The best men’s rollerblade

Whether it's a leisurely outing, an intense workout, or even part of an outdoor hockey game, rollerblading is an exhilarating pastime. Of course, it's only enjoyable if you have the right rollerblades that offer appropriate stability, comfort, and optimal performance.

Also known as inline skates, rollerblades feature important differences in the boot and the wheels that determine the skill level and style of blading they're best suited for. Our guide will explain the ins and outs and highlight why the comfortable and sturdy Rollerblade Zetrablade Elite Inline Skate is our top pick.

Considerations when choosing men's rollerblades

Wheels

The wheels of your rollerblades are essential in determining speed, efficiency, stability, and grip. Here are the four most important factors to consider when looking at the wheels:

Size: Wheels will range from just over two inches in diameter up to five inches. Smaller wheels are better for maneuvering, speeding up, and slowing down, while larger wheels are ideal for going fast over longer distances. If you're doing tricks, you want the smallest option. Recreational skaters can go a little bigger (around three inches). Speed skaters will want the largest, while fitness enthusiasts will want a medium-to-large-size wheel between three and four inches.

Shape: From a distance, wheels all look more or less the same, but up close you'll notice salient differences in shape. Flat wheels offer stability and grounding for performing tricks and jumps. Most recreational skates sport moderately flat wheels, which have a wider surface. Round wheels offer top speed, but less grip.

Hardness: This affects a wheel's grip, durability, and shock absorption and is measured on a scale of 0 to 100, with 68A being the lowest (softest) you'll find. Aggressive skaters will want a higher hardness, around 88, while speed skaters may go a bit lower. Recreational skaters should look from 78A.

Number: Most rollerblades feature four wheels, which is common for recreational users. For speed and fitness skaters, however, there are three-wheel options. These are larger wheels that offer higher top speed but less control and stability.

Boot

The boot is either hard or soft. While hard ones are more durable and offer increased stability, they are heavier and may be uncomfortable over time. Soft boots are more welcoming over long distances but may not last as long.

Features

Brake

For some, brakes are cumbersome, heavy, and unnecessary. You may opt to go without a brake but make sure you know how to stop quickly and effectively.

Liners

Some inline skates may come with a liner to provide added comfort and support to your foot. If not, you may want to consider buying one separately.

Frame

The frame of the blade -- where the wheels are housed -- may be made of plastic, aluminum, or carbon. While plastic is cheaper, it's also heavier and isn't the most energy efficient. Carbon is the lightest and most durable, allowing you to speed up quickly. Aluminum occupies a worthy middle ground: relatively light and fairly strong.

Closure

Your rollerblades will close with a combination of laces, straps, or buckles. You'll want to find an option that is stable and comfortable, but not so intensive that getting the blades on and off is a chore.

Price

Most quality rollerblades offering all the important options will cost anywhere between $100 and $250. Beginner blades will be cheaper and less comfortable, but quality, durable blades with more features will range toward the higher end.

FAQ

Q. What kind of maintenance is required?

A. Regularly clean off any dirt or debris from your wheels and frame, especially if you've used the blades in wet conditions. Rotate your wheels regularly so they wear down evenly. Also, you'll want to clean and lubricate your bearings to allow for a smooth, efficient ride. When they start to get sticky or noisy, you'll know it's time.

Q. How are men's rollerblades different from women's rollerblades?

A. While some unisex options are available, most rollerblades are sold as men's or women's. Men's feet tend to be wider with a higher ankle, and as such, men's rollerblades will offer the most comfortable fit and support.

Men's rollerblades we recommend

Best of the best: Rollerblade Zetrablade Elite Men's Fitness Inline Skate

Our take: A quality recreational inline skate for an easy and smooth outing.

What we like: Well-made option geared toward new and intermediate skaters. Stable and smooth ride. High cuff provides extra support.

What we dislike: Some found them challenging to lace up.

Best bang for your buck: Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro XT Men's Fitness Inline Skate

Our take: If you're just starting out, these sturdy skates will get you going at a good price.

What we like: Good quality for the price. Padded liner provides extra comfort and a better fit. Provides a smooth roll for recreational skaters.

What we dislike: Wheels tend to wear out quickly.

Choice 3: Rollerblade Macroblade 100 3WD Men's Fitness Inline Skate

Our take: Designed for more experienced skaters, these high-quality outdoor skates are great for long cruises and high speeds.

What we like: Three wheels are durable, smooth, and fast. Lightweight aluminum frame. High speeds obtainable. Breathable mesh upper for comfort.

What we dislike: Inner liner may not last long.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.