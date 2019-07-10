The best men’s running shoe

Running can be a casual endeavor, or it can be a spiritual quest, depending on your motivation and level of experience. Whatever running means to you, having the right pair of running shoes is an absolute requirement to get the most out of your run. Good running shoes can encourage the right form, and help you stay healthy for as long as you use them.

Running shoes are an especially personal purchase, so it's imperative to be armed with as much information as possible when making your choice. The following guide will help inform you and show you our favorites, including our top choice, the Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 19.

Considerations when choosing men's running shoes

Running shoes vs. other shoes

While running shoes are optimal for running, other types of athletic shoes can indeed be used. Basketball, tennis, and cross-training shoes can all serve as running shoes. Keep in mind, though, that these shoes are not designed for long-distance running and may not serve you as well as a standard running shoe can in the long run.

Running-shoe type

There are three main types of running shoes:

Stability running shoes give you average arch and midsole support and are the most common type of running shoe.

Motion-control running shoes give support to those who have low or flat arches.

Neutral running shoes are best for runners who have high arches.

Shoe weight

While most running shoes are specifically designed with lightweight materials, each is different. Think about whether you want to have a little extra weight on the shoe for your running style or if you want to be as light as you can on the trail.

Foot strike

You need to understand how your own foot moves in order to choose the right running shoe. Foot strike is how your foot hits the ground when running. You can determine this by examining your current pair of running shoes and see which areas of the sole are most worn. Use this information to help you decide how to choose the right running shoe for you.

Features

Night-run features

While running at night can be enjoyable, it can also be quite dangerous. If you plan to run in low light, then getting running shoes that have either glow-in-the-dark fabric or reflective strips so drivers can see you. If you think you'll have a need for this feature, even occasionally, then you should probably consider getting running shoes that incorporate a night-run feature.

Gel cushion

For those with sensitive soles, a gel-cushion feature is helpful in protecting your tender tootsies. They absorb a lot of your weight when landing on your foot, giving the soles of your feet relief from the repetitive punishment of running.

Ventilation holes

This feature helps keep air flowing through your shoes while running. It can help keep the temperature down inside your shoe and prevent moisture from collecting on your socks, which can lead to discomfort and even blistering.

Men's running shoes prices

A quality pair of men's running shoes will cost between $50 and $200. The price depends quite a bit on the materials and engineering that went into that particular running shoe.

FAQ

Q. How do I know what kind of arch support I need?

A. Wet your foot and step on a paper towel. Look at the footprint left behind. A normal arch will have a slight curve in the middle. A flat arch will have no curve in the middle and flat sides. A high arch will leave almost no print in the middle of the foot.

Q. Are men's and women's running shoes different from one another?

A. Yes. Men's running shoes tend to be wider than women's. Women's shoes also offer less shock absorption because on average women weigh less than men.

Men's running shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Asics Men's Gel-Nimbus 19

Our take: Top-of-the-line quality and performance for serious runners.

What we like: These are super durable, and the gel soles offer unmatched comfort.

What we dislike: They run small, but that can be adjusted for.

Best bang for your buck: Saucony Men's Guide 10

Our take: Comfortable without sacrificing support.

What we like: The mesh uppers make these shoes featherlight and breathable.

What we dislike: Some users have found the toe box to be narrow.

Choice 3: Nike Men's Free Flyknit 4.0

Our take: Sharp-looking shoe from a trusted brand.

What we like: These offer the same durable quality as other brands, but at a lower price point.

What we dislike: The multidirectional flexibility in the sole is not something that every runner needs or wants.

