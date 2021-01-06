The best men’s pajama

While lounging in sweatpants, boxer shorts, or a bathrobe might sound appealing, there are several compelling reasons why clothing stores have a sleepwear section. Men’s pajamas provide a loose-fitting layer of comfort and warmth at night, along with a bit of modesty in mixed company. Satin or silk men’s pajamas also have a fashionable element of their own.

When shopping for men’s pajamas, fit, comfort, and ease of use are all major factors. The goal is to find a pajama set appropriate for the season, whether it is a heavy flannel for cold months or light cotton for warmer months. A good pajama set should never pinch or bind, but should still feel secure.

If you are looking for a new set of men’s pajamas, read our helpful shopper’s guide below. We have examined dozens of men’s pajamas on the market today, and have compiled a short list of promising contenders. Topping our list is the Alexander Del Rossa Men's Button-Down Satin Pajama Set, a fashionable choice with the softness of satin and the easy maintenance of a polyester-blend.

Considerations when choosing men’s pajamas

Construction material

Men’s pajamas are often rated by seasonal “weight,” meaning they are better suited for warmer or colder weather. This designation can have an effect on the type and thickness of the material. Cotton or flannel are perhaps the most common materials used to make traditional pajamas. Cotton breathes well, retains heat, and wicks away moisture. It is also lightweight and generally machine washable. Cotton can shrink over time, however, and the dye is prone to fading.

Polyester is also used frequently in basic pajama sets, and it does address many of the shrinkage and fading issues of cotton. Polyester is easy to maintain, and can be rated for summer or winter conditions. However, pure polyester fabrics are not very breathable, so manufacturers will often use a blend of polyester and cotton to produce soft and durable pajamas.

For those who seek more of a luxurious feel, there is synthetic satin. Satin has the look and feel of silk, but at a noticeably lower price point. Satin pajamas have a cooling effect on the skin, but it doesn’t wick away moisture as well as cotton or flannel. Satin pajamas are not recommended for cooler months but are designed well for summer use.

At the top end of the material scale is real silk. Silk is especially soft against the skin, and is considered hypoallergenic. It breathes well and can help balance body temperatures during warm and cold seasons. Silk pajamas can be very expensive, however, and challenging to maintain.

Size and design

Men’s pajamas tend to follow the same general sizes as other men’s clothing, ranging between SM (small) and 7XLT (extra long/tall) (however, 4XLT is the largest size typically available on demand). The key is to find a size that allows maximum freedom of movement without sagging or binding. The waist size should be flexible, but the inseam length may be fixed. This could mean some alterations will be required for a better fit. It is often better to order a pajama set at least one size larger than standard clothing.

Many pajama sets feature a long-sleeve top with a generous cut and a button-down front. There is often a large front pocket incorporated into the design, and stylish lapels. Some pajama tops are short-sleeved for warmer weather, or may even be completely sleeveless. The bottoms may have an elastic waistband for comfort, or a set of snaps to select the best fit. Many pajama bottoms do include a front fly, but this is not always the case. Snaps or buttons on the fly are definitely useful features.

Care and maintenance

Investing in multiple sets of pajamas and other sleepwear makes good sense, because wearers will always have a laundered pair on hand. Maintenance of pajama sets depends largely on the type of material. Basic cotton sets are machine washable, but should be washed separately from other laundry to avoid abrasive damage. To reduce shrinkage, most manufacturers recommend air drying, not a hot dryer. The same holds true for polyester and poly/cotton blends. They can handle machine washing but should be hung up to air dry.

Satin pajamas often require a little more care when laundering. They can be machine-washed, but only on a gentle cycle with cold water and an appropriate detergent for delicates. Satin pajamas should always be air-dried because the material can be damaged by heat. Pure silk pajamas should never be machine-washed, only hand-washed or dry-cleaned.

Price

Basic cotton pajama sets or separates can be found on store shelves for as little as $15, but quality can be variable until the $30 to $50 price point. For those who seek a quality poly/cotton blend or satin, expect to pay between $50 and $100 per pair in men’s clothing stores. The ultimate satin or silk brands from designer labels can cost as much as $250 a set, and should feature a customized, comfortable fit.

FAQ

Q. I tend to fall between an XL and an XXL in men’s clothing. Which size pajamas should I order?

A. Sizing can vary noticeably from manufacturer to manufacturer, but a good rule of thumb is to order the larger size when in doubt. Pajamas are designed to fit loosely for maximum comfort.

Q. Are silk pajamas machine washable?

A. Pajamas made from cotton or polyester are generally machine washable, while satin pajamas can be washed on a gentle cycle and air-dried. Pure silk pajamas, however, should be washed by hand or dry-cleaned.

Men’s pajamas we recommend

Best of the best: Alexander Del Rossa Men's Button Down Satin Pajama Set

Our take: This fashionable pajama set is easy to maintain (machine washable), and combines comfort with durability.

What we like: Synthetic material has a soft satin texture. Stylish button-down design. Sleep mask included. High-quality stitching.

What we dislike: Top and bottom sizing may not match. Waistband fits tighter than expected.

Best bang for your buck: TONY & CANDICE Men's Classic Satin Pajama Set

Our take: While proper sizing can be challenging (tends to run smaller), these pajamas are ideal for those who prefer a much looser fit in general.

What we like: Affordable price point. Good heat retention. Offered in a variety of colors. Generous proportions for larger users. Tailored look, with a front pocket.

What we dislike: Satin fabric is not as breathable as other brands. Does not include a fly opening.

Choice 3: Robes King Classical Sleepwear Men’s Broadcloth Woven Pajama Set

Our take: The Robes King pajama set is best suited for warmer months because of its thinner construction. We appreciate the button-down security factor.

What we like: Button closures on every component, from pants to shirt to collar. Shrink-resistant material. Cotton/polyester blend. Wide selection of colors and prints available.

What we dislike: Material is thinner and coarser than others we examined. Tops and bottoms may have to be ordered separately for proper fit.

