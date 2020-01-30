The best men’s down jacket

Whether you need a down jacket for daily use in the frigid north or just for the occasional cold snap, you'll want to have the best one you can find. Down jackets are extremely popular with men who want outerwear that offers warmth, comfort, and style.

If you're ready to choose a down jacket that will suit all your needs, we can help. This buying guide will take you through everything you need to know to make your choice. We've even included reviews of a few of our favorite styles at the end. Our top pick, the Marmot Men's Guides Down Puffer Jacket, is a heavy-duty option that doesn't look overly bulky.

Considerations when choosing men's down jackets

What is down?

Down is made from the plush feathers that sit underneath a duck or goose's outer feathers. It's a natural insulator and wicks moisture away from your body. The majority of the world's down comes from China, regardless of where the product is assembled.

Fill power

Fill power is the measure of a down jacket's insulation, specified by cubic inches per ounce. Fill power ratings are usually between 400 and 900. The higher the number, the better the down is at insulating. While lower numbers are less desirable, down jackets of any fill power are still relatively effective.

Duck vs. goose down

Originally, goose down was the type of feather used for all down products. This is because it generally has a higher fill power than duck down. However, duck down is a soft feather that's a good insulator. What's more, duck feathers are more readily available than goose feathers because, worldwide, more duck is consumed than goose.

Fill weight

Fill weight is the actual quantity of down feathers used to create a product. It impacts how firm or soft a jacket is, as well as whether it can be easily compressed for packing purposes. Though it's not necessarily the most important factor to consider, you should still keep fill weight in mind when shopping for the right down jacket.

Shell

The shell of your down jacket is the outer layer that contains the actual feathers. The shell can be lightweight or bulky and may have zippers, pockets, or other accessories. Most down jacket shells are made from polyester or ultralight nylon.

Color

You may prefer a neutral tone, such as grey or brown, for your down jacket. Bright colors can be fun but not easy to match to other items in your wardrobe. Either way, men's down jackets are available in just about every color, and the one you choose depends on your personal style.

Fit

Fit is important to consider if you really want your down jacket to be functional. It should fit snugly to your torso without being tight. Make sure you have enough room left underneath for more layers. Your down jacket should feel comfortable and not limit your range of motion

Features

Water resistance

Most down jackets are not waterproof. This means that when they're worn in a downpour, many jackets will become waterlogged and not insulate as well. However, you can now find some men's down jackets with hydrophobic down, which is more water-resistant than most other types of down. You will likely have to pay a little more for this feature, but many people prefer having the additional protection.

Hood

A hood offers an extra layer of warmth and another barrier between you and the elements. While some jackets have an adjustable hood with a cinch, others have standard open hoods. Both can be useful.

Elastic bands

Elastic bands at the wrist and waist are a good way to keep cold air from coming in through the openings of your jacket.

Pockets

Most down jackets feature some sort of fleece-lined pockets. Not only are these pockets useful for holding small items, but, in severe weather, they can also be highly effective at keeping your hands warm.

Price

Most men's down jackets cost between $30 and $400. At $30, down jackets are the most basic styles, with a low fill power number. They may be slightly less durable than other models. For $100, you can get a down jacket with a hood and maybe even hydrophobic down. These will likely have a fill power of around 600. If you spend up to $400, you should be able to find a jacket with a fill power up to 850. These jackets often come from premium luxury brands.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to dry clean my down jacket?

A. Probably not. Most men's down jackets are machine washable. Nevertheless, you should check your jacket's care tag to be sure. Some materials may require dry cleaning.

Q. Do down jackets become less warm as time goes on?

A. Sometimes. Less expensive jackets may eventually lose some of their insulating ability over time. However, most decent down jackets should last for years before this happens.

Men's down jackets we recommend

Best of the best: Marmot's Men's Guides Down Puffer Jacket

Our take: The best option for extreme weather conditions.

What we like: Impressive 700 fill power. Built-in zippered pocket in the chest. Velcro wrist cuffs keep wrists and arms warm.

What we dislike: Runs large. Not machine washable.

Best bang for your buck: Hawke & Co.'s Men's Packable Down Puffer Jacket II

Our take: Excellent quality at an affordable price.

What we like: Multiple colors available. Machine washable. Easy to pack.

What we dislike: Some users complained about the quality of the stitching.

Choice 3: Tommy Hilfiger's Men's Packable Down Jacket

Our take: A well-fitting option for larger and taller men.

What we like: Separate bag for packing jacket. Multiple colors available. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Some buyers have had trouble with the zipper.

