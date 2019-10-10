The best men’s dress watch

A man's dress watch is an oft-overlooked accessory that can serve to pull an entire look together or even become the focal point of an outfit. A well-designed and well-crafted dress watch conveys style, success, and class.

Men's dress watches have finely crafted leather, steel, gold, or silver bands and a classic analog face. These elegant watches vary in their designs, features, and styles.

This buying guide will give you all the best advice on choosing the right model for your needs. We even included reviews of a few of our favorites at the end of this article, including our top pick from Citizen, which features a modern look that is admired by men and women alike.

Considerations when choosing men's dress watches

Watch style

As with any fashion accessory, men's dress watches offer a lot of variety. While some are designed to grab your attention, others are more subtle and understated.

One of the safest styles is a watch with a simple metal band and traditional face color, such as white, navy, or black.

Think about the type of clothing you'll wear most often with your watch. Suits work best with a minimalist dress watch, while a shirt and tie sans blazer might work well with a watch that has a little more flair.

Movement types

Wind-up watches are a traditional favorite because they don't require a battery. One disadvantage of a wind-up watch is that you can easily forget to wind it, causing the time to lag -- and you may not notice until it's too late.

Battery-powered watches are today's most common option. They are dependable for over a year, although changing the battery once it dies can be a hassle. You might even need to take it to a jeweler to have it done.

Kinetic watches are a more recent advent. Similar to automatic watches, they use the kinetic energy of your body's motion to power the watch. Kinetic watches, unlike movement watches, actually store that energy in rechargeable batteries for later use.

Solar-powered watches can be charged by just about any available source of light. This makes them similar to kinetic watches in their convenience.

Materials

While the cases and crystals of most dress watches are made of metal and mineral crystal, bands offer a little more variety of materials.

Leather: Bands made of leather have either a textured or smooth finish. The most common colors are brown and black, and they look good with blazers or suits.

Metal: A metal band looks sleek and modern. The most popular designs are metal mesh, link, and solid bracelets. Metal watch bands can be made of gold-tone, silver-tone, real gold, or, more commonly, stainless steel.

Features

Chronograph

A chronograph, or stopwatch, is a more useful feature than many realize. A chronograph allows you to time events, such as races or even your heart rate. If this is a feature that comes standard on your dress watch, you might be surprised how often you use it.

Date window

Some men's dress watches include a window for the date and day of the week. This is a convenient feature to have on your dress watch, as there's not always a calendar nearby when you need to know the date.

Price

Most men's dress watches cost between $60 and $300, but luxury models can cost $1,000 or more. A $60 men's dress watch usually has a leather band and is battery-powered. For $150, you can get a men's dress watch from a respected brand with a solid stainless steel, gold- or silver-tone, or leather band and kinetic or solar power. An expensive luxury watch is often made of real gold and may have decorative accents, such as diamonds.

FAQ

Q. What kind of dress watch should I wear with a tuxedo?

A. A tuxedo is the most formal of dress wear. As such, your watch should convey a level of simple sophistication. Opt for a dress watch with thin lines, and perhaps a face with few numbers or markers for an elegant touch.

Q. Are Arabic numbers, plain markers, or Roman numerals best for the face of a men's dress watch?

A. There's no simple answer to that question. Arabic numbers are more common for everyday watch wear. Roman numerals have a slightly more formal look. Plain markers are also somewhat formal, but give your dress watch a more sleek vibe.

Men's dress watches we recommend

Best of the best: Citizen's Men's Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Axiom Chronograph Watch

Our take: A slightly modern take on a classic watch design, with useful features to boot.

What we like: Classic simplicity in face design and the solar-powered design is highly convenient.

What we dislike: Some users found that the face was easily scratched.

Best bang for your buck: Fossil's Minimalist Men's Watch

Our take: A watch with a lot to offer at a low cost.

What we like: The brown leather strap and classic black watch face is a versatile fashion piece.

What we dislike: Some found the face larger than expected.

Choice 3: Casio's Men's G-Shock Quartz Watch

Our take: This G-Shock watch is the definition of a rugged, functional timepiece.

What we like: Water-resistant up to 660 feet. Looks substantial and sturdy.

What we dislike: May not be dressy enough for some occasions.

