The best men’s Levi’s jean

Levi's jeans may have started out as utilitarian workwear, but they have come a long way in terms of men's fashion. Denim jeans are now considered appropriate for casual, work, office and even semiformal occasions. Decades of effective marketing have also established Levi's as one of the premier brands, and the company continues to introduce updated versions of their century-old heavy cotton dungarees.

There's a lot to consider when shopping for a new pair of men's Levi's jeans. Color and finish are always important, because those qualities help separate casual jeans from their more formal cousins. The fit is also a vital part of the process, because different styles have specific dimensions when it comes to seat rise, leg tapering, and stitching. Finding a perfect fit can require at least one long session at the clothing store.

If you are seeking a new pair or two of men's Levi's jeans, read our helpful shopping guide. We have compared dozens of different styles and compiled a shortlist of favorites. At the top of our list is the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jean, a comfortable classic with a good fit and versatility.

Considerations when choosing men's Levi's jeans

Sizing

Levi's jeans are known for their "true fit," which means the waist and inseam measurements are precisely as ordered. Wearers can add a belt or suspenders if the fit is not ideal. The two critical measurements are the waist and inseam size, both expressed in inches. The waist sizes on men's Levi's jeans generally start around 28 inches and work their way up.

The other measurement is the inseam, which is essentially the length of the leg from the seat to the foot. Inseam lengths are typically measured in even numbers, although odd inseam lengths are more common. When shopping for a new pair of Levi's, the waist and inseam sizes should be listed on the stitched-in label and printed on the inside of the seat.

Wash and finish

The term "wash" refers to the level of dye used in the denim material. Some Levi's jeans can be completely white, while others are varying degrees of blue or black. Darker washes are considered to be more formal than lighter washes. The denim may also be treated in several different ways. Some jeans are intentionally distressed in strategic areas to provide a well-worn finish. Others are subjected to bleach or acid to create a washed-out look.

Fit

Levi's offers a wide range of styles to create a specific fit for each customer. Relaxed-fit jeans have more room in the seat to create a more casual look, while slim-fit jeans provide a tight fit around the hips and waist. In some styles, the legs are tapered for a snug fit or widened to accommodate boots. Some wearers prefer to buy jeans with a longer inseam and turn the cuffs, while others seek a tapered leg that breaks precisely at the foot.

Price

Genuine Levi's jeans are considered a premium brand in most clothing outlets, but they are also frequently discounted throughout the year. Basic styles like the Original Fit 501 should start around $25, while bootcut and slim-fit styles will cost between $35 and $60. Higher-end designer styles for more formal occasions can retail for $75 or more.

FAQ

Q. How should I launder my Levi's jeans?

A. While there are some who suggest not laundering jeans at all, the manufacturer recommends washing them inside out with similar colors.

Q. Can I wear Levi's jeans for a dressier occasion, such as a wedding reception or office party?

A. Although many workplaces do have a "no denim" dress policy, you can often wear a fitted pair of darker jeans as part of a semiformal outfit. The hem should break naturally like any other pair of dress slacks.

Men's Levi's jeans we recommend

Best of the best: Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Jeans

Our take: For those who seek the absolute classic fit and style of Levi's jeans, the Original Fit 501s are the default setting. Fit is neither too tight nor too loose.

What we like: Comfortable mid-rise seat design. Classic five-pocket style -- two in back, two in front, plus the tiny inset pocket originally for pocket watches -- with metal rivets. Tapered and shrink-to-fit versions available.

What we dislike: Button-fly design not as convenient as zippered styles. Overall quality is variable from year to year.

Best bang for your buck: Levi's Men's 569 Loose Straight Fit Jean

Our take: The looser fit of Levi's 569 means it will mesh with a number of different styles, from casual to upscale.

What we like: Stylish contrast stitching on hems and seams. Can be worn cuffed or uncuffed. Generous fit in the seat, not restrictive. Zipper fly.

What we dislike: Not as many wash or color options as other models. Construction quality can be variable.

Choice 3: Levi's Men's 511 Slim-Fit Stretch Jean

Our take: For men with the build for slim-fit jeans, the Levi's 511 provides a sleek modern profile without sacrificing comfort.

What we like: Wide assortment of colors, washes, and modern distressed finishes available. Tapered legs provide a snug but still comfortable fit.

What we dislike: Restrictive fit compared to straight-leg or relaxed-fit styles. Colors may run darker than expected.

