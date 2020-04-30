The best men’s ski boot

Although some skiers are more interested in the visual appeal of their downhill ski gear, when it comes to finding the right men's ski boots, performance must trump style.

Ski boots need to perform at a high level, protecting the skier's lower legs from injury, while also delivering the performance required to ski successfully. Ski boots must be extremely stiff to transfer the movement of your legs into the skis.

Our favorite pair of men's ski boots is the Dalbello Sports Lupo Factory Ski Boots, which deliver excellent quality for the serious skier.

Considerations when choosing men's ski boots

When shopping for ski boots, pay particular attention to the flex rating. This measures the ability of the skier to flex his ankle while wearing the boot.

Stiffer boots keep the ankle from bending, which delivers the highest level of performance. Recreational skiers who don't ski at high speeds or don't need to make sharp turns can use a boot with a little more flex to it for comfort.

Here are the various ranges of flex ratings for men's ski boots:

75 and lower: The most flexible boots, delivering the highest level of comfort for inexperienced skiers.

75 to 125: These ratings represent mid-level boots, which will fit the needs of a typical skier.

125 and higher: Best for the most experienced skiers who will be on rough terrain, needing maximum performance from the boots.

Understand that the manufacturers of boots set their own flex ratings, as no industry standard exists. You'll have to trust the accuracy of what the manufacturer provides.

Features

Once you have a handle on the flex rating you need, you can select the designs you want in your ski boots. Although the majority of men's ski boots have a similar design, there are subtle differences between models that can help you focus on the best choice for your skill level and needs.

Exterior: The hard plastic exterior of the boots may consist of two or three different connected pieces. You often can pick from different colors in the plastic.

Liner: A liner consists of a flexible material that protects the foot from the hard plastic outer shell of the boot. Thickness varies in the available liners, as thicker liners can deliver extra warmth and padding. Some liner materials will mold to the shape of your foot, creating the best possible fit.

Insole: The insole supports and protects the bottom of your foot while in the boot. If you want more customized cushioning or support, you'll often have to purchase a separate insole, as most men's ski boots ship with thin, cheap insoles.

Buckles: The majority of ski boots have three or four buckles. Boots aimed at experienced skiers may have three buckles, while boots for inexperienced skiers are more likely to have four buckles.

Price

For skiers who need a basic level of performance in alpine ski boots, expect to pay $100 to $350 for a pair. The highest-performing ski boots will run $350 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need to match my brand of ski boots to my skis?

A. No. You can use almost any ski boots with any skis. The bindings on the skis should be adjustable, so they can fit the soles of your ski boots.

Q. Why do ski boots have to be so awkward for walking?

A. Ski boots must be extremely stiff, so you can control the skis safely. When you detach the skis and are walking in the boots, some designs of boots have a walk mode that allows a little extra flex in the material.

Men's ski boots we recommend

Best of the best: Dalbello Sports' Lupo Factory Ski Boots

Our take: Lightweight boots that have the quality and performance required for skiers who love the sport.

What we like: High-quality liners create a comfortable, tight fit. Easy-to-use three-piece design.

What we dislike: Expensive. Not made for those who ski only a few times a year.

Best bang for your buck: Salomon's QST Pro 100 TR Ski Boots

Our take: Great price for high-quality boots that have a little extra flexibility in them, creating more comfort than others.

What we like: Walk mode delivers comfort when you don't have the skis attached.

What we dislike: Not the sturdiest boots for those who want to ski under extreme conditions or at great speeds.

Choice 3: Full Tilt's First Chair 10 Ski Boots

Our take: Adjustable three-piece construction made for the performance that average skiers need.

What we like: Durable design at a reasonable price. Includes moldable liners that typically appear in more expensive models.

What we dislike: Experienced skiers looking for optimal performance likely will need stiffer boots than these.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.