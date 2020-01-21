The best men’s mountain bike

A men's mountain bike can be anything from stylish street machine to an enthusiast's ride for weekend adventure to a serious tool for the most challenging terrain. We've been looking at how each of the features impacts performance and have put together an informative buyer's guide. We've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite is the Raleigh Kodiak 2. It's a combination of high-quality build and well-thought-out features that's perfect for those who like to test themselves but who don't want the expense of a full-on competition bike.

Considerations when choosing men's mountain bikes

Trail vs. street

The steering geometry and riding position on a men's mountain bike is very different than on a road bike. The ability to adjust these quickly makes them just as useful in town as it does in the hills. If you want a street bike, look no further than the general styling -- and many are very affordable.

Suspension

If you want to take on trails and tougher terrain, suspension comes into play -- and men's mountain bikes were among the first to feature sprung shocks on the front and monoshock rears. It makes for added comfort and much more forgiving handling over rough surfaces. However, many high-end men's mountain bikes ditch the rear suspension because riders feel it actually detracts from precise control. Most amateurs will probably choose suspension all-around -- and rightly so. Many pros don't.

Frame

Basic bike frames are steel. It's tough but heavy. Better models use aluminum alloy (type 6061 in particular), and it's the most popular choice of those heading off-road. At the top end, you'll find carbon fiber frames -- incredibly light and strong, but with a high price tag, too.

Gears

With gearing, it often seems to be a question of more is better. 21- and 24-speed men's mountain bikes are common. It does give you plenty of versatility, but with a 3x8 derailleur, for example, you also get plenty of weight. More competitive bikes simplify: 1x10, for example. It provides plenty of variety for riders who are often fitter, but considerable weight savings, too.

Wheel size

Wheel size is another interesting area. 26-inch wheels were common for years, and are still popular, but 27.5-inch models give better stability and, depending on gearing, more speed. 29-inch wheels also exist, though their resistance to fast direction changes makes them something of a specialty.

Tires

Tire choice is also a factor. Deep treads give more traction, but tend to wander on tarmac or concrete, especially if it's wet. You can go with road treads if you're just using your bike on the street, but less aggressive hybrid treads are popular for general-purpose use.

Brakes

Finally, there's stopping power. Rim brakes (also called caliper or V brakes) have been superseded by disk brakes. Rim brakes are cheaper, and there's nothing wrong with them, but disks allow more progressive, controllable braking -- particularly hydraulic models.

Price

We found a few mountain bikes for between $160 and $200, and they're perfectly OK as street bikes -- as long as you're never going to actually head for the hills. Entry level for true off-road bikes is more in the range of $270 to $350. From then on, what you spend is a question of how serious you want to get. There are some good mountain bikes starting around $600, rising to $1,500 for lightweights, but it's quite possible to spend $5,000 or more for competition gear.

FAQ

Q. Is frame size important?

A. It is. While handlebar and seat adjustment helps, if the frame is wrong you'll struggle for proper control. Good manufacturers should give guidance. Cheap men's mountain bikes may not offer any choice. If you're average size that could be OK. If you're not you need to look for something more specific, or you'll just be disappointed.

Q. Should I get tubed or tubeless tires?

A. Tubed tires are common, inexpensive, and easy to repair. Tubeless tires are more durable and can be repaired with sealers. However, they're more expensive, difficult to change, and need a special rim -- so they won't fit all mountain bikes. You could change wheels as well, but that's expensive. We'd be inclined to stick with whatever is fitted as standard.

Men's mountain bikes we recommend

Best of the best: Raleigh's Kodiak 2 Men's Mountain Bike

Our take: Superb quality and great handling from a legendary bike brand.

What we like: Strong but nimble aluminum alloy frame. Compliant, confidence-inspiring suspension front and rear. Good range of sizes. Lightweight drivetrain mimics pro gear. Outstanding hydraulic disk brakes. 27.5" rims will take tubeless tires (supplied with tubed).

What we dislike: Time-consuming assembly (pro option worth considering). Not particularly light.

Best bang for your buck: Mongoose's Malus Fat Tire Bike

Our take: All-terrain fun for a modest outlay.

What we like: Great for beach or casual trail riding in all weather. Durable steel frame. Chunky four-inch-wide tires soak up bumps and give great traction. Seven-speed Shimano gear set. Mechanical disk brakes. Good value for money.

What we dislike: Several low-quality components (particularly brake levers). Not for serious off-roading.

Choice 3: Diamondback's Overdrive Mountain Bike

Our take: Has numerous high-end features but remains affordable.

What we like: Handmade aluminum alloy hardtail frame with 27.5'' wheels favored by many for better control. 24 gears give good flexibility. Sturdy, responsive coil forks with more than three inches of travel. Efficient disk brakes (mechanical).

What we dislike: Poor seat. Grips are too hard. A few buyers had build-quality issues.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.