The best men’s Maui Jim sunglasses

Whether you're already a brand enthusiast or it's your first time buying a pair, men's Maui Jim sunglasses have plenty to offer. Not only do they look stylish, they're incredibly functional, too, providing glare-free vision for driving and excellent clarity when playing sports or just getting on with your day-to-day tasks.

This guide to men's Maui Jim sunglasses will give you all the info you need to make your purchase. At the end, we've included some of our favorite styles for you to consider, such as our top pick, the durable Maui Jim Ho'okipa Rectangular Sunglasses, which are lightweight and comfortable to wear.

Considerations when choosing men's Maui Jim sunglasses

Frame shape

The first factor that many buyers consider is frame shape, since this impacts the overall appearance of the sunglasses. You can buy Maui Jim sunglasses in all kinds of frame shapes, so it's easy to find one you love -- but you might need to do some digging. If you already have a favorite frame shape in mind, you shouldn't have much trouble finding a pair of Maui Jim sunglasses to match it. You can find some classic frame shapes from Maui Jim, such as aviators and wraparound shades, but there are also some more innovative offerings that you might like the look of.

Lens material

Though you can find Maui Jim sunglasses with lenses made from standard glass and polycarbonate, the company also has its own proprietary frame materials that you should learn about before you buy.

Maui Evolution lenses are lightweight and fairly scratch- and shatter-resistant. They're found on Maui Jim sunglasses on the lower end of the price spectrum.

MauiPure lenses are designed to have clarity and optics that almost rival glass lenses but with far superior shatter resistance and slightly better scratch resistance.

MauiPure LT lenses have all the same features and benefits as Maui Pure lenses but are lighter and thinner by 27%.

MauiBrilliant lenses are found on high-end Maui Jim sunglasses only. They're almost completely scratch- and shatter-resistant, have incredible clarity, and are a third of the weight of glass lenses.

Lens color

You can find Maui Jim sunglasses in a range of lens colors, including Blue Hawaii and MauiSunrise. Most tints are just for appearance and offer the same clarity and other benefits as standard grey or bronze lenses. Some, however, have additional benefits. For example, Maui HT lenses offer high light transmission, so you can see more clearly over long distances.

Features

Nonslip

If you get sick of sunglasses slipping down your face when you get hot and sweaty in the warmer months, you'll love the fact that men's Maui Jim sunglasses often have nonslip features.

Sun protection

Of course, sunglasses shade your eyes from the sun, but they should also provide adequate UV protection to keep harmful rays from the sun from damaging your eyes. Men's Maui Jim sunglasses completely block all UVA, UVB, and UVC rays, putting eye health at the forefront.

Price

Expect to pay anywhere from $130 to $450 for a pair of men's Maui Jim sunglasses, depending on style, lens type, and other features.

FAQ

Q. What are polarized lenses and can you buy polarized Maui Jim sunglasses?

A. Polarized lenses are treated with a chemical during the manufacturing process to eliminate glare. Polarized lenses also help you see colors as they truly are, whereas most sunglasses slightly change the hues you see. Luckily, all Maui Jim sunglasses are polarized, giving you clear, glare-free vision.

Q. Which men's Maui Jim sunglasses are good for playing sports?

A. Thanks to their color-enhancement properties, clarity, and polarized lenses that prevent glare, Maui Jim sunglasses are an excellent choice for playing sports. If you partake in sports with lots of fast-moving activity, consider a pair with Maui Rose colored lenses. They're especially good for active wearers because of improved contrast.

Men's Maui Jim sunglasses we recommend

Best of the best: Maui Jim Ho'okipa Rectangular Sunglasses

Our take: Classic, semi-rimless sunglasses that are of excellent quality but won't leave too huge a dent in your bank balance.

What we like: Scratch- and shatter-resistant lenses are available in four hues with an oil-resistant finish to prevent marking. Lightweight and comfortable to wear.

What we dislike: The tradeoff for the lightweight design is a slightly flimsy feeling.

Best bang for your buck: Maui Jim Lighthouse Sunglasses

Our take: Highly affordable in Maui Jim terms with a simple yet stylish rimless design.

What we like: Offer UV and blue-light protection. Classic grey lenses that improve clarity and boost colors.

What we dislike: Rimless design isn't for everyone.

Choice 3: Maui Jim Kahuna Sunglasses

Our take: An innovative take on a traditional aviator style that's timeless and achingly cool.

What we like: Sturdy metal frame and glass lenses. Attractive tortoiseshell arms. Clear vision with little or no distortion thanks to the quality polarization.

What we dislike: On the pricey side.

