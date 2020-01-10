The best merino wool long underwear

Layers are essential for maintaining warmth in the cold. A good base layer wicks away sweat so you don't end up stuck in wet clothes. Merino wool is a natural fiber that, in addition to providing warmth, also has antimicrobial properties and helps regulate body temperature.

Check out our buying guide to learn more about the benefits of merino wool long underwear. We've also included a few reviews of our favorites at the end of this article. Our top pick is the ColdPruf Dual-Layer Wool Legging, which is designed with two layers that trap body heat between them for extra protection from the cold.

Considerations when choosing merino wool long underwear

Merino wool benefits

Moisture-repelling: Merino wool naturally repels any type of moisture and still manages to provide excellent breathability. The material is suitable for use in all seasons.

UV protection: Merino wool is capable of protecting you from harmful UV rays.

Non-flammable: Merino wool doesn't catch fire as easily as other fibers used to make athletic clothing, many of which are synthetic.

Renewable resource: The natural fiber is harvested from sheep and can be collected again and again.

Durable: The high tensile strength of the fiber makes it incredibly sturdy.

Odor-resistant and antimicrobial: Merino wool doesn't hold onto odors like other materials (e.g., cotton) and has natural antibacterial properties.

Weight

When shopping for merino wool long underwear, you may notice a number on the tag or packaging. The weight of the material is listed in grams per square meter (gsm) and is measured on a scale of 0 to 250 -- the lower end of the scale suggests lightweight wool, while products with a higher gsm are considered heavyweight.

Sizing

Merino wool long underwear is available in a variety of sizes for children, men, and women. Unisex products are also available. Sizing charts vary by manufacturer. Be sure to inspect and follow the company's sizing chart when shopping for a base layer.

Features

Color

Merino wool long underwear is available in an assortment of colors. It's a base layer, so feel free to go wild with your color choice.

Materials

Products that contain 100% merino wool are superior but usually have a higher price tag. Merino wool blends may be more appropriate for those on a budget. Avoid blends made with cotton -- they're not as breathable and don't perform well when exposed to moisture.

Price

Merino wool long underwear pricing starts at around $20 and varies drastically depending on whether the product is 100% merino wool or composed of a blend. In general, the higher the cost, the more durable the base layer.

FAQ

Q. How do I wash merino wool long underwear?

A. Check the product's care instructions, usually featured on the label or tag. Generally, it's fine to wash merino wool products as you would other laundry items. Don't bleach your long underwear or use fabric softeners. Avoid throwing your merino wool garments in the dryer.

Q. There's a hole in my merino wool long underwear. How do I fix it?

A. Before attempting to fix it yourself, contact the manufacturer to find out whether the product has an associated warranty or guarantee. Companies that sell expensive, high-quality merino wool base layers may have some sort of replacement policy for their products. If not, bring the underwear to a professional or try to sew the hole up yourself by following an online tutorial.

Merino wool long underwear we recommend

Best of the best: ColdPruf's Dual-Layer Wool Legging

Our take: A well-insulated merino wool blend base layer designed for chilly outings. It can be worn alone and still protect you from cold weather.

What we like: The double layer provides outstanding warmth. The waistband is comfortable, and there are no tags to rub against the skin.

What we dislike: In extreme conditions, a second layer is necessary.

Best bang for your buck: Duofold Double-Layer Thermal Pant

Our take: A lower-cost product made of merino wool blend perfect for staying warm in cool weather.

What we like: Tagless design prevents irritation. Fabric is soft and comfortable, thanks to a cotton interior.

What we dislike: Not designed for extreme weather conditions.

Choice 3: Hocosa of Switzerland Women's Leggings

Our take: An organic blend that utilizes merino wool and silk -- both naturally derived -- to protect against cold conditions.

What we like: A unique 70/30 blend of wool and silk featuring all organic components. It provides warmth in a thin, non-bulky package. Wicks moisture effectively.

What we dislike: Some users complain of an itchy feel to the fabric.

