The best merino wool sock

Merino wool is one of the most soft and warm textiles used for making socks and other garments. Shorn from merino sheep, it works well in both warm and cold climates. One of the best things about merino wool is that it can regulate your skin temperature in relation to both heat and cold, making merino wool socks a great all-weather option. Not only are these socks great for staying warm or cool, but also they're so thick and comfortable that you'll want to wear them 24 hours a day.

If you're ready to buy a new pair of merino wool socks, then keep reading our buying, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is J.B. Field's 30 Below Thermal Winter Socks. They're as useful at keeping you comfortable indoors as they are at keeping you warm outdoors.

Considerations when choosing merino wool socks

Merino wool

Merino wool is unique for both its softness and its warmth. The wool comes from merino sheep, which originated in Spain. The largest exporter of merino wool today is Australia. South Africa, the United States, and some nations in South America also raise this breed of sheep.

They're typically only shorn once a year, often in the summer. The wool is placed on a table of closely spaced slats. Then the wool is skirted and goes through one more quality check before being sent to manufacturers.

Merino sheep can survive in both extremely cold and extremely warm climates, which is why merino wool is so much better at temperature regulation than standard wool. If you live in an area that experiences both extreme cold and extreme heat, then merino wool socks are probably perfect for you.

Dryer safe

Although most wool is prone to shrinking in a clothes dryer, preshrunk merino wool is the exception to that rule. Preshrunk merino wool socks are perfectly safe to throw in the dryer without any worry that they'll shrink or become misshapen. If your merino wool socks aren't specifically labeled as preshrunk, however, it's probably best to wash them by hand in cold water. You can then either dry them on the low heat setting, or air dry them.

Size and height

Merino wool socks come in a variety of different sizes. Because they're often worn with winter boots, they're usually at least ankle height or higher. Crew socks are the most popular for casual use, while knee socks are used a lot by skiers and snowboarders. Low cut merino wool socks are also available if you want to wear them with low-top shoes.

Fineness

Merino wool comes in different levels of fineness. This depends on the type of merino sheep that provided the wool. The two most common grades are called Peppin and Saxon.

Peppin wool is made from Australia's Peppin merino sheep, which makes up about 70% of the nation's sheep population. The wool from these sheep measures between 20 and 23 microns in diameter. Saxon ultrafine wool is sourced from Saxon merino sheep. Their diameter is usually 16 microns or less. It's the finest merino wool, and therefore, the most expensive.

Features

Padding

Merino wool knee socks are often padded. This is because they're usually used by winter sports enthusiasts. The padding, usually around the shins, helps to protect the wearer against bumps and scrapes when enjoying their favorite winter sport.

Color

Merino wool socks come in just about every color known to humankind. From basic earth tones like grey and brown, to super bright Day-Glo tones of orange and green, you can find any color you're looking for, if you just look long enough.

Price

Most merino wool socks cost between $10 and $25. $10 merino wool socks usually include blends of other fibers, like cotton, nylon, or acrylic. These socks are usually less than 50% merino wool. If you spend $15, you're likely to get between 50% and 70% merino wool. For $25, you should be able to find merino wool socks as high as 80% merino wool. These usually come in packs of two or three.

FAQ

Q. Are all merino wool socks made from 100% merino wool?

A. No. Most merino wool socks are not 100% merino wool. That's because most include spandex, which allows the socks to stretch. Cotton and other fibers are also sometimes added to keep costs down.

Q. Will my merino wool socks pill, like other wool socks?

A. Though it's possible, it's not as likely as it is with standard wool socks. Many times, merino wool pills due to friction in the washer or dryer. If you want to avoid pilling of your merino wool socks when washing, simply turn them inside out.

Merino wool socks we recommend

Best of the best: J.B. Field's 30 Below Thermal Winter Socks

Our take: As comfortable as they are durable, you can't go wrong with these socks.

What we like: Lots of sizes available, including children's sizes. Thick and comfortable. Preshrunk wool means they're safe to be tossed in the dryer.

What we dislike: Sizes run large.

Best bang for your buck: Meriwool's Merino Wool Blend Socks.

Our take: An amazing value for such a well-made sock.

What we like: 75% merino wool construction. Don't fall down from calf. Keep you warm without causing sweat.

What we dislike: Might shrink in the dryer.

Choice 3: Fun Toes' Men's Hiking Socks

Our take: Rugged socks that can keep you warm out on the trail.

What we like: Six pairs come in a package. Keep feet warm and dry on a hike. Moisture-wicking. Doesn't retain odors.

What we dislike: Colors don't match what's seen online many times.

