The best men’s multivitamin

We live in a busy, hectic world, and getting in a balanced diet every meal isn't always a top priority or even possible. For men with demanding lifestyles, stress can also take a toll on the body no matter your age or fitness level. Most modern men are vulnerable to nutrient deficiencies that can affect their health and performance. Fortunately, the answer is as simple as a pill: a men's multivitamin. They are formulated to fill in nutritional gaps and optimize your physical and mental well-being. Because of the overwhelming number of these supplements available on the market, we've created this streamlined shopping guide to steer you in the right direction. Our favorite, Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men, boasts more than 75 ingredients for active men.

Considerations when choosing men's multivitamins

A men's multivitamin is specifically formulated for the male gender to target men's specific physiological needs. Generally, a men's multivitamin will contain ingredients that support the male reproductive system and hormones as well as prostate and heart health. Multivitamins in general contain more than one vitamin or mineral, and typically you'll see formulas for men with higher concentrations of selenium, zinc, folic acid, lycopene, vitamin B12, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Be aware that some multivitamins require more than one pill or capsule per serving and may require you to take up to four units a day and/or more than once daily.

Men's multivitamins labeled for active men boast the extra nutritional requirements that men regularly engaging in strenuous physical exercise can become depleted of. They may also include ingredients targeting workout recovery, like branch chain amino acids (BCAA), or proprietary blends to boost metabolism or energy.

Senior/50+ men's multivitamins are age specific for mature men. As we age, our nutritional needs change, and men's multivitamins formulated for men over 50 offer higher concentrations of B12 (which is harder to absorb as you get older) and of vitamin D (levels dip in older men who aren't as exposed to the sun). Most also include omega-3s to support brain function and joints.

If you're not a frequent pill popper, or just a forgetful one, a once-a-day multivitamin offers unbeatable convenience. In a single dose, and often in just one pill or tablet, this type of men's multivitamin only needs to be taken once daily.

Features

Most men's multivitamins come in tablet or capsule form. However, if you struggle with swallowing pills, a yummy chewable gummy option is available from some manufacturers. Just be sure to check the ingredient list for undesirable artificial sweeteners or unwanted sugar.

Some whole-foods multivitamins use organic ingredients, which are often non-GMO as well. If you're health conscious, which you probably are by virtue of taking a multivitamin in the first place, this feature will reduce your exposure to potential harmful agrochemicals.

Men's multivitamin prices

A bottle of men's multivitamins ranges in price between $10 and $50 for quantities of 60 to 250 pill count. When considering the cost of a bottle, be sure to factor in how many pills are in a serving.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between synthetic and "whole-foods" multivitamins?

A. Men's multivitamins are formulated with either synthetic ingredients or with whole-foods ingredients, which are concentrates derived from real food sources, such as fruits or vegetables, or with a combination of whole foods and synthetic nutrients. While some nutrition experts argue that whole-foods nutrients are better absorbed by the body, they tend to have lower potency and drive up the price of the bottle versus ones containing all-synthetic nutrients. Synthetic ingredients are created in a laboratory and are chemically identical to natural nutrients.

Q. Is there an optimal time to take my multivitamin?

A. It's always best to take a men's multivitamin with a meal to avoid stomach upset. If your multivitamin includes B12, taking it in the morning with breakfast will give your AM an extra energy boost. Some nutrition experts recommend waiting at least 15 minutes after drinking coffee or caffeinated beverages before taking your multivitamin, because caffeine can interfere with nutrient absorption.

Men's multivitamins we recommend

Best of the best: Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men

Our take: A high-potency and high-performance multivitamin for active men.

What we like: One bottle lasts a long time: 80 days. Packed with nutrients, including enzymes and amino acids for better absorption. High concentrates of vitamins/minerals.

What we dislike: A single serving contains more vitamins than your body can absorb at one time.

Best bang for your buck: One-a-Day Men's Health Formula

Our take: A budget-friendly once-a-day multivitamin from a popular brand in the industry.

What we like: Comprehensive, contains 100% of your recommended daily allowance (RDA) of key nutrients. A single tablet costs mere pennies. Only have to take one pill once a day.

What we dislike: Tablets are large.

Choice 3: Garden of Life Vitamin Code Multivitamin for Men

Our take: A premium whole-foods multivitamin with pure ingredients.

What we like: Doesn't contain any fillers. Contains probiotics and added enzymes for improved digestion. Whole foods formula doesn't upset the stomach.

What we dislike: Expensive. Each serving contains four capsules.

