The best men’s ice skate

Ice skating can take many forms, from simple recreational skating on the neighborhood pond to competitive ice hockey games. Specific types of skates are available for any of these endeavors, giving you a mix of style, comfort, and performance.

Men's ice skates will use a variety of materials and styles, helping you match the intended usage to the model of ice skates. Count on the Jackson Ultima Softec Elite ST7002, our top pick for the best men's ice skates, to deliver a comfortable fit with excellent padding. Keep reading for tips on finding a pair of skates that's right for you.

Considerations when choosing men's ice skates

Start your search for the best ice skates by determining what type of skates you need. Certain models give you better performance depending on how you plan to use them.

Recreational

For basic, recreational skating, a simply designed skate will work nicely. These skates will work for a recreational game of ice hockey, too.

You don't need excessive support for the foot and ankle, as you won't be skating at high speeds or trying difficult jumps. Recreational skates often will use synthetic materials.

Hockey

Ice hockey skates made for competitive play need to have excellent ankle support to keep the player steady on his feet when skating at high speeds or when making quick cuts. They also have short blades for better maneuverability.

The skate should consist of thick materials to protect the foot and ankle from stray pucks.

Figure skating

For men's ice skates made for jumps and spins, a durable and stylish skate is the best choice. High-end figure skates will have excellent ankle support to help with landings. The blades will be on the longer side with a toe pick at the top, which helps the skater perform tricks (larger toe picks are typically needed by advanced figure skaters). These skates usually consist of leather, which drives up the price.

Features

Pay particular attention to the materials used in the construction of the skate. You'll usually be able to pick among leather or synthetic materials in the primary part of the skates, but you'll also have a couple of options for the interior lining in the skates.

Leather

Leather men's ice skates deliver an excellent level of durability for someone who will use the skates regularly. Additionally, the leather will support the ankle well, giving the skater sturdy footing on the ice.

You will pay quite a bit more for leather skates than for a pair of skates using synthetic materials. They also may feel a little tight for some people, especially in the ankle area.

Synthetic

Those who only skate occasionally will be able to use synthetic-material ice skates effectively. Synthetic skates will have a bit more flex than leather skates, so they're comfortable to wear.

Competitive hockey players or figure skaters will not receive the ankle support they need from synthetic materials, though.

Lining

The lining in the skates provides both warmth and comfort for the feet. Some linings will have extra padding, which makes the skates comfortable to wear, but they will feel tight. Other linings are made more for delivering warmth than padding.

Price

Simple skates made for beginners will cost $40 to $100. Specially designed skates made for hockey or high-end figure-skating jumps will cost $100 to $1,000.

FAQ

Q. How do I achieve the right fit with men's ice skates?

A. You want the skates to fit pretty tightly, as loose skates could lead to blistering. Use your normal shoe size to find the right size but err on the small side.

Q. Will the right men's ice skates help me avoid falling on the ice as often?

A. They can. A proper fit in the skates helps you feel sturdier on the ice. Some skate blades are longer, helping you stay upright on the ice.

Men's ice skates we recommend

Best of the best: Jackson Ultima's Softec Elite ST7002

Our take: One of the most comfortable ice skates to wear for long sessions, yet they're also stylish.

What we like: Provides a steady base, so you'll feel stable on the ice. Padding and lining in the skates keeps your feet warm.

What we dislike: Has a tightening strap, but it doesn't seem to last very long when placed under stress.

Best bang for your buck: American Athletic's Men's Ice Force Hockey Skates

Our take: Nice skates for hockey players, as the player can hold the edge well while making quick cuts.

What we like: Lower than expected price point, especially for a durable skate design.

What we dislike: Skate fits very tightly in the ankle area, which may cause blisters without the right socks.

Choice 3: Riedell's 110 Opal Beginner Figure Ice Skates

Our take: Not made for those who need high-end performance, but these skates are perfect for the occasional day of skating.

What we like: Blades are pre-sharpened, so the skates are ready to use. Reasonably priced.

What we dislike: Doesn't have the support for doing tricks. Toe pick is not of the size needed for quick stops.

