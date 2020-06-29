The best men’s golf iron

Golf irons for men are a specific type of club that you use for shorter shots on the course, often on approaches to the green. The iron has a sharper loft angle than a driver or fairway wood, allowing the player to put more height on the ball, which helps the ball stay on the green without bouncing away.

A set of irons consists of several clubs, all of which have a number to help you pick the club to provide your desired distance and loft. Golf irons have a few different designs, which are aimed at fixing some swing flaws.

To find the right design and set for you, read our buying guide. At the end, you'll find a roundup of a few of our favorites, including our top pick, the Cobra King SpeedZone One Length Iron Set.

Considerations when choosing men's golf irons

Purchasing irons

Individually: You can purchase a single club, which is a nice way to add an iron that your current set is missing or to replace a broken iron at a reasonable price.

Small set: A small set of men's golf irons consists of four or five clubs, usually the 3-, 5-, 7-, and 9-irons. These are best for children or beginners and carry a very low price point.

Standard set: This set usually contains seven or eight irons, including the 4- through 9-irons and a wedge. This is the most common collection of irons available, and they're available for golfers ranging from beginners to advanced players.

Advanced set: An advanced set of irons could have nine or more clubs, including the 3- through 9-irons and a few different wedges. Experienced players may choose this type of set, although some advanced golfers prefer to pick their own wedges rather than purchasing them as part of a set.

Features

Manufacturing process

A cast iron form is the most common design. This type of golf club is made by pouring molten metal in a form, allowing for highly detailed designs.

The other option is a forged form, which is made of a single piece of metal. Its design allows advanced players to control the shape of the shot easier than a cast iron club.

Clubhead style

Select between a muscle back or cavity back design of the iron. The cavity back has a hollowed out area at the back of the clubhead which pushes the weight of the clubhead to the edges, providing greater accuracy.

The muscle back clubhead is solidly built, giving advanced players greater control over the ball.

Shaft length

Sets of irons typically have varying shaft lengths. The 3- through 6-irons have longer shafts, while the 7- through 9-irons have shorter shafts.

In certain sets, you have a single shaft length for all irons in the set, which may be helpful for beginners.

Price

Beginner level irons run $20 to $50 apiece, while irons for advanced players cost $50 to $250. For a set of irons, expect to pay anywhere from $150 to $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Should I purchase a few irons from different manufacturers or a set of irons from one manufacturer?

A. A set of irons ensures a similar feel and design from all of the clubs, which is advantageous. However, a set of irons may contain clubs you don't want, so buying single clubs may give you a better value.

Q. Are there irons that I don't really need in my set?

A. Many beginner players struggle to hit a 3-iron or a 4-iron, so you could skip those to save some money. Some sets have more than one wedge, which may be unnecessary for your game.

Men's golf irons we recommend

Best of the best: Cobra Golf's Cobra King SpeedZone One Length Iron Set

Our take: Good set of irons for players who struggle to hit long irons, as all of the clubs have the length of a typical 7-iron.

What we like: Includes grooves in the club face that maximize spin and control. Single club length helps players maintain consistency in swing path.

What we dislike: Advanced golfers may balk at single length irons. Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Mazel's Single Length Golf Club Iron Set

Our take: Set of irons made specifically to help beginners offered at a very reasonable price.

What we like: All club lengths are set to match a 7-iron, so beginners can have more success immediately, especially if they struggle with generating loft on the ball.

What we dislike: Don't expect to receive an impressive distance with these clubs.

Choice 3: TaylorMade's M6 Iron

Our take: Made to give players less of a penalty when they strike the ball slightly off-center.

What we like: Design reduces vibrations in the hands at impact. Helps players with slower swing speeds generate greater distance than some other models of irons.

What we dislike: Extremely lightweight design, which some players won't like.

