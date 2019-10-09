The best men’s athletic sock

A pair of men's athletic socks can help your sneakers fit like a glove to boost your comfort level at your next game or training session.

Men's athletic socks are made from breathable materials, sometimes with wick-away capabilities, to keep odor and sweat at bay. Besides an impressive collection of features, men's athletic socks also come in a variety of colors for fashion-forward athletes.

Read our buying guide to find out what's on the market so you can choose a comfortable, supportive pair of men's athletic socks. We're including our favorite pick, the Balega Hidden Comfort Athletic No-Show Running Socks, which come in over 20 colors and have cushioned heel tabs for superior comfort.

Considerations when choosing men's athletic socks

Materials

Cotton

Cotton athletic socks are inexpensive and comfortable, especially if you need to buy several pairs of them. On the downside, they don't hold their shape well and often bunch up inside sneakers during activity.

Wool

Wool socks are masters of temperature control in hot and cold environments and are known for being highly absorbent. They tend to be more expensive than other sock materials, and some people with sensitive skin aren't able to wear them without experiencing irritation.

Blends

Cotton and wool blends are the best bang for your buck, since you get the perks of both materials at a fair price. They won't wick away moisture as well as pure wool, so you might end up with moderately sweaty feet nonetheless.

Synthetic

Socks with blends of spandex, Lycra, nylon, and polyester retain their shape and are designed to provide support. While they're durable and supportive, they can make you sweat since they're not as breathable as other materials. As a result, odor control is subpar at best with these.

Features

Sock cut

The most common cuts for men's athletic socks are crew cut, low cut, and tab cut. Crew cut socks are between six and 10 inches high to cover half the calf. Low-cut socks, also called no-show socks, end just below the ankle. Tab socks are similar to low-cut socks, but they have a longer fabric patch to cover the Achilles heel to prevent friction with the shoe collar.

Seams

This seemingly small detail actually affects the overall comfort of your sock. Sock seams are usually located at the toe area, which to some people, is a bit uncomfortable. For those who don't want the irritation or blisters, especially during high-impact activities like running, seamless toes are an ideal choice.

Support

Men's athletic socks are constructed to provide arch, ankle, and instep support. It's an important feature to consider if you suffer from foot or ankle conditions, like flat feet or plantar fasciitis. Some socks offer support in all areas, whereas others are dedicated to a single area to target support.

Comfort

Above all else, socks should be comfortable. Padding or cushioning is placed at the balls of the feet, ankles, or heel to aid in shock absorption. With that said, the extra bulk could make for a tight fit in your athletic shoes, which may result in blisters or poor circulation your feet. Your best bet is to find a sock with a modest amount of cushioning that doesn't exceed your support needs.

Prices

Men's athletic socks cost between $9 and $45, depending on materials and how many socks come in a package. A six-pair set of cotton blend socks costs up to $20, whereas single pairs of premium blends, like merino, cost as much as $16. Six-pair synthetic blends come in at $16 to $28, and three-packs of premium blends cost up to $45.

FAQ

Q. How do I prevent my socks from getting lost in my washing machine and dryer?

A. Keep them all in one place during both cycles with a mesh wash bag (commonly used for delicates). These zipper cases are made of breathable material with a loose weave that allows detergent and fabric softener to thoroughly wash socks. Simply transfer the bag from washer to dryer and you'll always have married pairs.

Q. Why do I end up getting holes in the same spots on my socks?

A. It could be caused by the friction of the sock rubbing against the high-tension area in the shoe, such as at the heel or ball of the foot. Holes in the big toe area could be caused by long toenails, so keep them trimmed to save your socks.

Men's athletic socks we recommend

Best of the best: Balega's Hidden Comfort Athletic No-Show Running Socks

Our take: A sock that fits like a glove with breathability, comfort, and support in all the right areas.

What we like: Wick-away material is ideal for athletes. Seamless toe prevents discomfort while wearing any shoes, from sneakers to leather boots.

What we dislike: A bit pricey per pair. Buying a week's worth will set you back close to a hundred dollars.

Best bang for your buck: Champion's Men's No-Show Socks

Our take: Affordable choice if you want a comfortable material blend that can handle heavy wear and frequent washing.

What we like: Soles are padded for superior comfort. Wick-away material keeps you feeling fresh, even during intense training sessions.

What we dislike: Socks run small and develop pilling at the heels.

Choice 3: Adidas' Men's Athletic Crew Socks

Our take: Fashionable choice with solid construction from the industry leader in athletic apparel.

What we like: All-around padding with flexible calves that stretch yet stay put. Attractive grey logo at the top.

What we dislike: Material blend makes odor control challenging. Somewhat expensive given they're a premium brand.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.