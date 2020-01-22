The best men’s pullover fleece hoodie

The pullover fleece hoodie is a perfect example of how men's fashion can seamlessly combine comfort and practicality. Fleece is a thick, soft material that keeps you warm while looking great; add a hood, and your garment is even cozier. Every man should have a pullover fleece hoodie, whether you use it as a daily piece of outerwear or a once-in-awhile post-beach cover-up.

If you're ready to purchase a new pullover fleece hoodie, then keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, Under Armour's Men's Storm Armour Fleece Hoodie, is a durable and stylish everyday piece.

Considerations when choosing men's pullover fleece hoodies

Design/Color

Men's pullover fleece hoodies come in a wide variety of colors and designs. However, the most common are neutral solid colors, such as gray, black, and navy. You don't have to be limited to these basic designs, if you prefer something bold. Many brands make hoodies in bright colors and designs that will help you express your own personal style.

Materials

Most pullover fleece hoodies are made from cotton and polyester blends. The more expensive hoodies tend to incorporate less cotton. This is because a higher cotton content usually amounts to less durability.

Size

Men's pullover fleece hoodies range in size from small through 5XL. There's a hoodie to fit just about every man. Keep in mind, though, that the larger sizes often cost more than the smaller sizes, because they require more material.

Features

Fleece lining

As the name would suggest, fleece hoodies have fleece linings. The major advantage of a fleece-lined hoodie is that the fleece offers both warmth and softness. Furthermore, it does so without adding much bulk to the hoodie.

Hood

Most men's fleece pullover hoodies have a standard hood that's lined like the rest of the garment. However, some hoods don't include fleece lining, so if that's something you want, make sure to check for it before buying.

Kangaroo pocket

A kangaroo pocket is a small pocket in the front of the hoodie, just above the waistband.These pockets are useful for a couple reasons. First of all, they provide a convenient, accessible place to keep your keys or other small items. Secondly, they're handy for keeping your hands warm if you don't happen to have gloves with you on a cold day.

Cuffed waist and wrists

Many men's pullover fleece hoodies include a cuffed waist, cuffed wrists, or both. The cuffs hold the garment closer to your skin, keeping out cold air.

Media pockets

Media pockets are small pockets placed strategically on a hoodie to hold small electronics, usually a phone. They're useful for those who exercise in their hoodies and want to bring some music along.

Pre-shrunk fabric

Because many hoodies are made primarily of cotton, they can shrink significantly after the first wash cycle. That's why a pre-shrunk fabric hoodie is optimal. With a pre-shrunk hoodie, you can be sure that the hoodie will still fit like new, even after multiple washes.

Price

Most men's pullover fleece hoodies cost between $20 and $100. If you spend the minimum, you'll likely be purchasing a hoodie of light to medium weight with a large percentage of cotton in the blend. At $50, you'll find hoodies made by high-end athletic brands. They have a more balanced polyester/cotton blend and hold up well to multiple washings. For $100, you can expect to get a hoodie made from the highest-quality fabric. They might also include luxury features, such as moisture-wicking abilities and odor control.

FAQ

Q. How do I replace the drawstring in my hoodie?

A. A hoodie drawstring that's come loose from its channel can be frustrating. If you want to replace it, simply attach a safety pin to one end of the drawstring and place it in the hole. You should then be able to feed it all the way through the channel to the other hole by snaking the pin from the outside using your fingers.

Q. What neutral color is best for a pullover fleece hoodie if I want to match as much of my wardrobe as possible?

A. Dark gray matches just about anything. That's not to say that you can't make almost any block color work. Experiment with a few different colors to find the one that best suits your specific wardrobe.

Men's pullover fleece hoodies we recommend

Best of the best: Under Armour Men's Storm Armour Fleece Hoodie

Our take: The perfect mix of style, function, and warmth.

What we like: Roomy design. Thick material that feels lightweight. Inner cell phone pocket.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Puma Men's Essential Fleece Big Logo Sweatshirt

Our take: Sporty style with a warm feel.

What we like: Cotton/polyester blend is soft and comfortable. Holds up well through multiple washings.

What we dislike: Some found the cut to be too slim.

Choice 3: Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Our take: One of the most comfortable hoodies money can buy.

What we like: Lots of color choices. Mid-hood stitching keeps drawstring in place.

What we dislike: Some colors shed lint onto undershirt.

