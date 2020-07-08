Although some beginning players prefer a hybrid club to a fairway wood, the fairway wood still has a place in the golf bags of most players.

A fairway wood delivers extra distance versus a hybrid club while remaining easier to control than a driver, which is helpful for less experienced players. A player usually carries one fairway wood, although some carry two or three fairway woods with varying club face lofts.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes a few quick reviews at the end. Our favorite men's fairway wood is Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood, which delivers outstanding distance and forgiveness for off-center ball strikes.

Considerations when choosing men's fairway woods

Numbers and loft

When seeking the best men's fairway wood for your game, it's important to understand how these clubs differ from each other. Each fairway wood has a number label that helps you understand how they work.

Fairway woods with lower numbers (such as a 2-, 3-, or 4-wood) have a limited loft angle in the club face, usually between 11 and 18 degrees. These fairway woods deliver extra distance versus those with a greater loft in the club face, but they're also more difficult to control.

Those with higher numbers (such as a 5-, 7-, or 9-wood) have a greater loft in the club face, usually between 18 and 27 degrees. Club faces with a greater angle of loft allow the ball to travel higher in the air than those with less angle of loft.

These are the most common number labels you find with fairway woods, but other fairway woods exist -- for comparison, a driver, which you use off the tee almost exclusively, is called a 1-wood.

Features

Material

Even though golfers call these clubs fairway "woods," they do not have any wood in them -- at least not anymore. Although the club head once was made of wood, it now consists of a mixture of steel, titanium, and carbon.

All-steel club heads are the least expensive, but they provide the least forgiveness for off-center ball strikes.

Design

The club face may consist of multiple design elements that help players gain distance or accuracy. Some club faces have a thin material that delivers a bit of a rebound when you strike the ball, creating a greater distance. Some have a slice or draw bias, which helps novice players keep the ball in line, even when they have a slight flaw in their swings.

Shaft

Graphite shafts are found on pricier men's fairway woods, as they are able to flex at the time of impact, allowing for better distance and control on shots. They're lightweight, too.

Steel shafts are less expensive, but they limit the amount of control an advanced player can put on the ball.

Fairway woods with less of a loft angle in the club face have slightly longer shafts than those with more loft angle in the face.

Price

The least expensive fairway woods for beginner players cost $40 to $100. For the latest technologies and designs made to help advanced players control the ball precisely, expect to pay $100 to $400 for a men's fairway wood.

FAQ

Q. Where can I use a fairway wood on the golf course?

A. Fairway woods are made primarily for a long shot from a fairway lie, although some golfers use a fairway wood off the tee instead of a driver for better control.

Q. How does a men's fairway wood differ from a women's fairway wood?

A. The men's club has a longer shaft than the women's club by a few inches. However, there's nothing in golf's rules that forces a female player to use a women's club.

Men's fairway woods we recommend

Best of the best: Callaway's Mavrik Fairway Wood

Our take: Materials in the face of this Mavrik club head help with delivering additional distance versus past Callaway models.

What we like: For players who struggle to gain loft from a fairway lie with a wood, the design of the Mavrik simplifies this process.

What we dislike: Probably more features than a novice golfer needs. Expensive design.

Best bang for your buck: Founders Club's Fresh Metal Fairway Wood

Our take: Beginning golfers who need a fairway wood at a bargain price will find reasonable value and performance here.

What we like: Has a draw weighted design that helps players who slice the ball, which is a common swing flaw for inexperienced players.

What we dislike: Does not have technology to forgive off-center ball strikes.

Choice 3: TaylorMade's M4 Fairway Wood

Our take: Has a nice series of design advantages to help golfers gain extra distance and accuracy.

What we like: Includes multiple club designs, so you can find the perfect stiffness in the shaft and the ideal club face loft.

What we dislike: Higher than average price. Beginning players may struggle to take full advantage of the club's features.

