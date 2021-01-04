The best men’s UGG slipper

UGG footwear is known for its high craftsmanship and quality materials. The brand now brings their superior construction to a line of slippers for men. When you’re puttering around the house, your footwear should be comfortable and durable. By investing in a pair UGG slippers, you can get years of use out of a single pair.

UGG slippers for men come in a variety of styles and, of course, different sizes. In this shopping guide, we cover all you need to know about UGG slippers to find the perfect fit. We’ve also included our top picks at the end, like the stylish UGG Ascot slippers, which keep feet comfy and warm.

UGG slippers styles

Men’s UGG slippers come in more than three dozen different styles, which roughly fall into the following categories.

Ascot: This classic style has a loafer-like cut for a sophisticated look. Ascots are an enclosed shoe and lined with soft sheepskin for comfort and warmth. They are constructed from either leather or suede and feature a plain panel over the instep. All ascot styles feature a rubber outsole in case you need to dash outside to grab the paper.

Backless: UGG also offers backless slippers that you can easily slide into and out of. These are cut like slides — but with a closed toe. Because the back of your ankle is exposed in this style, it isn’t the warmest slipper UGG has to offer. However, most are lined with UGG’s signature sheepskin that’ll keep you cozy and warm when indoors.

Mules: If you like the ease of backless slides but need a more substantial slipper, mules offer a heel counter of varying heights based on the style. UGG mules often feature rubber outsoles with treads so that they can be worn outside. Some are lined with polar fleece, others with sheepskin. They have a clog-like appearance that can pass as shoes.

Moccasins: UGG moccasins are a combination of a shoe and slipper for a modern-day twist on the traditional Native American footwear. Like ascots, they are totally enclosed and feature a plain panel over the instep. They are constructed from suede or leather and lined with UGGpure wool. These attractive slippers blur the line between indoor and outdoor footwear and are highly versatile.

Fluffy slides: For indoor use only, slides covered with UGGplush material — a fuzzy and fluffy wool blend — offer ultimate softness for your feet. They come in both closed-toe and open-toe styles; all are completely backless. This fun, casual style is suitable for kicking back at home in warmer weather.

Considerations when choosing men’s UGG slippers

Sizing: UGG slippers should fit snugly. Their fleece footbed is designed to mold to the contours of your feet over time. Like most slippers, the brand only offers whole sizes. Some styles also offer wide widths. If you’re a half size, it’s best to try on both the size down and size up while taking into consideration whether you’ll be wearing socks with your slippers.

Material: Most UGG slippers are made from animal-based materials like leather, suede, sheepskin, and UGGpure wool, which means they’ll last longer than synthetic-made slippers. UGG sources these materials with animal welfare in mind and from food industry by-products. Some slippers also incorporate synthetic materials, like polar fleece lining.

Colors: Classic colors of leather and suede UGG slippers are chestnut, black, espresso, and charcoal. Some styles only come in one color whereas others offer up to seven color selections, including navy, olive, and red. Special prints, like tie-dye and leopard patterns, are available in select models of mules. Most UGG customers appreciate the classic colors offered by the brand.

Outsole: If you’re looking for an indoor-outdoor slipper select an UGG slipper that offers a rubber outsole that can be worn outdoors. Some rubber outsoles feature Treadlite for substantial treads, which are ideal if you have hard or slippery floors. EVA and synthetic suede soles are more lightweight than rubber but offer less protection and may not be appropriate for outdoor use.

Price

Backless UGG slippers are the least-expensive style, costing between $70 to $90. Ascot, mules, and moccasins cost more, between $100 and $140 for a pair.

FAQ

Q. Can I go outside in the rain in my UGG slippers?

A. Most UGG slippers will be damaged by exposure to water and moisture, so exercise care when going outside in your UGGs. In particular, sheepskin and suede can be damaged if they get wet.

Q. Can I machine wash my UGG slippers?

A. No, most styles aren’t designed to be cleaned in a machine or even dry cleaned. UGG’s leather products can be spot cleaned only. Use the brand’s Protector and Cleaner/Conditioner to properly care for your slippers.

Men’s UGG slippers we recommend

Best of the best: UGG Ascot

Our take: For the gentleman lounger, this slipper provides all the essentials — warmth, comfort, and style.

What we like: Comes in both suede and leather as well as an attractive array of classic colors to choose from. Sheepskin lining keeps sweaty feet dry and warm. Rubber soles provide good grip.

What we dislike: This style runs small.

Best bang for your buck: UGG Scuff

Our take: A simple backless scuff perfect for tooling around the house.

What we like: Easy-to-wear style of slide with a closed toe. Features warm and soft UGGpure wool lining. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: Doesn’t provide much support to the foot.

Choice 3: UGG Tasman

Our take: A popular UGG mule with indoor-outdoor versatility.

What we like: Lightweight but structured fit ideal for activities around the house or for running errands. Stitched opening offers a subtle flourish to this classic cut. Wool lining won’t overheat your foot.

What we dislike: Requires a bit of a break-in period but these slippers will last.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.