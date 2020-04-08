The best men’s soccer cleat

As a soccer player, you need a shoe that gives your feet a precise feel on the ball. You can't use your hands in soccer, so the best soccer players need great shoes.

An inflexible shoe will make it difficult to control the ball. You want a soccer cleat that allows you to pass the ball accurately with your feet, while also spinning the ball as desired.

The Adidas Men's Copa 19.1 FG Soccer Cleats are our top choice for serious players who need excellent performance. To learn more, read our guide for tips on how to find cleats that are just right for you.

Considerations when choosing men's soccer cleats

Design

You can select from a couple of different shoe designs with men's soccer cleats.

Classic

The classic design has a low cut on the top of the shoe, where the fabric on the shoe sits below the ankle. This allows significant freedom of movement for the foot, so the player can control the ball.

A classic cut in the shoe doesn't provide much support for the ankle, however, meaning it doesn't give protection from sprains or from contact with another player's foot.

High top

A high top soccer cleat looks a lot like a high top basketball shoe, where the collar on the shoe extends above the ankle. This design is good for players who regularly suffer from ankle twists, as the shoe's fabric provides support in that area.

However, some players dislike the way high top shoes feel, as they restrict movement in the foot and ankle. In fact, some players say they don't feel like they run as fast with these shoes.

Features

When comparing these shoes, study the key parts of a men's soccer cleat to find one that will match the way you like to play.

Studs: Also called cleats, studs are the extensions on the bottom of the shoe that help the player dig into the turf. Longer studs are made for outdoor play on natural grass, while shorter studs work better for indoor artificial turf surfaces.

Outsole: The cleats on the shoe connect to the outsole plate, which is the bottom section of the shoe that often consists of a flexible TPU material. The outsole's flexibility varies from shoe to shoe.

Materials: The main section of the shoe may consist of a few different materials. Leather provides the most durability, but tends to cost the most. Some manufacturers use a synthetic leather or a mesh fabric to cut down on cost.

Lining: The lining in the shoe is the interior fabric that primarily provides comfort. Some lining is waterproof, protecting your foot when playing on a muddy field. Some linings will take the place of a sock.

Laces or straps: With men's soccer cleats, you will be able to tighten the shoes using either shoelaces or Velcro straps. Because players strike the ball so often with the top of the foot, you may want to tie the laces off to the side of the tongue, allowing for cleaner contact with the ball.

Price

For recreational players, cleats in the $30 to $75 price range are adequate. Those who play frequently and at a high level may want soccer shoes in the $75 to $200 price range.

FAQ

Q. How should I select a color for my soccer cleats?

A. Darker colors will hide grass stains and dirt better than white. Some players like to pick cleats that match their uniforms. Others want colors that stand out from the crowd.

Q. Will my soccer shoes last an entire season?

A. Those who play a couple of times a week during the season should get a full year or two of wear out of their cleats. However, those who play several times a week all year may need two pairs per year.

Men's soccer cleats we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas' Men's Copa 19.1 FG Soccer Cleats

Our take: Plenty of features aimed at the advanced player who needs high-level performance.

What we like: Sharp-looking black-and-red color design. Stud pattern on the bottom of the shoe is perfectly aligned for performance.

What we dislike: Expensive. Will require a longer break-in period than some other soccer shoes.

Best bang for your buck: DREAM PAIRS' Men's Soccer Shoes

Our take: Reasonably priced men's soccer shoes that will deliver adequate performance for the recreational player.

What we like: Lightweight design. Has a cleat pattern that's made for excellent traction and performance.

What we dislike: The included outsole for this pair of shoes doesn't have much padding.

Choice 3: Nike's Vapor 13 Academy Men's Soccer Cleats

Our take: Advanced players will appreciate the textured surface on the shoe's exterior, which allows for precise ball control.

What we like: Versatile style of shoe that will give you good performance indoors on turf or outdoors on grass.

What we dislike: Claims to offer a red and black color, but the red looks more like pink.

