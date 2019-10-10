The best men’s ski jacket

When you hit the slopes, you want to do it in comfort and style. Skiing is all about smooth lines and elegant movement, and your ski jacket should reflect the same things. Ski jackets are padded and insulated garments that give you both the warmth you need when skiing, but also the mobility you desire. A ski jacket needs to be many things to many men, so it's important you get the best possible model.

If you're ready to head down the slopes to a new ski jacket, then read on. The following buying guide and reviews will help you make the right choice. We even included our top pick, the rugged Burton Covert Jacket, which includes special features to keep you warm and dry.

Considerations when choosing men's ski jackets

Shell vs. insulated

The two primary types of ski jackets are shell jackets and insulated jackets. Shell models have a single layer of material that's relatively lightweight. They're usually waterproof and highly breathable. Even though they don't have insulation, their windproofing provides some relief from the cold. Insulated jackets, on the other hand, are heavier and not as easy to move in. In exchange for that mobility, you get a much warmer jacket. However, make sure your insulated coat has ventilation zippers so you don't get too hot. Three-in-one jackets have an inner insulated and outer shell jacket that are connected by a zipper. These are essentially both shell and insulated jackets, allowing you to choose between the two -- or wear both -- at any given time.

Fit

Slim-fit ski jackets are stylish and low-profile. They fit tightly against the frame.

Regular-fit models are slightly roomier than slim-fit jackets and give you a little extra mobility on the slopes -- or wherever you might be.

Relaxed-fit jackets are somewhat loose. They're more spacious around the shoulders and the chest, and they allow for multiple layers underneath in extreme cold.

Insulation

If you buy an insulated ski jacket, then the amount of insulation is important for a few reasons. First, the more insulation you have, the warmer you'll be. However, this warmth comes at a cost. More insulation also means less mobility, as a bulky jacket is more difficult to move in. Insulation in ski jackets is measured in grams. Most insulated ski jackets have between 50 and 100 grams of insulation.

Breathability

Ski jackets are tasked with maintaining a delicate balance. They have to keep you warm, without making you hot. The best jackets achieve this by using breathable materials, as well as utilizing air vents throughout the jacket. Breathability ratings are measured by their moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR). This number represents how much moisture is able to escape the jacket while you're wearing it. The majority of men's ski jackets rate between 5,000 grams and 20,000 grams. The more you tend to sweat, the higher MVTR you're going to want.

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is an important factor in choosing a ski jacket. Some jackets have a coating of durable water repellent (DWR), which is effective at keeping your jacket from absorbing water. However, your best guide is to find the waterproofing rating of the individual jacket. It's measured in millimeters, and the higher the number, the better it is. Most jackets rate between 5,000 and 30,000 mm.

Features

A helmet-compatible hood on a ski jacket gives you extra shielding against snow and wind. It goes over your helmet, and creates a windproof shell, allowing you to focus on the slopes ahead.

A powder skirt uses a zipper or button to seal the area between your jacket and your snow pants. This small piece of fabric is essential for keeping wind and snow out of your snow gear, especially when you're in the middle of a run and travelling at high speeds.

Price

Most men's ski jackets cost between $50 and $300. A $50 ski jacket is serviceable but doesn't offer much in the way of breathability or waterproofing. For $150, you can buy a jacket with far better waterproofing and a better breathability rating. For $300, men's ski jackets have heavy-duty seams and will usually last for many years.

FAQ

Q. How long can I expect my ski jacket to last?

A. That depends on the jacket you choose. Although less expensive jackets are relatively durable, they will probably last no more than a few years. However, a moderately priced to expensive jacket may last for a decade or more.

Q. What's the best way to wash a ski jacket without damaging it?

A. Every manufacturer offers their own cleaning instructions. Most men's ski jackets, however, can be machine washed on the delicate setting. Hand washing is also usually an option.

Men's ski jackets we recommend

Best of the best: Burton's Covert Jacket

Our take: A solid balance between durability and comfort.

What we like: Ample pockets, including media and goggle pockets. Extremely lightweight, considering the polyurethane membrane and nylon shell.

What we dislike: Runs large

Best bang for your buck: 4HOW's Men's Mountain Jacket

Our take: Lightweight and comfortable for a decent price.

What we like: Elastic hem and cuff make the jacket quite warm. Removable hood with adjustable straps.

What we dislike: Stitching around the zipper could be more durable.

Choice 3: Wantdo's Men's Hooded Waterproof Ski Jacket

Our take: Great waterproof option for a comfortable price.

What we like: Water repellent shell and fleece liner make for amazing comfort. Headphone holes and thumb holes are nice added features as well.

What we dislike: The hood doesn't detach from the jacket.

