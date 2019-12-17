The best men’s dress shoes

Dress shoes are a staple of men's closets that are pulled out for a wedding, funeral, job interview, or just another day at the office. If you can't tell an oxford from a loafer, have no fear. We've put together this shopping guide to help you navigate all the types of men's dress shoes as well as their stylistic features -- such as the difference between a wingtip and a cap toe.

Considerations when choosing men's dress shoes

Types of men's dress shoes

Oxford: The classics of men's dress shoes. They are characterized by having closed lacing, which means that the shoelace eyelet tabs are attached under the vamp. They have a low heel and slim silhouette. Overall, oxfords have a minimal, sleek appearance that make them perfect for formal eveningwear.

Derby: Very similar to oxfords but with open lacing, which means the eyelets are sewn on top of the vamp. This allows for a wider, more comfortable fit. Derby dress shoes can be worn for both business-casual and formal occasions.

Loafer: These shoes are characterized by their slip-on, moccasin-inspired design. They feature a piece of leather that lays across the top of the shoe (called a saddle) that may be plain, slitted, or adorned with metal or tassels. They have a low heel and profile. Embellished loafers are appropriate for formal settings.

Monk strap: Similar silhouette as loafers but with a wide strap that buckles across the front of the shoes instead of laces. The strap can have a single or double buckle. Monk strap shoes are considered more formal than the Derby but less formal than the oxford.

Dress boot: Like boot versions of oxfords, they have a longer shaft to cover the ankle and they lace up. Dress boots are simpler and sleeker than other men's boots as a more formal day wear option.

Other considerations

Material: Most dress shoes are made from leather. The highest-quality shoes are made from full-grain leather, which isn't as treated and processed and ages better than corrected leather. This type of leather has been sanded and then an artificial grain has been added for a stain-resistant surface.

Color: Men's dress shoes are typically black. However, if you're planning on wearing a navy suit, dark brown dress shoes will pair better and offer more versatility in matching. The least versatile but most striking in color are dark red dress shoes in shades like burgundy, cordovan, oxblood, or cognac.

Toe style

Dress shoes feature a variety of toe styles that each offer a distinctive look:

Plain toes have no adornments and offer a clean, simple look.

Cap toes feature a horizontal stitch that resembles a cap on the front of the shoe.

Wingtip features a cap with a point (like a "W") and curved sides that resemble a wing.

Split/apron features a stitched seam that starts at the middle of the toe and runs back to the middle of the heel.

Price

Men's dress shoes vary widely in price from $15 to $500 a pair. Expect to pay between $60 and $175 for a mid-range dress shoe.

FAQ

Q. What does broguing mean?

A. Broguing is a type of embellishment on dress shoes that consists of small perforations that create patterns and designs. Broguing is often used to create wingtips.

Q. Are there any leather-alternative materials used for men's dress shoes?

A. While men's dress shoes are typically made from leather, some manufacturers use faux leather that looks very similar to high-quality leather for people who want to avoid animal products.

