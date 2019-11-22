The best memory foam mattress

Getting quality sleep at night is extremely beneficial for your health and well-being, so it's important to choose the right mattress. One of the top options available is a memory foam mattress, which contours to your shape, offering comfortable support.

Read on to learn more about memory foam mattresses and how to choose the best one for you. At the end of this article, we've included some memory foam mattress recommendations. The Puffy Lux Mattress is our favorite option on the market. It's hugely comfortable with a gel-infused layer for temperature control.

Considerations when choosing memory foam mattresses

Layers

While you can find some memory foam mattresses that are made from a single thick piece of memory foam, newer options tend to combine a variety of layers to get the perfect sleeping surface with a blend of support and comfort. The bottom layer is usually the thickest, made with a firm "support foam," on top of which are one or two layers of softer memory foam that adapt to your weight and contours as you sleep. The top layer may be gel infused or made of open-cell foam to promote breathability and stop you from feeling too hot at night, which can be a problem with some memory foam mattresses.

Size

Most memory foam mattresses are sold in standard sizes, from twin to California king, but some are of nonstandard sizes, which means it's trickier to find a bed frame to go with them. If you're replacing your mattress only, you'll need to select a new mattress of the same size as your current bed frame. If you're choosing a new frame and mattress, consider your room size, budget, and how much space you take up when you sleep to find the ideal bed size.

Responsiveness

Memory foam mattresses are known for their responsiveness. The foam softens with exposure to body heat, allowing it to contour itself to your shape at night. While some of the comfort of memory foam comes from its responsiveness, you need to balance that with an appropriate amount of support, otherwise the mattress will feel too soft and may cause back pain over time.

Features

CertiPUR-US certification

Look for memory foam mattresses with CertiPUR-US certification -- this means they don't contain petrochemicals, ozone depleting materials, or materials that release volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Temperature regulation

If you want to avoid a mattress that sleeps hot, opt for one with a breathable or gel-infused top layer.

Price

You can find some basic memory foam mattresses for just $200 to $400, but the best options out there can cost up to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. How are memory foam mattresses shipped?

A. The vast majority of memory foam mattresses sold online are vacuum compressed and rolled up so they take less space to ship. Upon arrival, you can unpackage them in the bedroom, set them on the bed frame, and leave them to fully expand, which can take up to 24 hours (but your new mattress should be ready to sleep on by bedtime, even if it still has a little expanding to do).

Q. Are memory foam mattresses suitable for all types of sleepers?

A. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or front sleeper, you should be able to find a memory foam mattress to suit you. Memory foam contours to your shape, providing just the right amount of support, no matter what position you sleep in. That said, some memory foam mattresses are firmer than others -- side sleepers may prefer slightly softer mattresses to relieve pressure points and back sleepers might like a greater degree of firmness for support. Front sleepers tend to prefer a middle ground between the two.

Memory foam mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: Puffy's Lux Mattress

Our take: Puffy by name, puffy by nature -- this is a thick and comfortable mattress that's a dream to sleep on.

What we like: You won't find the proprietary memory foam anywhere else. Cooling gel foam layer. Adapts to your body to relieve any pressure points.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Leesa's Original Mattress

Our take: The multi-layer foam offers the perfect balance of comfort and support, plus you'll be surprised at its reasonable price.

What we like: Hugs to your form but retains a degree of bounce. Top layer helps prevent overheating at night.

What we dislike: Strong smell upon arrival takes a while to disperse.

Choice 3: The Casper Mattress

Our take: The open cell top layer of foam improves breathability for a cooler sleeping experience.

What we like: Excellent support and pressure relief. Removable outer cover for easier cleaning. Zoned support for better spinal alignment.

What we dislike: Some buyers find it a little too soft.

