The best men’s road bike

The basic design of a men's road bike hasn't changed in probably a hundred years, but up close you can see that small details make a huge difference. Materials, brakes, and gears have a tremendous impact on performance and price, so our useful buyer's guide focuses on the important things you need to consider. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Tommaso Imola Endurance, is ideal for the active cyclist who wants an affordable, quality machine to build fitness and enjoy longer rides.

Considerations when choosing men's road bikes

The most important issue when choosing a road bike is the frame size. While there's some adjustability in seat and handlebar height, without an appropriate starting point, you'll never get the most out of it. Manufacturers provide sizing charts, and a choice of usually three to six models. The more sizes available, the more accurate the fit you'll get -- though more choice does tend to increase the price.

In virtually all cases, the frame will be combined with 700c wheels (also called 28-inch wheels). Width can vary, though men's road bikes are usually 25c (one inch).

Frame material has a big impact on weight. In the past, they were made of steel, but now it's usually aluminum alloy for entry-level and mid-range bikes, then carbon fiber for serious enthusiasts -- amateur club racers, for example. Pros go for titanium alloy, which is very light, stronger than steel ... and costs a fortune.

Wheels are commonly aluminum alloy or carbon fiber on high-end bikes. Forks will be steel on cheaper bikes (it's strong but has good flex) and carbon fiber on more expensive machines. All these elements add up to a finished weight that can be anywhere from 35 pounds, to as little as 15 pounds (the lightest allowed under international competition rules).

Gears, brakes, and pedals

Shimano is the dominant manufacturer for gears and brakes (together they're called a groupset). The other popular groupset makers are SRAM and Campanolo. All make very good equipment. As with most things cycling-related, a bigger investment buys you higher quality, lighter components.

Most gears on men's road bikes are now activated by buttons mounted on the brake levers. Brakes themselves can be either rim calipers or disks. The former are simpler and cheaper, so much more common. The latter offer more power and feel and perform better in wet conditions.

Cheap men's road bikes will likely have a very simple pedal called a platform because basically that's what it is, a platform for your foot. Toe clips used to be popular -- a small wire contraption that held your shoe toe in place -- but have now been superseded by clipless pedals which interlock with specialist cycling footwear. Pedals are easy to change if you want to upgrade. Be aware that the better the bike, the less likely it is to come with pedals. They can be a very personal choice -- like shoes -- so check whether they're included.

Price

Although men's road bikes can be found for under $200, we would expect to pay around $250 for a good entry-level machine. Mid-range models for keen road cyclists run from $500 to $1,000. High-end professional road-racing bikes can cost as much as $12,000.

FAQ

Q. Are more gears better on a road bike?

A. Not necessarily -- but bigger numbers seem to sell bikes! Thirty years ago, a 10-speed was considered top end. Now you might find as many as 30. They don't make you any faster, but with more variety you can match gear to incline more precisely, and thereby maintain that all-important cadence (pedaling speed).

Q. Will I need to assemble my bike?

A. It's common for front wheel, seat, handlebars and pedals to be removed from the frame for shipping. Putting it back together is not difficult, and there are numerous online videos to help. You'll probably have to inflate the tires, too.

Men's road bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Tommaso Imola Endurance Bike

Our take: Quality mid-range model for cyclists looking to put in some serious mileage.

What we like: Light but strong. Full Shimano groupset includes upgraded Claris 3x8 gears. Shallow drops (the lower part of down-turned handlebars) improve comfort. Six sizes for more accurate height matching. Tommaso calls it "affordable performance," which we think is pretty accurate.

What we dislike: Some found the seat uncomfortable. For this price, disk brakes might be expected.

Best bang for your buck: Villano Shadow 2.0

Our take: An entry-level bike for the casual rider provides excellent value for money.

What we like: There's nothing exceptional here -- standard alloy frame and wheels, low-cost yet effective Shimano gears -- but it works really well as a whole. Robust, cheap, and quite lightweight.

What we dislike: Poor seat. Tires/tubes don't match the quality of the rest of the bike.

Choice 3: Giordano Libero 1.6

Our take: A good bike for those who want a bit better than the absolute basics.

What we like: Alloy frame with steel forks for durability. Alloy rims on quick-release wheels. Shimano 16-gear set with shifters integrated into brake levers. Three sizes suit most rider heights.

What we dislike: Heavy. There have been issues with component quality, but not so many recently.

