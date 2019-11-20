The best men’s earmuffs

When the first cold snap of the year arrives, one of the first pieces of winter gear you'll want is a good set of earmuffs. The ears are one of the body's most cold-sensitive areas. Add a brisk wind to low temperatures and you have a recipe for stinging red earlobes. Every man needs a comfortable pair of earmuffs to protect their ears from the brutal winter cold.

If you're ready to buy a new pair of earmuffs, then keep reading. We've written the following buying guide with expert advice to help you choose the right earmuffs. Our top pick, the 180s Fleece Behind-the-Head Earmuffs, are so comfortable, you might just try wearing them in warm weather, too.

Considerations when choosing men's earmuffs

Styles

Standard earmuffs have two ear pads connected by a rounded band. The most popular band style for modern men's earmuffs is behind-the-head. However, many over-the-head earmuffs are available as well, if that's your preference. The main benefit of behind-the-head men's earmuffs is that they're easier to wear for those who use a hat or glasses.

Bandless men's earmuffs have become much more popular in recent years. They incorporate two pads, not connected in the middle. The pads usually have a small sleeve built into them for your ear to fit inside. As with behind-the-head standard models, bandless earmuffs are usually quite comfortable to wear with a snug hat.

Material

Men's earmuffs are available in many different materials. The base skeleton construction of most standard earmuffs is made from plastic or metal. The softer overlay materials are often cotton or polyester. The inner "muffs" that cover your ears are usually made from a synthetic fleece, which is generally thick and warm. The outside of the "muffs" are often made from a weatherproof material like nylon, acrylic yarn, or wool.

Warmth

The primary function of earmuffs is to keep your ears warm. While we typically think of earmuffs being used in frigid sub-zero snowscapes, they're also quite useful on a brisk fall day when the sun is out but the wind may be whipping by your head. Find the earmuffs that will give you the appropriate level of warmth. If you typically need them for being outside in temperatures in the 50s, then you'll want to avoid the heavier models, as they'll likely be too warm. Conversely, don't get a pair that won't keep you warm enough in extreme cold.

Color

No matter what color clothing you tend to wear, you can find earmuffs to match. While most men's earmuffs come in neutral colors, such as black, brown, and grey, more bold colors and designs are not difficult to find. Keep in mind, though, that more neutral colors are easier to match with your clothing.

Features

Headphones

Some men's earmuffs now come complete with headphones built into the design. While they appear to be standard earmuffs, each earpiece has a small speaker inside. The less-expensive models are wired, while costlier versions incorporate more high-tech wireless Bluetooth headphones.

Noise-canceling

Noise-canceling men's earmuffs are available, though they can be more expensive than standard earmuffs. They partially block out exterior sounds. These earmuffs are best for people with sensory issues, or those working in extremely noisy environments.

Price

Most men's earmuffs cost between $10 and $100. At the $10 price point are basic-quality earmuffs for occasional use. For $20, you can get more durable men's earmuffs that will provide ample warmth. If you spend $50 or more, you'll get high-quality name-brand earmuffs that may include headphones or noise-canceling properties.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to clean my earmuffs?

A. A number of men's earmuffs are machine washable. However, if yours are not, you can easily hand wash them with laundry detergent and warm water. It's probably best to let them air dry, depending on the fabric, because putting them in a machine dryer could cause damage.

Q. Will I be able to hear what's happening around me while wearing earmuffs?

A. If you don't have noise-canceling or headphone earmuffs, you should have no problem whatsoever hearing anything happening around you. Most earmuffs do not put enough pressure on your ears to impede hearing.

Men's earmuffs we recommend

Best of the best: 180s' Fleece Behind the Head Earmuffs

Our take: Great behind-the-head earmuffs that are incredibly comfortable.

What we like: Behind-the-head design doesn't muss your hair. Fit nicely even when you wear glasses.

What we dislike: Somewhat bulky to fit in pocket.

Best bang for your buck: HIG's Ear Warmer Unisex Classic Fleece Earmuffs

Our take: A great price for nice thick earmuffs.

What we like: Good ear coverage. Well constructed despite the lower price tag.

What we dislike: Some found the fabric somewhat thin.

Choice 3: Ear Mitts' Bandless Earmuffs

Our take: Unique slip-on design that keeps your ears warm.

What we like: Many colors available. Lack of a band makes them comfortable to wear.

What we dislike: Not quite as warm as traditional banded models because of the lack of pressure.

