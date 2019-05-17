Best Memorial Day mattress sales

Summer is right around the corner. That means no school, long weekends, and the best (and most important) pastime: catching up on much needed sleep.

Online mattress retailers are kicking off the summer right with big sales for Memorial Day weekend. Some sales have already started and others will continue for up to a week after the official holiday.

If you didn't get around to your spring cleaning chores yet, let us help you with this one -- replacing your old mattress. We've curated the top ten mattress deals available this Memorial Day, so you're sure to find one that will help you get more and better quality sleep.

1. Leesa Sleep

Leesa Sleep is offering their best savings yet this Memorial Day with two exclusive deals.

First, score and exclusive 18% off the Leesa mattress, a foam-combo mattress that's a great option for side and combination sleepers given its responsive surface and pressure-relieving abilities.

The Leesa Hybrid mattress (previously known as the Sapira) is a luxury hybrid model made with pocket springs and foam. It's a great choice for couples or people who suffer from back or joint pain. This holiday weekend, it's 15% off.

These deals mean you can save up to $285 on the Leesa Hybrid and up to $215 on the Leesa when you shop this sale. Both are top-rated mattresses on Mattress Advisor and received high scores in performance as well as customer service. As a bonus, you'll get two free premium down alternative pillows with either mattress purchase. Offer valid through 6/3/19. Get this deal.

2. Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding offers a suite of mattress models which are made in-house at their production facility right here in the U.S. Owning the manufacturing process from start to finish allows Brooklyn Bedding to offer high quality products at an unbeatable price point.

Some of our favorite models are the Brooklyn Aurora, a luxury hybrid mattress that's a great option for side sleepers, the Brooklyn Signature, Brooklyn Bedding's most popular mattress model, and the Spartan, their new hybrid mattress designed for athletes. All Brooklyn Bedding mattress models are available at three firmness levels: plush, medium, and firm, which gives you the freedom to personalize your mattress to your preferred level of comfort.

This Memorial Day, save 25% (up to $600) on all Brooklyn Bedding models. Offer valid 5/20/19 through 5/27/19. Get this deal.

3. TEMPUR-Pedic

It's not every day you can save hundreds of dollars on one of the most popular mattress brands, but this Memorial Day you can. TEMPUR-Pedic is offering a number sales on their products. Here are the deals:

$300 off TEMPUR-Breeze and TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt mattresses

$100 off TEMPUR-Adapt and TEMPUR-ProAdapt mattresses

$200 off the TEMPUR-Ergo Extend adjustable base

$100 off the TEMPUR-Ergo adjustable base

20% off all toppers and a free Tempur-Cloud Pillow and Sleep Mask

The best part? Deals on adjustable bases can be stacked with mattress deals. This means you could potentially save $500 on a TEMPUR-Pedic mattress and adjustable base bundle. Offer valid through 6/3/19. Get this deal.

4. Tuft & Needle Mint

Tuft & Needle is another bed-in-a-box brand that rarely goes on sale, but this Memorial Day weekend they are taking $150 off their high-performance mattress model, the Tuft & Needle Mint. They'll also be throwing in two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

The Tuft & Needle Mint is a luxury memory foam mattress made with moisture-wicking graphite that helps keep you stay cool all night. The construction of the Mint keeps your back supported and pressure points cradled, which is exactly what every sleeper needs. A queen typically goes for $995, so take advantage of this deal while you can. Offer valid through 6/3/19. Get this deal.

5. Puffy

You can save some serious cash on the Puffy mattresses this Memorial Day. Puffy is offering a $300 discount on any mattress size and model, no code or coupon needed.

We particularly love the Puffy Lux mattress, or Puffy's "one step-up" luxury mattress model. The Puffy Lux is constructed with four layers of patent-pending memory foam that work in tandem to cradle pressure points and actively contour to the shape of your body. The Puffy Lux is a great option for side sleepers given its pressure-relieving abilities. Get this deal.

6. Nectar

Nectar is a budget-friendly memory foam mattress that's great for side sleepers due to its pressure-relieving qualities. Although this bed already runs at a more economical price point than other bed-in-a-box brands, you can take an additional $150 off during their Memorial Day promotion. Nectar will also send you two free pillows to sweeten the deal.

Unlike many bed-in-a-box brands that offer a 100-night trial period, Nectar lets you sleep on their mattress for 365 days before you are locked into your purchase. Although budget-friendly, this mattress does not compromise on quality, and there are thousands of positive reviews to prove it. Get this deal.

7. GhostBed

Ghostbed, known for their scary-cool bedding products, is offering a number of deals this Memorial Day. Get $100 off the original GhostBed or $200 off the GhostBed Flex and GhostBed Luxe mattresses when you shop their Memorial Day sale. You'll also receive a free GhostProtector for your mattress.

If you are shopping for an entire sleep system, you can save up to $799 with GhostBed's bundle deal when you purchase a mattress and adjustable base. We particularly love the GhostBed Flex, the most recently launched model, which is a premium hybrid mattress that harnesses the support of an innerspring mattress while maintaining the comfort of memory foam. It's also designed for ultimate cooling, making it a great choice for people who sleep hot. Offer valid 5/16/19 through 6/4/19. Get this deal.

8. Casper

America's favorite bed-in-a-box mattress company is showing some love this Memorial Day with 10% off any order with a mattress purchase. Simply add the coupon code MEMORIAL19 to your cart at checkout to get this deal. Casper offers a suite of popular mattresses including the best-selling Casper Original, budget-friendly Casper Essential, and ergonomic Casper Wave.

Casper recently launched hybrid versions of their best-selling models, which are part of the deal. The new Casper Hybrid and Casper Wave Hybrid received exceptional all-around scores from Mattress Advisor. Offer valid through 5/27. Get this deal.

9. Purple

Purple mattresses are rarely offered at a discounted price, so this sale is a big deal. In fact, this is only the second time Purple has ran a promo on their mattress models. This Memorial Day you can save $100 on all Purple mattresses sized full and up. Twin and Twin XL models will be $50 off. You can also get 10% off all other Purple products and BOGO blankets during the sale period.

Purple mattresses are like nothing else offered on the market. They are made of a proprietary material called hyper-elastic polymer® and constructed in Purple's patented grid technology structure, also known as the Smart Comfort Grid(TM). Their mattresses are designed for superior comfort and pressure relief. Offer valid 5/10/19 through 6/3/19. Get this deal.

10. Saatva

Saatva is known for making affordable luxury mattresses that are hand-crafted in the U.S. Aside from making quality mattresses that you can customize to your needs, Saatva makes it easy to transition to your new mattress. Customers can enjoy free shipping, free white glove delivery, and free removal of your own mattress. In other words, you don't have to lift a finger.

This offer is valid for all Saatva models including the Saatva Classic mattress, a luxury innerspring mattress with cushioned pillow top; the ZenHaven mattress, a 100% natural latex mattress; and the Loom & Leaf mattress, a premium memory foam mattress.

Saatva recently launched two new specialty models that come with this deal - the Saatva HD, a hybrid mattress designed for heavier people; and the Solaire, an adjustable airbed with customizable firmness. Get this deal.

If your mattress is in need of an upgrade, there's no better time than now to invest in one while these great deals are happening. Sleeping on the right mattress can improve your sleep health as well as your overall well-being, so it's an investment that's well worth it.

*Best sales were selected at the time of publication based on brand quality and potential savings.

