The best men’s trail running shoe

Running is an excellent cardiovascular workout that doesn’t require much gear and allows you to enjoy the great outdoors. Trail running is one of the best types of running, too, because it’s easier on your joints than road running and brings you into contact with even more beautiful scenery than you get on a jog through your neighborhood. If you want to avoid an injury, though, you can’t wear your usual road running shoes for trail running. That’s because you need more durable shoes with greater protection for your feet for the rough and rugged trails. Men’s trail running shoes also provide better traction for all the uneven terrain.

In this buying guide, you’ll find all the tips you need to choose the best men’s trail running shoes for your next run. We’ve also included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top pick from Salomon, which are easy to take on and off and are made of water-resistant material for running in inclement weather.

Considerations when choosing men’s trail running shoes

Trail type

It’s important to consider the type of trails and surfaces you’ll be running on before choosing a pair of trail running shoes. If you usually run on a combination of paved surfaces and trails, a hybrid shoe that works for road running and trail running is your best bet.

For trails that aren’t particularly rocky or uneven, you may prefer lightweight shoes that don’t provide as much protection. But if you typically run on rough, rocky trails with plenty of roots and other obstacles, you’ll want a heavier, more protective shoe.

Fit

Like all running shoes, getting the fit right for your men’s trail running shoes is key for comfortable runs. To fit correctly, trail shoes should fit firmly in the heel and snugly in the upper part to keep the shoe from slipping when running on uneven ground. There should also be about an inch between the front of the shoe and your toes, so there’s room for your foot to stretch when running.

Traction

Having proper traction in your trail shoes is crucial because trails are much more uneven than paved roads. To safely move up steep, rocky terrain, you want shoes with thick soles that have a deep tread to give you superior traction.

Protection

Trails are often littered with rocks, roots, and other sharp items, so you need shoes that can protect your feet. Look for shoes with protection both in the sole and toe to prevent puncturing and jammed toes.

Features

Components

To choose the best men’s trail running shoes, you need to know what components to keep an eye out for. The upper should be durable and made of tightly woven mesh that won’t puncture easily, and the toe box should feature reinforcement to protect against rocks and other sharp objects.

It’s also important to choose a pair with a gusseted tongue to keep debris from getting inside your shoes. Check that the shoes also have stable sides that keep your ankles from turning inward and suffering an injury.

Trail running shoes typically have the same cushioning as standard road running shoes to protect your joints. Because of their limited breathability, though, trail shoes should have an antimicrobial liner to prevent the growth of bacteria, so they won’t smell if your feet sweat.

Weight

In general, trail running shoes are heavier than road running shoes, but there’s some weight variation among models. If you prefer a lightweight shoe, look for a minimalist trail running shoe. It isn’t as heavy, but it doesn’t offer as much protection as other models either.

Waterproofing

Sometimes, you’ll be running over wet, muddy trails, so it helps to have trail running shoes that are waterproof. They can keep your feet dry and comfortable when you’re running.

Color

You can find running shoes in nearly any color, but it’s usually best to opt for trail running shoes in a dark color that easily hides dirt stains.

Price

You’ll usually spend between $30 and $220 for a pair of men’s trail running shoes. A lower-end pair without much protection typically costs between $30 and $60, but you’ll pay between $80 and $140 for a reliable pair with plenty of protection, effective traction, and an antimicrobial lining. If you want the most protective, highest-quality trail running shoes, though, expect to pay between $150 and $220.

FAQ

Q. How often should I replace my trail running shoes?

A. Most trail running shoes are good for 300 to 500 miles, so it depends on how often and how much you run. In most cases, you’ll need to replace your shoes every six months.

Q. How can I prolong the life of my trail running shoes?

A. Don’t pull your shoes off or step on the heel to remove them after a run. Instead, untie the shoes each time to prevent damage that can cause them to break down more quickly. Avoid wearing the shoes for activities other than trail running, too.

Men’s trail running shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Salomon Men’s Speedcross 4 Trail Runner

Our take: Runnings shoes that provide top-notch traction for unsteady, rocky trail terrain.

What we like: Slip on and off easily. Laces are easy to tighten. Feature water-resistant materials. Available in several colors.

What we dislike: Toe box can sometimes break down. Run slightly small.

Best bang for your buck: ASICS Men’s Gel-Scram 3 Trail Runner

Our take: Budget-friendly shoes that work well for both uphill and downhill trails.

What we like: Feature a durable, protective rubber sole. Gel layer in the sole adds to their comfort. Come with a removable sock liner.

What we dislike: Doesn’t have as much padding in the sole as other trail shoes.

Choice 3: Merrell Men’s Glove 4 Trail Runner

Our take: A classic trail running shoe that features breathable mesh and a durable sole.

What we like: Highly comfortable fit makes them ideal for long runs. Features extra padding in the sole for protection. Available in several colors.

What we dislike: Won’t last as long for heavy runners.

