entire family to feel safe when online.

If speed is a priority, LAN ports are always faster than wireless connections, so look for nodes that include this option. A dual- or tri-band network is essential because it uses multiple bands to transmit simultaneous signals over 2.4GHz and 5GHz for better performance -- a dual-band has one 2.4GHz signal and one 5GHz signal and a tri-band has one 2.4GHz signal and two 5GHz signals.

Since nearly every item in a home (including its inhabitants) diminish the strength of a WiFi signal, make sure you get a system with enough nodes to cover the entire area. A home with two floors and a basement, for example, will likely require at least three nodes.

While it's possible to find a mesh WiFi system for under $100, better-quality models cost between $200 and $300. If you're paying much more than $300, you should be getting an obvious benefit, like a system with more than 3 nodes.

FAQ

Q. What makes a mesh network different?

A. A mesh network has multiple nodes that can all see each other all the time. No matter where you are in your house, the network communicates with itself to provide you the best, strongest signal possible, even when you're wandering from room to room with a wireless device.

Q. How do I manage my mesh WiFi system?

A. Quality mesh WiFi systems can be managed via a user-friendly app. The app allows you to see and change your settings at a glance with just a tap or a swipe.

In-depth reviews for best mesh WiFi systems

Best of the best: eero Mesh WiFi System

What we like: This system comes with a 3-pack of nodes that can blanket most homes, even larger ones. This system now works with Apple HomeKit routers as well.

What we dislike: The user doesn't have control over the nodes a device connects to, which can sometimes cause slower than expected speeds or dropped signals.

Best bang for your buck: TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System

What we like: This system has built-in parental controls, content filtering, and it allows you to set time limits. If needed, you can prioritize specific devices and applications for optimal performance. Easy to set up and offers seamless roaming from room to room.

What we dislike: While the product receives high marks, if you run into any problems, the tech support isn't as impressive.

Choice 3: Linksys Velop Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

What we like: The sleek design of the nodes allows them to be conveniently and discreetly placed wherever needed in your home. All nodes work together to create a single network with no additional names or passwords.

What we dislike: Some individuals experienced a little trouble when the signal of a mobile device was transferred to a different node when they were moving through their home.

