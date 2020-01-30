The best men’s cycling jersey

Cycling jerseys aren't just for highly experienced cyclists. Men's cycling jerseys are designed with both comfort and mobility in mind and can improve any cyclist's overall riding experience. In cold, wet weather, a good cycling jersey can keep you warm and dry. In hot conditions, they can keep you cool. Regardless of your cycling expertise -- or lack thereof -- a well-made jersey can help you get where you want to go.

If you're ready to buy a new cycling jersey, then keep reading. We've created the following buying guide to help you pick the perfect model. We even included reviews of some of our favorites, including the Pearl iZUMi Men's Select Short-Sleeve Quest Jersey, which is a stylish jersey that offers both durability and breathability.

Considerations when choosing men's cycling jerseys

Fabric

Fabric is the first thing you should consider when choosing the right jersey. Although cotton is one of the most comfortable fabrics for most types of garments, it's actually not a good choice for a cycling jersey. Cotton soaks up sweat instead of wicking it away from your body. This is not ideal for an activewear garment.

The majority of cycling jerseys are made of synthetics. Most often, they are manufactured from some type of polyester. Polyester works well in cycling jerseys because it's breathable, wicks sweat, dries quickly, and is lightweight. Furthermore, polyester performs in both warm and cold climates. Finally, it's easy to find a polyester cycling jersey that's affordable, which is important for beginners and experts alike.

Merino wool is also used in some expensive men's cycling jerseys. A natural fiber, it feels soft to the skin but has the same moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties as polyester. While quite costly, wool cycling jerseys are warmer than polyester ones, making them ideal for cold-weather cycling.

Fit

Fit is an important aspect of your cycling jersey. While professional riders usually wear extra-tight jerseys for aerodynamic reasons, you might want something not quite as form-fitting. Tighter jerseys are usually referred to as "European-style" jerseys. Looser styles are generally called "club-fit" or "relaxed-fit" jerseys.

Sleeve length

Jerseys come in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve designs. Short sleeves are preferable for warm-weather cycling, though they can also be used underneath a long-sleeve jersey for added warmth. Long-sleeve cycling jerseys are usually intended for cold weather. Be careful to avoid long-sleeve jerseys that are too tight, as they can cause discomfort and chafing. Although not very common, some jerseys land right at the elbow for a balance between coverage and exposure.

Color/design

Men's cycling jerseys come in a wide variety of colors and designs. Bright colors are popular, because they make riders more visible to drivers when they're cycling on or near roads. Others feature reflective detailing, which is a nice added safety feature.

Features

Zipper design

Many jerseys have a zipper on the chest for ventilation reasons. Some are partial zippers, while others are full-length. Although full-length zippers offer the most ventilation, they can be more difficult to manage when you're in the middle of a ride.

Pockets

Most men's cycling jerseys have between one and three pockets on the back of the jersey. They're intended to be easily accessible while riding. That's where many riders keep their keys, snacks, tire patch kits, and other items. The best pockets are zippered or elasticized so that items stay inside.

Ventilation

Many jerseys are designed with built-in ventilation aside from the zipper, in the form of mesh on the back or under the arms, which allows for cool air circulation at all times.

Waterproofing

A waterproof coating is quite helpful if you often ride in wet conditions. Waterproof jerseys include small holes on the surface of the jersey that let moisture escape but don't allow water to enter.

UV protection

Wool cycling jerseys typically offer built-in UV protection. Some synthetic fabrics also have a UV coating for added protection from the sun. This coating can keep both UVA and UVB rays from getting through the jersey, protecting the wearer from skin cancer and other types of skin damage.

Price

The majority of men's cycling jerseys cost between $10 and $195. Most cycling jerseys priced at or near $10 are polyester styles with a partial zipper. For $100, you can get a polyester jersey with additional pockets and a full zipper. If you spend $195, expect to get a premium jersey made of wool or a synthetic blend. The most expensive cycling jerseys may include additional UV protection and a waterproof coating.

FAQ

Q. Do mountain bikers need to wear cycling jerseys?

A. Though it's not common to wear a cycling jersey while mountain biking, it's certainly acceptable for those who are comfortable doing so. Because mountain bikers are not usually concerned with speed, a looser, synthetic T-shirt may be the best option.

Q. Will a cycling jersey ride up my back when I'm in the middle of a ride?

A. It shouldn't. Men's cycling jerseys are designed with a drop tail in the back. This means that your jersey should stay tucked into your cycling shorts or pants while riding. If it does begin to ride up, you may want to consider buying a jersey of a different size.

Men's cycling jerseys we recommend

Best of the best: Pearl iZUMi's Men's Select Short-Sleeve Quest Jersey

Our take: Top-quality all-around jersey that will keep you dry and comfortable.

What we like: Available in 11 bright colors. Wicks moisture. Elasticized hem keeps jersey in place.

What we dislike: Some buyers found the design to be too plain.

Best bang for your buck: Mengliya's MR Strgao Men's Cycling Jersey

Our take: Striking jersey with a great fit.

What we like. Dries quickly. Full-zipper design. Mesh adds breathability.

What we dislike: Runs quite small.

Choice 3: Sponeed's Men's Bicycle Jersey

Our take: High-quality jersey with a slick design and quick-drying capabilities.

What we like: Doesn't stick to the skin. Surprisingly durable for such a reasonable price.

What we dislike: Universally small sizing.

