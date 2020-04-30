The best men’s tennis shoe

Athletic shoes aren't all built the same. Some sports require spikes to dig into grass surfaces. Others need to support a primarily forward movement.

For tennis players, the shoe must allow for quick stops and starts, while also providing cushioning and comfort to keep the players' joints from suffering too much stress while playing on firm surfaces like concrete.

There are numerous considerations that go into finding the perfect tennis show. This guide can help you do just that, and it includes several recommendations at the end. The Adidas Men's Gamecourt tennis shoe is our favorite, thanks to a comfortable fit, a grippy tread, and breathable mesh fabric panels.

Considerations when choosing men's tennis shoes

When shopping for a men's tennis shoe to fit your game, start by thinking about where you play most often and the style of game you play.

Court

Tennis players often play on one type of court the majority of the time. Matching the shoe's design to your court surface will help you play more effectively. Some players may need more than one shoe to match the various court surfaces they encounter.

Hard court: Hard courts primarily consist of concrete. This type of surface will wear down the sole of the tennis shoes faster than other court surfaces, so you'll want a sturdy sole in the shoe.

Soft court: Playing on a soft court surface like grass or clay can be difficult, because this surface doesn't offer a lot of traction. Look for treads that provide the maximum traction to limit sliding.

Indoor: If you often play tennis indoors, you may encounter plastic tile, a rubbery surface, or even a faux carpet type of surface. These materials have a natural grip, so you don't need a complex pattern on the sole to make sudden start and stop movements on this type of court.

Style of play

Tennis players usually follow one of two potential styles of play: Serve and volley or baseline. The majority of tennis players favor one style of play over the other, but some players use elements of both styles.

A serve and volley player will run forward and backward frequently, between the net and baseline. This type of player may need extra support in the toe to help with backward and forward movement.

A baseline player moves left and right primarily, returning balls from the baseline. This player needs extra support in the sides of the shoe to help with sudden starts and stops while moving left and right.

Features

By understanding the parts of the tennis shoe, you'll be able to find a model that fits the way you like to play.

Tread: The pattern on the bottom of the tennis shoe helps you gain traction. A herringbone pattern is one of the most common treads. However, for playing on grass, you may want slight nubs on the sole.

Toe area: The majority of players need extra support and durable, thick material in the toe area. Tennis players often drag their toes while serving.

Outsole: Many tennis shoe designs have a little extra material around the edges of the shoe. This provides extra grip if you turn your foot slightly while trying to start and stop, and it also resists wear in this area of the shoe.

Upper material: The upper portion of most tennis shoes will consist of leather or a synthetic leather, both of which provide support. Some shoes have mesh panels to allow airflow to the foot.

Price

Expect to pay $50 to $100 for a basic pair of men's tennis shoes. If you want the greatest level of support and the sturdiest materials, you'll pay $100 to $200 for a pair of shoes.

FAQ

Q. How do tennis shoes differ from other men's athletic shoes?

A. Tennis shoes have extra support on the sides, which help with the quick side-to-side movements you need to make for tennis. Running shoes, on the other hand, support forward movement primarily.

Q. Can I wear tennis shoes simply for style?

A. Sure. Some tennis shoes have stylish colors and patterns that make them nice to wear for regular everyday use. You don't have to be a tennis player to wear these shoes.

Men's tennis shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas' Men's Gamecourt

Our take: Nice price point for a tennis shoe with a wide fit that delivers the maximum level of comfort and cushioning for the insole.

What we like: Excellent herringbone texture on the bottom for all kinds of tennis court surfaces. Mesh fabric delivers breathability.

What we dislike: Color choices in this shoe's design only include white, black, and silver.

Best bang for your buck: Asics' Gel-Dedicate 5

Our take: Reasonable price for a lightweight tennis shoe that still has the stability you need to play at a high level.

What we like: Uses a gel-cushioned insole for comfort. Multiple color choices available.

What we dislike: Takes a while to break in these shoes.

Choice 3: New Balance's mc806

Our take: It doesn't deliver the shock-absorbing features of some other tennis shoes, but its leather construction is durable.

What we like: Moisture-wicking interior liner keeps your feet dry. Extra support in the toe box.

What we dislike: Not the most comfortable shoe, as it has a stiff feel.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.