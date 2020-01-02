The best men’s wallet

A wallet says more about a man than many people realize. A sporty guy, for instance, will feel more comfortable with a slim wallet that can take a beating, while a businessman will require something more elegant. Whether you're looking for a wallet for everyday use or something more specialized for travel, it's important to do your research first.

To help you narrow down your options, we've created the following useful buying guide. We've even included a few reviews of our favorites at the end, like our top pick, Mt. Eston's RFID-Blocking Trifold Bifold Leather Wallet. It's the safest wallet on the market.

Considerations when choosing men's wallets

Wallet type

Bifold: These classic designs have a single fold in the middle and two sides for holding identification and credit cards. Most also have a middle flap for additional cards, photos, and an ID window.

Trifold: Two folds instead on one results in three sections. The two outer sections fold inward on the middle section, and all three have space for cards, photos, and IDs. These wallets can cause bills to curl, and they can end up feeling thick and bulky when full.

Slim: Compact and with somewhat limited storage space, slim wallets are ideal for use with a tailored suit, as they don't take up a lot of space.

Travel: These wallets are intended to hold a passport and any other travel documents you see fit. Although they're somewhat large, they often include security features, such as safety clips, to prevent theft while traveling.

Long: Not as popular as most other styles. They allow for bills to be placed inside without folding. Unfortunately, they can be uncomfortable or inconvenient to carry, due to their large size.

Size and storage

As seen above, men's wallets come in a large variety of different sizes and shapes. Most men carry their wallet in their pants pocket, so the ability to fit in your pocket is one of the first determining factors when choosing your wallet. The second is the overall storage space in the wallet. Think about how many credit cards you need to carry, as well as whether you want a window for your ID. Also consider whether you want a wallet with a coin holder, if you're a person that carries a lot of change around regularly.

Material

Leather: The most classic material for a men's wallet. It comes in a number of different grades and quality levels. The best leather men's wallets are labeled as "genuine leather" and are not pigment coated. If you want an exceptional-quality wallet, find one that has a leather liner as well, instead of a fabric one.

Faux leather: If you don't want to spend the extra money required for a genuine leather wallet, then you might want to consider one made of faux leather. Although it's no substitute for real leather, you might find it to be durable, and a convincing alternative to genuine leather.

Aluminum and carbon fiber: These men's wallets are slim and sleek. They're very durable and most also have the benefit of RFID-blocking ability.

Features

RFID blocking

RFID scanners are small machines that can collect sensitive personal and financial information from the cards in your wallet. They only have to be within a certain distance of the cards in order to read them. Many men's wallets now offer RFID-blocking technology, which protects the cards within, thwarting would-be identity thieves from stealing your information.

Price

Most men's wallets cost between $5 and $100. A $5 wallet will be made from a synthetic material, and probably won't have much longevity. For $50, you can get a substantial leather wallet that's well made. A $100 wallet is usually handcrafted and made from the finest leather. The liners of these wallets are usually made from leather as well.

FAQ

Q. How long should I expect the average wallet to last?

A. Genuine leather wallets are surprisingly durable. If well taken care of, you can expect men's leather wallet to last you anywhere from three to 10 years. Metal wallets only last two or three years because they're held together by elastic bands.

Q. Do metal wallets cause damage to credit cards?

A. They shouldn't. However, keep in mind that hotel key cards can sometimes become demagnetized when placed inside of a metal wallet.

Men's wallets we recommend

Best of the best: Mt. Eston's RFID-Blocking Trifold Bifold Leather Wallet

Our take: A high-tech wallet that's both practical and clever.

What we like: Looks expensive. High-quality leather. RFID-blocking security feature.

What we dislike: ID window is too small.

Best bang for your buck: Casmonal's Leather Slim RFID-Blocking Wallet

Our take: A slim design, and stylish carbon-fiber design makes this a favorite.

What we like: RFID-blocking security. Slim design fits perfectly in front pocket. Hidden slot for important cards.

What we dislike: Wallet is smaller than most others.

Choice 3: Viosi's Genuine Kingston Leather Money Clip Wallet

Our take: Perfect for men who shy away from traditional designs.

What we like: Magnetic money clip is convenient. Slim design. Leather is of high quality.

What we dislike: Doesn't have RFID-blocking technology.

