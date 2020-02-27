The best men’s deodorant

Men typically sweat more profusely than women despite the fact that women have more sweat glands. This results in underarm odor that can be quite potent, especially when you're working out or highly stressed at work. Deodorants are designed to control body odor, and some even prevent sweat glands from perspiring in the first place.

This shopping guide covers different types of men's deodorant as well as their important features like scent and antiperspirant. At the end, you'll find reviews of a few of our favorites. Our top pick for men's deodorant is Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue, which is long-lasting and features a fresh Mediterranean-inspired scent.

Considerations when choosing men's deodorants

Types of men's deodorants

Deodorant comes in several forms. Some men prefer one kind of deodorant for everyday wear and another for more staying power at the gym. Generally, which type you choose comes down to personal preference as all are effective.

Roll-on deodorant is in liquid form and goes on wet via a built-in rollerball applicator. It dries quickly and invisibly, is easy to apply, and delivers good coverage.

Gel deodorant has a thicker consistency than roll-ons and comes in gel form, which is pushed up through a grate in the applicator top. It delivers very good coverage that's invisible, but can be somewhat drying.

Stick deodorant is the classic solid form. Its creamy texture is more hydrating to the skin than a gel; however, it can leave residue on the skin and clothes. Stick deodorants generally apply easily.

Spray deodorant has a liquid formula that is applied through an aerosol spray, which emits the deodorant as a fine mist. This is very easy to apply, is lightweight in feel, and can be used on other sweat-prone body parts.

Powder deodorant is an excellent choice if you sweat a lot. Although the loose powder form is messy to apply, it offers good protection against odor and wetness. Powders are non-irritating, though they can be drying.

Features

Natural: More natural formulas of deodorants, namely aluminum-free, are hitting the shelves due to a demand in less toxic products. These deodorants block odors with nontoxic, natural ingredients like activated charcoal, mineral salts, and baking sodas and rely on botanical extracts, like essential oils, for fragrance.

Antiperspirant: Deodorants and antiperspirants aren't interchangeable. Antiperspirants are actually a subset of deodorants that use aluminum compounds to block sweat glands and prevent perspiration. This feature combats both odor and wetness. Look for an antiperspirant containing 10% to 15% aluminum, or if you have severe sweating issues, select a clinical-strength formula containing up to 25% aluminum.

Scent: Most deodorants rely on fragrance in varying degrees to combat odor. Scent is a matter of personal preference; some men prefer a muskier scent while others prefer a fresh, clean smell. If you have sensitive skin, opt for a fragrance-free deodorant or one scented with plant extracts to avoid irritation.

Duration: For obvious reasons, you want to select a deodorant with staying power. While manufacturers may claim their product lasts 24 to 48 hours, realistically, these will last 12 to 14 hours -- but that's usually all you'll need anyway.

Price

Men's deodorants range in price from $3 to $48. In general, a good antiperspirant deodorant will cost you between $5 and $10.

FAQ

Q. Is the aluminum in an antiperspirant safe for me?

A. Some individuals have linked the aluminum in antiperspirants, which can be absorbed into the body, to diseases like cancer and Alzheimer's. But leaders from organizations such as the American Cancer Society have argued against this notion, claiming there is no substantial evidence. If you are still concerned, there are an ever-increasing number of aluminum-free and all-natural deodorants available to try.

Q. My deodorant no longer seems to be working as effectively. What's going on?

A. It's possible for your body to become immune to a deodorant you've been using for a while, so it's good to switch to another product once or twice a year. Be aware that if you switch to a natural deodorant, there's a period of adjustment where you might seem to sweat more and have increased body odor. This usually dissipates in a couple weeks.

Men's deodorants we recommend

Best of the best: Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue

Our take: A luxury deodorant stick for light coverage with a cologne-like scent.

What we like: Best choice for lighter coverage. Features Mediterrean notes, like Sicilian mandarin, juniper, and musk wood. Long-lasting. Doesn't leave residue.

What we dislike: Designer brand comes with a premium price tag.

Best bang for your buck: Gillette's Cool Wave Clear Gel

Our take: A powerful gel deodorant from a popular brand at a bargain price.

What we like: Best choice for long-lasting coverage. Features antiperspirant protection that withstands heavy workouts. 48-hour protection. Value pack of two. Leaves zero residue.

What we dislike: Scent can intensify after active use.

Choice 3: Dove's Men + Care Non-irritant Deodorant

Our take: A powerful antiperspirant for sensitive skin types that won't irritate or dry skin.

What we like: Moisturizing formula protects skin from irritation. Sweat and odor protection last 48 hours. A little goes a long way with this stick formula. Mild scent.

What we dislike: Can leave residue on clothing.

